Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cheyenne Concert Association presents “Barron Ryan”
– Nov. 14, 4 p.m. Pianist Barron Ryan grew up in a house filled with the sounds of artists ranging from Mozart to Michael Jackson, so he’s got an eclectic bag of influences to pull from. After a short hip-hop career, Barron found his artistic voice in jazz and ragtime-inspired concert music, the latter of which will be particularly evident in this dynamic Cheyenne performance. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-635-0833
”Library for All” Holiday Party
– Nov. 15, 1-3 p.m. Event specifically geared for adults with disabilities. Kick off the holiday season by creating homemade ornaments for the library’s holiday tree. Collect your ornaments after the holiday season. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Nov. 16, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
”Alton Brown Live!: Beyond the Eats” at Cheyenne Civic Center
– Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m. doors at 6:30 p.m. $37-$78. Award-winning chef and television personality Alton Brown is stopping in Cheyenne for his new American tour. Guests can expect cooking, comedy, music, and “potentially dangerous science stuff” in an interactive show. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W 20th St. 307-637-6200
Tales Together
– Nov. 18, 9:30-10 a.m. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement, and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the 2nd floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Experts in Arthritis: A Public Seminar
– Nov. 18, 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom or in person. Join local rheumatologist Paul S. Bongat, DO, as he presents Experts in Arthritis, to learn more about managing arthritis symptoms as well as current research and clinical practices. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Rock the Mic Night at Dillinger’s
– Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m. Weekly open mic night for rappers, singers and other musicians. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8602
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas By Chip Davis Concert
– Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m. $15-$73. Although 2020 was the first year Mannheim Steamroller was unable to tour in 35 years, 2021 will mark its epic return with original Christmas hits from the group’s first Christmas album. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Bob Saget @ The Lincoln Theatre
– Nov. 18, 7-8:30 p.m. $40-45. Age 18+. The legendary stand up comedian and star of hit sitcom “Full House” will present more than an hour of new material when he stops in Cheyenne on his national comedy tour. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
A Murder is Announced
– Nov. 18-20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Nov. 21, 2-4 p.m. $22. An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock’s Victorian house. The victim is not one of the house’s several occupants, but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death, a determined Inspector grimly following the twists and turns, and Miss Marple on hand to provide the final solution at some risk to herself in a dramatic confrontation just before the final curtain. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
LCCC Theatre Presents “She Kills Monsters”
– Nov. 18-20, 7:30 p.m. $20, students free. Ages 13+. Laramie County Community College’s Theater Department will host its first show of the fall in the all new Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium. The department will perform Qui Nguyen’s “She Kills Monsters,” a fast-paced dramatic comedy about a young woman dealing with loss, fighting the demons that haunt her and coming out stronger on the other side. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-4323
Tinsel Through Time Opening Reception
– Nov. 19, 4-8 p.m. Open to public. This event will feature music, holiday decor, live entertainment and light refreshments to kick off the Historic Governors’ Mansion yearly exhibit. Historic Governors’ Mansion, 300 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
Dueling Pianos at The Metropolitan
– Nov. 19-20, 7:45 p.m, doors at 7:30 p.m. $20 by reservation. Laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests! Tickets can be purchased for tables of 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10 guests per table. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market with live music where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Craft Show and Bazaar
– Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. St. Christopher’s Church is holding its annual craft sale and bazaar. There will be many vendors/crafters selling items such as original jewelry, hand-made items and much more. Baked goods will also be available for sale, and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Raffle tickets will be sold for a gift basket, with the drawing on Dec. 5. St. Christopher’s Church, 2602 Deming Blvd. 307-634-2953
Flannels & Friends-Giving
– Nov. 20, 3-11 p.m. $25. Join Black Tooth Brewery for a Friends-giving celebration, with food boxes from The Hungry House food truck (boxes include a variety of Thanksgiving Day themed food items) and a Black Tooth brew all for $25! Buy-one-get-one-free deal for anyone wearing flannel. Black Tooth Brewery, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Nov. 23, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Nov. 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans while enjoying unique stands filled with Boy Scouts popcorn, jewelry, crochet items, candles, leather items and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Shop Small Saturday Arts & Crafts Fair
– Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Small Business Saturday event at The Hynds. In addition to resident artworks, the event entails six invited guest vendors who do specialty handmade arts/crafts/gifts, ranging from ornaments, affordably priced jewelry and western-themed home decor, to handmade papers for artists use, metalwork, found art and themed historical style photography. Art @ the Hynds, 1602 Capitol Ave. dmdschultz@yahoo.com
Sip and Shop @ Dillinger’s
– Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Small Business Saturday is just around the corner! With all the concern over shipping, leave those worries behind and support local businesses. For those non-shoppers, the bar will be open, with all the games on TV. It’s really a one-stop shop for everyone. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
31st Annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade
– Nov. 27, festivities at 4 p.m., parade at 5:30 p.m. The annual Christmas parade will feature a wreath hanging ceremony, tree lighting in the Depot Plaza and a float parade. There will be food and drink available via food trucks parked around downtown. Downtown Cheyenne, 307-638-3388
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Nov. 30, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
CLTP Presents “You Better Watch Out!: A Christmas Comedy”
– Dec. 3-4, 7:30; Dec. 5, 2 p.m. $22. It’s Christmas Eve at the Willow Inn. The hosts, Jenny and Tom, are having Art (Jenny’s father who’s still mourning the passing of his wife) see their bed and breakfast for the first time. There’s a snowstorm raging outside, and three travelers are forced to lodge at the inn and wait it out. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-8543
All City Children’s Chorus presents “Seasonal Favorites”
– Dec. 4, 4 p.m. Open to the public. This holiday concert will feature pieces from ACCC’s Concert Choir and Lyric Choir. They will perform Christmas classics, as well as newer favorites both separate and together, with guest performances from alumni. The event will also be livestreamed. Cheyenne South High School Auditorium, 1213 W. Allison Road. 307-771-2410
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market with live music where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Family Day at the Wyoming State Museum
– Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. This monthly event at the Wyoming State Museum features games, crafts and other activities, with a different topic each month. This month’s theme is “Pajama Party.” Barrett Building, Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-6022
”Cheyenne Garden Gossip” Book Signing
– Dec. 4, 1-3 p.m. Free. Local author Barb Gorges will give a talk on why Cheyenne needs its own gardening book, answer questions and sign copies of her latest book, “Cheyenne Garden Gossip.” Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Clint Black Featuring Lisa Hartman Black
– Dec. 4, 8 p.m. From $48.50. Enjoy a live performance by Grammy-winning country superstar Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363. www.cheyenneevents.org
San Diego Ballet Nutcracker
– Dec. 6, 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. $20-$65. This production of “The Nutcracker” features Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and an international cast of more than 100 beautifully costumed dancers. San Diego Ballet brings America’s favorite holiday event to dazzling life. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363. www.cheyenneevents.org
Ongoing events
22nd Annual ArtFest
– Through Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. All ages. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+! Art will be for sale, so if you see a piece you like, call 307-635-2435 to arrange a purchase. Presented by Laramie County Senior Services. Laramie County Library, first and third floors, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
CFD Old West Museum APA Annual Juried Art Show
– Through Dec. 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $25. “Jump the Gun” entry for museum members only from 4:40-5:30 p.m. A celebration of “Art of the Plains,” featuring approximately 115 two- and three-dimensional realistic and representational artworks in traditional media that depict the American Great Plains region – its landscape, wildlife, people and way of life in historical or modern times. Artworks in the show will be rendered by nationally recognized award-winning artists from across the U.S. and sometimes from foreign countries. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307--249-1488.
Veterans Art Show
– Through Nov. 18. Reception on Nov. 6, 12-2 p.m. Free to veterans. The Cheyenne Artist Guild is hosting its first Veterans Art Show, where artwork created by veterans will be on display and judged with prize awards. No sales. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
The Front Range
The Lincoln Center presents 40th Annual “The Nutcracker”
– Dec. 3, 7 p.m.; Dec. 4, 2 p.m., 7 p.m.; Dec. 5, 11 a.m., 4 p.m. $30-$40. This treasured production of “The Nutcracker” includes 125 dancers, 250 beautiful costumes, special effects, fantastic lighting, and sets and features the Fort Collins Symphony Orchestra. The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6733