Cheyenne and Laramie County
Wyoming Sportsmans Gun Show – July 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $6. Browse new or used guns, holsters, survival gear and more. COVID-19 social distancing restrictions apply. Masks recommended. Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer, 3967 Archer Parkway. 307-761-5145
64th Old Fashioned Melodrama – July 12, 2 p.m. $16, $14 for seniors and military members, $12 for students 13 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players decided the show must go on this summer. Come experience a true Western tradition at 2 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays July 9-Aug. 2. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
DeLancey Team Roping Weekly Jackpots – July 12, 2 p.m. Free admission. Bring your own seat and head to this private arena for some local rodeo action. DeLancey Arena, 1806 Torrington Road. 307-331-2115
Ashton Lee Concert – July 12, 8-11 p.m. Free with cover charge. Kick back with a cold one and listen to some live music at this outdoor concert. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Cheyenne Gunslingers – July 13, 6 p.m. Head downtown just west of the Cheyenne Depot Museum to experience a true Western tradition come to life. W. 15th at Pioneer Ave. www.facebook.com/Cheyenne Gunslingers/
Tuesday Farmers Market – July 14, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse local vegetables, fruits, bread and other homemade goods at this weekly outdoor market. The JC Penney’s end of Frontier Mall, 1400 E. Dell Range. www.tuesdaymarket.org
The Big Daddy XIV – July 15, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Saddle up, rodeo fans. JX2 and NTRL Team Roping presents this qualifying roping competition through July 20. Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena, Exhibit Hall and Event Center, 1230 W. 8th Ave. 970-231-8951. Visit www.facebook.com/jx2 andntrlteamroping/ for competition specifics.
Free! Yoga in the Park – July 15, Noon-1 p.m. Get relaxed at this weekly yoga session. Bring your own mat, water and towel and be ready to stretch. All participants must sign a waiver. Civic Commons Park, 2000 O’Neil Ave. 307-773-1000
64th Old-Fashioned Melodrama – July 15, 7 p.m. $16, $14 for seniors and military members, $12 for students 13 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players decided the show must go on this summer. Come experience a true Western tradition at 2 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays July 9-Aug. 2. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
The Big Daddy XIV – July 16, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Saddle up, rodeo fans. JX2 and NTRL Team Roping presents this qualifying roping competition through July 20. Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena, Exhibit Hall and Event Center, 1230 W. 8th Ave. 970-231 -8951. Visit www.facebook.com/jx2 andntrlteamroping/ for competition specifics.
Kids Movie Night – July 16, 6-7:30 p.m. Free with food purchase. Parents can drop the kids off for an evening of dinner and a screening of a family friendly film in the banquet space while the parents get a much-needed night to themselves next door at the restaurant. This event is for elementary children only, and space is limited to comply with social distancing. Make a reservation ahead of time and include child’s name and grade at www.themet downtown.com/reservations. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022.
Virtual Opening Reception: 40th annual CFD Western Art Show and Sale – July 16, 6-8 p.m. $130, $160 for nonmembers. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum will host a virtual opening reception for the 40th Annual CFD Western Art Show this year. The event will take place on Facebook Live rather than in-person to follow the recommendations of state and county public health officials, but it will still serve as a fundraiser for the museum. Tune in and enjoy appearances from artists and some special guests. Viewing is free, but audience members who wish to purchase artwork must purchase a ticket. 307-778-7289.
DeLancey Team Roping Weekly Round Robin – July 16, 7 p.m. Free admission. Bring your own seat and head to this private arena for some local rodeo action. DeLancey Arena, 1806 Torrington Road. 307-331-2115
64th Old-Fashioned Melodrama – July 16, 7 p.m. $16, $14 for seniors and military members, $12 for students 13 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players decided the show must go on this summer. Come experience a true Western tradition at 2 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays July 9-Aug. 2. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
The Big Daddy XIV – July 17, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Saddle up, rodeo fans. JX2 and NTRL Team Roping presents this qualifying roping competition through July 20. Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena, Exhibit Hall and Event Center, 1230 W. 8th Ave. 970-231-8951. Visit www.facebook.com/jx2 andntrlteamroping/ for competition specifics.
40th annual CFD Western Art Show and Sale – July 17, 10 a.m. Free with $10 admission to the museum. This year’s show includes more new artists than ever and features a variety of pieces ranging from classic Western sculpture and painting to contemporary textile art. This show is open to the public through Aug. 16. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Store, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1420
Pardners N’ Prosperity: Keep Riding with the Chamber – July 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $45, $55 for nonmembers. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce invites the public to attend Keep Riding, presented by Tyrrell Auto Center. Guests can show their support for the Chamber’s work to revitalize economic strength and enjoy live music, appearances from elected officials, giveaways, food trucks, a farmer’s market, mechanical bull riding and more. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-638-3388
New Frontier Western Show & Auction – July 17, 1-6 p.m. Free admission. For the 10th Anniversary of the New Frontier Western Show & Auction, the show will be held in a new location. The auction, however, will still have a large assortment of high-quality and rare pieces of Western Americana such as cowboy and cowgirl posters, books, photographs, firearms and more. Bid on-site or online. For out-of-town guests who wish to stay on-site, the Little America Hotel and Resort has extended a group rate for New Frontier Show. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 913-406-8057
Hell on Wheels Rodeo Series – July 17, dinner at 5:30 p.m., rodeo at 7 p.m. $25-$65. Cheyenne’s favorite pastime will carry on this year even without the Daddy of ‘em All. That Western spirit lives on in this partnership between DeLancey Ranch and Visit Cheyenne featuring award-winning 3LazyR Chuck Wagon home cooking and hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events such as bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrels, bull riding, and more. Food trucks and alcohol will also be available. Space is very limited due to social distancing. Archer Rodeo Arena, 3801 Archer Parkway. https://visitcheyenne.ticketspice.com/ hell-on-wheels
Mountain Duo Concert – July 17, 6 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy an evening of live vinyl hits and hot guitars with Colorado’s Mountain Duo. Sanford’s Grub & Pub, 115 E. 17th St. 307-634-3381
Art Pop-up At Lotus Townhomes – July 17, 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange, the WY/ART Coalition, and Dinneen Downtown are hosting this two-day pop-up art show. Support local artists while enjoying refreshments, live music and original art. If you are interested in submitting your art, please contact Steve Knox. Please attach images of up to five pieces that you want to display during the show at www.Artistsofcheyenne@yahoo.com. Lotus Townhomes, 521 W. 17th St. 307-632-6481.
Bands at the Bonfire: Brian Brooks – July 17, 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Rock out with some live outlaw country and classic rock by the fire pit with Brian Brooks. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-634-4171
64th Old-Fashioned Melodrama – July 17, 7 p.m. $16, $14 for seniors and military members, $12 for students 13 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players decided the show must go on this summer. Come experience a true Western tradition at 2 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays July 9-Aug. 2. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
The Drive-In Bull Ride at Terry Bison Ranch – July 17, 7 p.m. Tickets on sale and cost available July 3 weekend. Get your taste of the Wild West with Chad Berger Bucking Bulls at arguably the world’s first drive-in bull riding event. Reserve a table at the arena or the screen, or you can park your car and watch the rodeo on the big screen: drive-in style. The Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. 346-258-3744
The Big Daddy XIV – July 18, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Saddle up, rodeo fans. JX2 and NTRL Team Roping presents this qualifying roping competition through July 20. Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena, Exhibit Hall and Event Center, 1230 W. 8th Ave. 970-231-8951. Visit www.facebook.com/jx2 andntrlteamroping/ for competition specifics.
New Frontier Western Show & Auction – July 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. For the 10th anniversary of the New Frontier Western Show & Auction, the show will be held in a new location. The auction, however, will still have a large assortment of high-quality and rare pieces of Western Americana such as cowboy and cowgirl posters, books, photographs, firearms and more. Bid on-site or online. For out-of-town guests who wish to stay on-site, the Little America Hotel and Resort has extended a group rate for New Frontier Show. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 913-406-8057
Steamroller Printmaking at Paint Slingers – July 18, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Makers + Creatives will be participating in a different kind of street art during the 2020 Paint Slingers festival. This collective of local creators will be making prints using a steamroller and selecting certain artists to participate and create their own Lino cuts. Bent Ave (south of Lincolnway – they’ll be in the middle of the street). www.makersandcreatives.org
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Art Fest – July 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $10. Free admission. Get artsy at this (mostly) outdoor festival featuring specialized artists, vendors and crafters. Food and drink will be limited to a food truck on the driveway. Laramie Plains Museum, 603 Ivinson Ave., Laramie. 307-742-4448
The Front Range
FoCoMX Drive & Jive: Gasoline Lollipops & Bevin Luna – July 14, 6 p.m.-midnight. $31.75 per car. Enjoy this live performance by Colorado’s own American roots/country/rock n’ roll group Gasoline Lollipops. Holiday Twin Drive In, 2206 South Overland Trail, Fort Collins, Colorado.