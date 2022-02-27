Cheyenne and Laramie County
”A Thousand Words” Exhibition
– Through March 11, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. “A Thousand Words” examines the interplay between the figurative and literal term, consisting of several 8-inch by 5-inch collages incorporating with drawings of people’s faces executed on text-filled newsprint pages. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Shoe Box Diorama Contest
– Through Feb. 28, library hours. To celebrate Children’s Author & Illustrator Week, the Burns and Pine Bluffs branch libraries invite you to put on your creativity cap and design a diorama based on your favorite book. Shoeboxes are provided. Bring your complete diorama to the library for display and to be entered in the contest. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249; Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., 307-245-3646
”Love of Red” February Art Show
– Through Feb. 28, Wednesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Red is assertive, daring, determined, energetic, powerful, enthusiastic, impulsive, exciting and aggressive. This art show spanning the month of February will reflect as such. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
39th Annual Glass Art Show
– Through April 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Join the Botanic Gardens for a showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. They will display the pieces in the second-floor hallway space. Many pieces are for sale this year. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Elementary School Art Show
– Through April 4, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit the library to see art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
Young Readers Book Party
– Feb. 27, 1:15-2 p.m. A celebration of reading with young readers that’s a little bit early literacy class and a little bit more. The class will read and talk about books, sing, play and learn. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Stephanie Barth in Concert
– Feb. 27, 2 p.m. Organist Stephanie Barth will present her final concert in the region on the St. Mark’s Reuter organ. The beautiful organ music, performed by an accomplished musician, will delight and entertain. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1908 Central Ave. 307-634-7709
Tuesday Night Comedy
– March 1, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Wednesday Night Karaoke
– March 2, 7-11 p.m. Join Dillinger’s for a weekly karaoke and cocktail night. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Knights of the Turntable
– March 3, 6-9 p.m. A monthly vinyl listening session with a new theme every month. Bring three vinyl records that fit within the theme. A prize goes to the best presentation. Downtown Vinyl, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Friday Night Jazz
– March 4, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Rush Archives at the Outlaw Saloon
– March 4, 8:30 p.m. $10 presale, $15 day of. A Rush tribute band will give a performance of the Rush’s greatest hits. 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Cheyenne Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Dinner
– March 5, 5:30 p.m. Adults $13, children $7. A fish dinner benefit for the Friday Food Bag Program. Dinner consists of fried fish, salmon patty, baked potato, clam chowder and coleslaw. Casey’s Club, home of the Cheyenne Knights of Columbus. 507 W. 28th St.. 307-638-6727
Delta Kappa Gamma Used Book Sale
– March 5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; March 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. A charity book sale of more than 100,000 used books, run by a local chapter of the International Society of Women in Education. Most books are between $1 and $2. The drive is accepting donations through Feb. 27. Cheyenne Plaza, 3741 E. Lincolnway. 307-369-2940
41st Annual Western Spirit Art Show Opening Events
– March 5, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. $35-$65. In celebration of the Western Spirit Art Show, the CFD Museum is holding a series of events on opening day. Three seminars and two workshops will run throughout the day, as well as an opening reception beginning at 5 p.m. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
41st Annual Western Spirit Art Show and Sale
– March 5-April 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Stephanie Hartshorn, artist and member of the American Impressionist Society, and Mark Vinich, co-founder of Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studios, have selected 232 unique pieces of art for this year’s art show. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– March 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market, with live music, where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– March 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Wyoming State Museum is celebrating 150 years of preservation, conservation, research and fun at Yellowstone National Park. Hear from organizations around the state, see an exclusive exhibit on display, and participate in tons of hands-on-activities to learn why we should love and protect these extraordinary places. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 301-777-7022
All City Children’s Chorus – Global Classics
– March 5, 4 p.m. Free. This concert has a variety of musical style, cultures, timbres and rhythms from across the world. Several songs will include traditional dances. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Battle of the Bands @ The Lincoln – Singer/Songwriters
– March 5, 7 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. $5. The second night of a four-month, multi-genre Battle of the Bands competition. Each performer will be given a 15-minute set. The event is open to all musicians within 50 miles of Cheyenne that are not signed to a label. All material performed must be original. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Organic Vegetable Gardening Workshop
– March 6, 4 p.m. $5. Start the growing season off right with Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and your fellow gardening neighbors. This workshop is an opportunity for all skill levels to share and learn. Bring pictures, questions, soil samples, seeds to swap, seed catalogs or nothing at all. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Tuesday Night Comedy
– March 8, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Wednesday Night Karaoke
– March 9, 7-11 p.m. Join Dillinger’s for a weekly karaoke and cocktail night. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Cheyenne ArtWalk
– March 10, 5-8 p.m. Cheyenne’s monthly celebration of artists and their work. During Artwalk, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants showcase a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. Multiple locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-222-4091
Open Jam Night
– March 10, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its next Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Friday Night Jazz
– March 11, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Hands-on Introduction to Stained Glass
– March 12, 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. $30. Learn how to cut, grind, foil and solder pieces of a sun catcher from instructor Barb Christofferson of Glass Works Stained Glass Studio. All tools, supplies and instruction are included. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Concert
– March 12, 7 p.m. Free. Spring concert presented by the Cheyenne Youth Symphony. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. cheyenneyouthsymphony2020@gmail.com
Cheyenne Coin Club Meeting
– March 15, 7 p.m. The Cheyenne Coin Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month to discuss and present rare coin collections. They have several coin shows over the course of the year. Ascension Lutheran Church, 712 Storey Blvd. 307-630-2350
Tuesday Night Comedy
– March 15, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Wednesday Night Karaoke
– March 16, 7-11 p.m. Join Dillinger’s for a weekly karaoke and cocktail night. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Friday Night Jazz
– March 18, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
CSO presents “Symphony Underground with Patti Fiasco”
– March 18, 8 p.m. $30. Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra musicians and Maestro William Intriligator join Front Range rock band Patti Fiasco for an unforgettable evening at the newly renovated Lincoln theater. Featuring fan favs like “Saved By Rock ‘n Roll,” “Shake,” “Wyoming is for Lovers” and more. Cash bar available. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. 307-778-8561
Dillinger’s Sip & Shop
– March. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sip and Shop is now a monthly event. Stop by to grab a drink and shop local vendors of varying craft. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
CSO presents “Family Matinee: A Time to Imagine”
– March 19, 2:30 p.m. $5-$10. Bring the entire family to enjoy music from hit films including “Frozen,” “The Avengers” and “Hamilton” at this Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra concert. Costumes are encouraged at this show, which will also feature lobby activities beginning at 1:30 p.m. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Cheyenne Concert Association presents The Chipper Experience
– March 22, 7 p.m. $20. Award-winning comedian and magician Chipper Lowell, who has been described as an “artistic cyclone of talent and comedy,” is best known for his witty remarks, bizarre feats and ad-libs with audience members. His show promises to bring high-energy laughs and amazement for the whole family. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-771-2680
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
An Evening with Tommy Orange
– March 3, 6 p.m. Free. Orange will hold a public reading of his 2019 debut novel “There, There” which was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize. The reading will be followed by a moderated onstage Q&A. The program will also be livestreamed at https://tinyurl.com/orange-uw-3-3-22. Cooper House, University of Wyoming, 1000 E. University Ave, Laramie, Wyoming.
The Front Range
”Black and White in Black and White” Exhibit
– Through May 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $8. This new exhibit features striking photographs attributed to African American photographer John Johnson who took powerful, early 20th-century portraits of African Americans in Lincoln, Nebraska. Greeley History Museum, 714 9th St, Greeley, Colorado. 970-350-9220
Demetri Martin at the Lincoln Center
– March 26, 7 p.m. Stand-up comedian, writer and director Demitri Martin is the winner of several national comedy awards and has several stand-up specials on Netflix. The Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730