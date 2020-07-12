Get flexible, get your drink on

Posture and Pints takes place today from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Danielmark’s Brewing Co., 200 E. 18th St. For $20, you can join Theresa Hansen, owner of Little Lotus Yoga, for a relaxing hour-long yoga practice followed by a refreshing pint of craft beer. Participants must bring their own mat. Call 602-832-7373 for more information.