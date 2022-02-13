Cheyenne and Laramie County
”A Thousand Words” Exhibition
– Through March 11, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. “A Thousand Words” examines the interplay between the figurative and literal term, consisting of several 8-inch by 5-inch collages incorporating with drawings of people’s faces executed on text-filled newsprint pages. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Shoe Box Diorama Contest
– Through Feb. 28, library hours. To celebrate Children’s Author & Illustrator Week, the Burns and Pine Bluffs branch libraries invite you to put on your creativity cap and design a diorama based on your favorite book. Shoeboxes are provided. Bring your complete diorama to the library for display and to be entered in the contest. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249; Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., 307-245-3646
”Love of Red” February Art Show
– Through Feb. 28, Wednesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Red is assertive, daring, determined, energetic, powerful, enthusiastic, impulsive, exciting and aggressive. This art show spanning the month of February will reflect as such. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
39th Annual Glass Art Show
– Through April 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Join the Botanic Gardens for a showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. They will display the pieces in the second-floor hallway space. Many pieces are for sale this year. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Elementary School Art Show
– Through April 4, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit the library to see art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cupid’s Undie Run
– Feb. 13, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cupid’s Undie Run is a “brief” fun run that takes place in the middle of a BIG party, all to find a cure to neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects one in every 3,000 children born. They encourage undies, but they get that it’s not for everyone. Maybe costumes are more your style? So whether you start a team with your friends, join a team or run solo, just come out, have a blast and raise some money for NF research. Danielmark’s Brewing Co., 209 E. 18th St. 307-514-0411
Bathrobe Brunch at Danielmark’s Brewery
– Feb. 13, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Bottomless & All You Can Eat $30/person. Roll outta bed, put on your bathrobe or pajamas and roll into Danielmark’s for Beermosa’s, Bloody Beers, and other brunch options; breakfast burrito bar, banana bread french toast, baked goods galore, loaded potato breakfast hash, Mel’s famous green chili stew and Scott and Barb’s pulled pork nachos. Danielmark’s Brewing Co., 209 E. 18th. 307-514-0411
Young Readers Book Party
– Feb. 13, 1:15-2 p.m. A celebration of reading with young readers that’s a little bit early literacy class and a little bit more. The class will read and talk about books, sing, play and learn. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Yoga at the Gardens
– Feb. 14, 9 a.m. $60 for entire four-part series. The Botanic Gardens is hosting a four-week yoga series on Mondays. The class is suited for all bodies to relax and rejuvenate. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– Feb. 14, 11:30 a.m. $25. Guest speaker Mary Guthrie will speaking on “Women Who Made a Difference.” Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W Lincolnway. Call 307-632-2814 for reservations by Feb. 11.
24th Annual Valentine’s Romance Dinner Concert
– Feb. 14, 6-10 p.m. $70, $25 for concert only. A Valentine’s Day event presented by the Cheyenne Guitar Society that will give guests a cocktail hour, guitar concert and plated dinner. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Tales Together
– Feb. 15-17, 10:15-10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. Join the library for an in person interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement, and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. Call to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Dinner and a Book Club
– Feb. 15, 5:30-7 p.m. A potluck and lively conversation about the book “The Whole Town’s Talking” by Fannie Flagg. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Cheyenne Audubon Program
– Feb. 15, 7 p.m. Free. Speaker Ben Robb, currently a research ecologist for the U.S. Geological Survey’s Fort Collins Science Center, will give a free talk on the impacts of Interstate 80 on pronghorn migration. His study predicts the best corridors to restore pronghorn movement. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Feb. 15, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Virtual Tales Together
– Feb. 17, 9:30-10 a.m. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Mindfulness, Meditation & Mingling at The Hawthorn Tree
– Feb. 17, 5:15-6 p.m. $10 per session or $35 for all four sessions. Join Betsy Collar, LCCC meditation teacher, in this four-week meditation, mindfulness and conversations series that connects human beings with one another and grounds us in the present moment. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Buds and Brews at Freedom’s Edge Brewing Company $40
– Feb. 17, 6 p.m. For adults 21+. Grab a beer and design a bouquet for your sweetheart while learning the basics of flower arranging. Participants will create a bouquet of flowers to take home with guidance from instructor Nettie Hardy from the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. Registration fee includes one beer and all the materials for your design. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Arrowhead Identification and Hands-On Workshop
– Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m. Free. Bring your arrowheads and stone tools to be identified (preferably from the Rocky Mountain region) by the state archaeologist, assistant state archaeologist and repository collections manager. They will also provide a hands-on workshop where you can learn about chip stone technology. Health Science Building, Room 111, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-287-3334
Craft Night: Date Night Paint ‘n Sip
– Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Grab your favorite craft partner for this adult craft night and be ready for some fun. Enjoy painting and sipping the night away with an easy paint-along project and gourmet hot cocoa bar just for grown-ups. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Classic Conversations: Lunch and Learn Series
– Feb. 18, 12-1 p.m. Join Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s Maestro William Intrilligator and baritone vocalist Levi Hernandez for an informal and entertaining discussion, including musical insights about the “A Time to Reflect” concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
STEAM Connections
– Feb. 18, 1-5 p.m. Explore a STEAM challenge that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. This month’s STEAM discoveries are Valentine’s Day coding and squishy circuits. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee
– Feb. 18, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Each week will feature a different movie. This week, the library will show “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Bring a favorite snack and enjoy the show. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., 307-245-3646
Anti-Valentine’s Day
– Feb. 18, 6-8 p.m. Love stinks, but hanging out with friends and having fun sure doesn’t. Eat, dance and participate in some fun activities at this after-hours event. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Dueling Pianos
– Feb. 18, 8-11 p.m. $20. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
– Feb. 19, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Members of Cheyenne Audubon invite the public to caravan with them for a road trip to Weld County, Colorado, to look for hawks and eagles along “Raptor Alley.” The group will leave from the parking lot in Lions Park next to the Children’s Village at 8 a.m. Bring water, snacks and dress for the weather. Please call Mark Gorges at 307-287-4953 to register. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive.
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– Feb. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market, with live music, where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Jackalope Jump
– Feb. 19, 10 a.m.; registration at 9 a.m. Special Olympics Wyoming is hosting its annual fundraiser where residents can plunge into a pool of freezing water to raise money for Special Olympics athletes. Awards to recognize the best costume, largest group and most funds raised are given out with a chance to earn some cool prizes. Lions Park, Carey Avenue and Eighth Avenue. 307-637-6423
Dillinger’s Sip & Shop
– Feb. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sip and Shop is now a monthly event. Stop by to grab a drink and shop local vendors of varying craft. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
CSO presents “A Time to Reflect”
– Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50 for in person, $15 per household for livestream. This Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra concert invites you to reflect while listening to the beautiful selections by Wiancko, featuring En Avant Dance Studio, Coleridge-Taylor and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. Plus, enjoy baritone Levi Hernandez’s long-awaited debut with CSO, performing Mahler’s “Songs of a Wayfarer.” Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Dueling Pianos
– Feb. 19, 7:45-11 p.m. $20. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Tales Together
– Feb. 22-24, 10:15-10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. Join the library for an in person interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement, and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. Call to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Book Discussion Group
– Feb. 22, 6-7:30 p.m. Monthly book club. This month, the club is reading Megan Miranda’s thriller “All the Missing Girls.” This novel follows Nicolette Farrell after she returns to her hometown to care for her sick father and confront her best friend’s 10-year-old unsolved disappearance. Tea and scones will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Coin Club Meeting
– Feb. 22, 7 p.m. The Cheyenne Coin Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month to discuss and present rare coin collections. They have several coin shows over the course of the year. Ascension Lutheran Church, 712 Storey Blvd. 307-630-2350
STEAM Connections
– Feb. 23, 1-5 p.m. Explore a STEAM challenge that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. This month’s STEAM discoveries are Valentine’s Day coding and squishy circuits. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., 307-245-3646
Virtual Tales Together
– Feb. 24, 9:30-10 a.m. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Library for All
– Feb. 24, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Welcome to the event specifically geared toward adults with disabilities. Join the library for crafts, science, and LEGO fun. Please bring your staff with you. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Mindfulness, Meditation & Mingling at The Hawthorn Tree
– Feb. 24, 5:15-6 p.m. $10 per session or $35 for all four sessions. Join Betsy Collar, LCCC meditation teacher, in this four-week meditation, mindfulness and conversations series that connects human beings with one another and grounds us in the present moment. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Brown Bag Book Club
– Feb. 24, 6-7 p.m. Participants can bring a “brown bag” meal for the review of the second half of “Belly Up” by Stuart Gibbs. Desserts and drinks will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Concert Association presents “Duo Baldo”
– Feb. 24, 7 p.m. This musical comedy team is composed of violinist Brad Repp and pianist/actor Aldo Gentileschi. The duo, which made its debut with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in 2004 and went on to win first prize at Florence’s National Short Theater Competition in 2006, will offer a concert combining virtuosic performances, theatrical humor and pop culture. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-771-2680
Friday Matinee
– Feb. 25, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Each week will feature a different movie. This week the library will show “Aladdin.” Bring a favorite snack and enjoy the show. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., 307-245-3646
Arboretum Plant Sale
– Feb. 26, members 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; open to public 12-2 p.m. A new plant sale of trees and shrubs grown at the Botanic Gardens Arboretum. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Tales Together
– Feb. 26, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join the library for an in person interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement, and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. Call to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Multiversary Celebration at Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co.
– Feb. 26, 1-10 p.m. Freedom’s Edge is celebrating its 10th anniversary and second year under new ownership. The event will feature food, a new beer release and locally made sweets. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Free! Arboretum Plant Sale
– Feb. 26, 4 p.m. Check out the Botanic Gardens’ first plant sale of trees and shrubs grown at the Arboretum. The event will be open to members of the Botanic Gardens from 10 p.m.-12 p.m. and will begin with a presentation on the plants. Afterward, the sale will open to the public from 12-2 p.m.. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Comedy Night Out For Parents
– Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m. A comedy night for parents, with the proceeds going to the Unaccompanied Students Initiative. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Taylor Scott Band @ The Lincoln
– Feb. 26, 8-11 p.m.; doors at 7 p.m. $18. A concert from roots rock artist Taylor Scott, with special guests Alysia Kraft of Patti Fiasco and The Josh Gonzales Band. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Young Readers Book Party
– Feb. 27, 1:15-2 p.m. A celebration of reading with young readers that’s a little bit early literacy class and a little bit more. The class will read and talk about books, sing, play and learn. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
41st Annual Western Spirit Art Show Opening Events
– March 5, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. $35-$65. In celebration of the Western Spirit Art Show, the CFD Museum is holding a series of events on opening day. Three seminars and two workshops will run throughout the day, as well as an opening reception beginning at 5 p.m. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
41st Annual Western Spirit Art Show and Sale
– March 5-April 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Stephanie Hartshorn, artist and member of the American Impressionist Society, and Mark Vinich, co-founder of Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studios, have selected 232 unique pieces of art for this year’s art show. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– March 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market, with live music, where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Battle of the Bands @ The Lincoln – Singer/Songwriters
– March 5, 7 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. $5. The second night of a four-month, multi-genre Battle of the Bands competition. Each performer will be given a 15-minute set. The event is open to all musicians within 50 miles of Cheyenne that are not signed to a label. All material performed must be original. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
The Front Range
Loveland Sweetheart Festival
– Feb. 11, 5-9 p.m.; Feb. 12, 1-9 p.m. Free. This festival is an extension of Loveland’s 76+ year history in the nation’s Sweetheart City. Bring the family or your sweetheart for free fun, including a special effects light show; live entertainment; the Palace of Sweets; kids zone oversized building bricks; games and activities; Tunnel of Love; interactive art projects; Loveland Pub and Beer Hall; food trucks, Sweetheart Classic 4-mile race; and the Little Miss Valentine and Little Mr. Cupid contest. Downtown Loveland, Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue, Loveland, Colorado. 970-667-3882
‘Sense and Sensibility’ at the Lincoln Center
– Through Feb. 12. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. $27. The classic Jane Austen tale of the Dashwood sisters gets a spirited update from a fresh female playwright. Full of humor and bold theatricality “Sense and Sensibility” examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressure. The Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730
”Black and White in Black and White” Exhibit
–Feb. 17-May 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $8. This new exhibit features striking photographs attributed to African American photographer John Johnson who took powerful, early 20th-century portraits of African Americans in Lincoln, Nebraska. Greeley History Museum, 714 9th St, Greeley, Colorado. 970-350-9220
Demetri Martin at the Lincoln Center
– March 26, 7 p.m. Stand-up comedian, writer and director Demitri Martin is the winner of several national comedy awards and has several stand-up specials on Netflix. The Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730