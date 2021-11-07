Cheyenne and Laramie County
Veterans Day Concert
– Nov. 7, 3 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Brass Band is a newly formed community instrumental ensemble making its first appearance with a free Veterans Day Concert. They encourage everyone to honor our veterans and support the inaugural performance of this new community music ensemble! Masks are encouraged when social distancing is not possible. Pathfinder Building, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-630-7447
Michael W. Smith Concert
– Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m. $25-$75. Grammy Award-winning singer Michael W. Smith has sold more than 15 million albums. His 17-city spring tour stopped short due to the pandemic, but he’s back and making a stop in the capital city. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m. $25. Guest speaker Mike Kassel, author, instructor at Laramie County Community College Cheyenne and associate director/curator of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Museum, will speak on Adventures of Cheyenne. Little America, 2800 W Lincolnway. Call 307-632-2814 for reservations by Nov. 5.
Painting and Pints
– Nov. 8, 6-8 p.m. $40. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. is teaming up with Flydragon Design Art Studio to bring guests a monthly recurring beer-inspired guided painting session. All your supplies + one pint are included. If you choose to bring in a bottle of wine, there will be a $5 corking fee up-charge. The painting changes each month and can be found on the Freedom’s Edge website, social media or Flydragon’s website, where you can also register. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co, 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Nov. 9, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
We Drink & We Know Things
– Nov. 9, 6-8 p.m. Free. Trivia night at Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. Test your knowledge of mostly useless themed trivial information over three rounds of questions and thirst quenching. Questions get harder each round. Prizes will be awarded. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Veterans Day “Hall of Honor”
– Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Private U.S. Armed Forces Military Medal Collections on display. Medals dating from 1780 to present. The Medal of Honor Display includes approximately 29 different Medals of Honor. Donations and sponsorship are accepted to improve the display. COVID-19 precautions requested. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-778-7981 or 307-287-9621
Veterans Day Celebration
– Nov. 11, 11 a.m. The American Legion is holding a celebration honoring veterans. American Legion Post 6, 2001 E. Lincolnway. 307-638-2526
Cheyenne Artwalk
– Nov. 11, 5-8 p.m. Cheyenne’s monthly celebration of artists and their work. During Artwalk, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants showcase a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. Multiple locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-222-4091
Open Jam Night
– Nov. 11, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its second Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
LCCC Theatre Presents “She Kills Monsters”
– Nov. 11-13, 7:30 p.m. $20, students free. Ages 13+. Laramie County Community College’s Theatre Department will host its first show of the fall in the all-new Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium. The department will perform Qui Nguyen’s “She Kills Monsters,” a fast-paced dramatic comedy about a young woman dealing with loss, fighting the demons that haunt her and coming out stronger on the other side. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-4323
CSO presents Lunch and Learn: Intriligator, Min & Tam
Nov. 12, noon. Free. Join Maestro William Intriligator and guest artists Lorraine Min & Terence Tam for an informal discussion including musical insights about the upcoming concert. This presentation will also be livestreamed on CSO’s Facebook page. Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Public Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Golden Harvest Bazaar
– Nov. 12, 4-7 p.m. Nov. 13, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Enjoy a gift shop featuring handmade items of wood, fabric and more along with a vintage room of gently used treasures. A bakery tops off your shopping experience, offering a plethora of homemade treats. Eventgoers can also enter raffles for the chance to win $500 cash, a handmade quilt and more. A ham lunch will be served Saturday from 11 a.m. until it’s gone. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1808 Hot Springs Ave. 307-514-0794
Comedy Night at The Met
– Nov. 12, 7:45 p.m. $20. Ages 21+. A one and a half hour comedy show featuring two comedians. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
The Steel Woods @ The Chinook
– Nov. 12, 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m. $18-$40. Part hard-edged Southern rock, part Americana roots country folk, man-made, yet organic, rock, but also bluegrass, R&B, blues, gospel, soul and heavy metal. The Steel Woods are bringing it all to Terry Bison Ranch. Local favorite Sean Curtis will open with an acoustic duo set. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-302-0147
A Murder is Announced
– Nov. 12-13, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 14, 2-4 p.m. $22. An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock’s Victorian house. The victim is not one of the house’s several occupants, but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death, a determined Inspector Grimly, following the twists and turns, and Miss Marple on hand to provide the final solution at some risk to herself in a dramatic confrontation just before the final curtain. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Cheyenne Fall Home Show
– Nov. 12, 12-6 p.m.; Nov. 13, 12-5 p.m.; Nov. 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Home Show is happening just in time to finish up home improvement projects for spring. See the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design, outdoor living and more. Meet with local and national vendors that can help you tackle any size project! Live demonstrations, prizes, show deals and contests to win provided by professional vendors. Event Center at Archer, Laramie County Fairgrounds, 2801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Stretch & Sip with Theresa Hansen
– Nov. 13, 11 a.m. Doors at 10:45 a.m. $38. A one-hour yoga class led by Theresa Hansen, owner of Little Lotus Yoga, followed by brunch and breakfast cocktails. Includes yoga class, one brunch item and bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary’s or one beer. Bring your own mat. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
CSO presents “A Time to Discover”
– Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50 for in person, $15 per household for livestream. This Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra concert will help you discover music by Fanny Mendelssohn and Chen Yi. Plus, Terence Tam performs the Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 and Lorraine Min plays Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Celebrity Look-a-like Contest @ Dillingers
– Nov. 13, 8 p.m. We’ve all been told we look like someone famous, but who among us is the most convincing? Come show off your celebrity likeness in a night full of fun and prizes. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Cheyenne Concert Association presents “Barron Ryan”
– Nov. 14, 4 p.m. Pianist Barron Ryan grew up in a house filled with the sounds of artists ranging from Mozart to Michael Jackson, so he’s got an eclectic bag of influences to pull from. After a short hip-hop career, Barron found his artistic voice in jazz and ragtime-inspired concert music, the latter of which will be particularly evident in this dynamic Cheyenne performance. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-635-0833
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Nov. 16, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
”Alton Brown Live!: Beyond the Eats” at Cheyenne Civic Center
– Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m. doors at 6:30 p.m. $37-$78. Award-winning chef and television personality Alton Brown is stopping in Cheyenne for his new American tour. Guests can expect cooking, comedy, music, and “potentially dangerous science stuff” in an interactive show. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W 20th St. 307-637-6200
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas By Chip Davis Concert
– Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m. $15-$73. Although 2020 was the first year Mannheim Steamroller was unable to tour in 35 years, 2021 will mark its epic return with original Christmas hits from the group’s first Christmas album. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Bob Saget @ The Lincoln Theatre
– Nov. 18, 7-8:30 p.m. $40-45. Age 18+. The legendary stand up comedian and star of hit sitcom “Full House” will present more than an hour of new material when he stops in Cheyenne on his national comedy tour. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
A Murder is Announced
– Nov. 18-20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Nov. 21, 2-4 p.m. $22. An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock’s Victorian house. The victim is not one of the house’s several occupants, but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death, a determined Inspector grimly following the twists and turns, and Miss Marple on hand to provide the final solution at some risk to herself in a dramatic confrontation just before the final curtain. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
LCCC Theatre Presents “She Kills Monsters”
– Nov. 18-20, 7:30 p.m. $20, students free. Ages 13+. Laramie County Community College’s Theater Department will host its first show of the fall in the all new Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium. The department will perform Qui Nguyen’s “She Kills Monsters,” a fast-paced dramatic comedy about a young woman dealing with loss, fighting the demons that haunt her and coming out stronger on the other side. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-4323
Tinsel Through Time Opening Reception
– Nov. 19, 4-8 p.m. Open to public. This event will feature music, holiday decor, live entertainment and light refreshments to kick off the Historic Governors’ Mansion yearly exhibit. Historic Governors’ Mansion, 300 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
Dueling Pianos at The Metropolitan
– Nov. 19-20, 7:45 p.m, doors at 7:30 p.m. $20 by reservation. Laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests! Tickets can be purchased for tables of 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10 guests per table. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market with live music where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Flannels & Friends-Giving
– Nov. 20, 3-11 p.m. $25. Join Black Tooth Brewery for a Friends-giving celebration, with food boxes from The Hungry House food truck (boxes include a variety of Thanksgiving Day themed food items) and a Black Tooth brew all for $25! Buy-one-get-one-free deal for anyone wearing flannel. Black Tooth Brewery, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Nov. 23, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Nov. 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans while enjoying unique stands filled with Boy Scouts popcorn, jewelry, crochet items, candles, leather items and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Shop Small Saturday Arts & Crafts Fair
– Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Small Business Saturday event at The Hynds. In addition to resident artworks, the event entails six invited guest vendors who do specialty handmade arts/crafts/gifts, ranging from ornaments, affordably priced jewelry and western-themed home decor, to handmade papers for artists use, metalwork, found art and themed historical style photography. Art @ the Hynds, 1602 Capitol Ave. dmdschultz@yahoo.com
Sip and Shop @ Dillinger’s
– Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Small Business Saturday is just around the corner! With all the concern over shipping, leave those worries behind and support local businesses. For those non-shoppers, the bar will be open, with all the games on TV. It’s really a one-stop shop for everyone. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Ongoing events CFD Old West Museum APA Annual Juried Art Show
– Through Dec. 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $25. “Jump the Gun” entry for museum members only from 4:40-5:30 p.m. A celebration of “Art of the Plains,” featuring approximately 115 two- and three-dimensional realistic and representational artworks in traditional media that depict the American Great Plains region – its landscape, wildlife, people and way of life in historical or modern times. Artworks in the show will be rendered by nationally recognized award-winning artists from across the U.S. and sometimes from foreign countries. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307--249-1488.
Veterans Art Show
– Through Nov. 18. Reception on Nov. 6, 12-2 p.m. Free to veterans. The Cheyenne Artist Guild is hosting its first Veterans Art Show, where artwork created by veterans will be on display and judged with prize awards. No sales. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263