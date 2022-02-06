”A Thousand Words” Exhibition –Through March 11, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. “A Thousand Words” examines the interplay between the figurative and literal term, consisting of several 8-inch by 5-inch collages incorporating with drawings of people’s faces executed on text-filled newsprint pages. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Shoe Box Diorama Contest – Through Feb. 28, library hours. To celebrate Children’s Author & Illustrator Week, the Burns and Pine Bluffs branch libraries invite you to put on your creativity cap and design a diorama based on your favorite book. Shoeboxes are provided. Bring your complete diorama to the library for display and to be entered in the contest. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249; Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., 307-245-3646
”Love of Red” February Art Show – Through Feb. 28, Wednesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Red is assertive, daring, determined, energetic, powerful, enthusiastic, impulsive, exciting and aggressive. This art show spanning the month of February will reflect as such. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
39th Annual Glass Art Show – Through April 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Join the Botanic Gardens for a showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. They will display the pieces in the second-floor hallway space. Many pieces are for sale this year. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Monday
Yoga at the Gardens – Feb. 7, 9 a.m. $60 for entire four-part series. The Botanic Gardens is hosting a four-week yoga series on Mondays. The class is suited for all bodies to relax and rejuvenate. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Dr. 307-637-6458
Coffee Connections – Feb. 7, 2-4 p.m. Join the library for coffee hour and spend some time with your friends and neighbors. On the 28th, they will show a movie matinee of the comedy “Knives Out” (PG-13), starring Daniel Craig and Jamie Lee Curtis. Coffee and snacks will be provided. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Blind Date with a Book – Feb. 8, library hours. Visit the Burns Branch Library to check out your next blind date ... with a book. Use the descriptions attached to the books to decide which one strikes your fancy, then bring it to the front desk to check out. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Tuesday
Tales Together – Feb. 8 and 10, 10:15-10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. Join the library for an in person interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement, and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. Call to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Famous Illustrators – Feb. 8, 4:15-5 p.m. Join the library for a peek into how some of your favorite book illustrators make their art. This month, we will focus on Peter Reynolds. Wear play clothes, as it could get messy. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
We Drink and We Know Things – Feb. 8, 6 p.m. Monthly themed trivia night on the second Tuesday of each month. The theme is always a surprise, so gather your team, drink some beers and show us what you know! Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Tuesday Night Comedy – Feb. 8, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Wednesday
STEAM Connections – Feb. 9, 1-5 p.m. Explore a STEAM challenge that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. This month’s STEAM discoveries are Valentine’s Day coding and squishy circuits. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., 307-245-3646
Spoken Word Poetry – Feb. 9, 6 p.m. Free. Spoken Word Poetry open mic. Read your poetry or the work of another poet, or stop by to listen. This is a family-friendly event, so no explicit language or graphic content. Barnes and Noble, 1851 Dell Range Blvd. 307-632-3000
Wednesday Night Karaoke – Feb. 9, 7-11 p.m. Join Dillinger’s for a weekly karaoke and cocktail night. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Virtual Tales Together – Feb. 10, 9:30-10 a.m. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Mindfulness, Meditation & Mingling at The Hawthorn Tree – Feb. 10, 5:15-6 p.m. $10 per session or $35 for all four sessions. Join Betsy Collar, LCCC meditation teacher, in this four-week meditation, mindfulness and conversations series that connects human beings with one another and grounds us in the present moment. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Art Uncork’d with Jim Jereb – Feb. 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Members $40, non-members $50. Enjoy an evening of food and drink while learning the technique of lithography. Beginning with some examples and a brief historical overview, participants will then create their own lithographic image on the contemporary polyester plate and will have the opportunity to print onto a variety of papers. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Brown Bag Book Club – Feb. 10, 6-7 p.m. Participants can bring a “brown bag” meal for the review of the first half of “Belly Up” by Stuart Gibbs. Desserts and drinks will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Josh Turner at The Lincoln Theatre – Feb. 10, 6:30-11 p.m. $45. A performance by Josh Turner, whose distinctive, resonant baritone voice has brought him five #1 hits and five gold and platinum albums over the course of his country music career. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. 307-778-8561
Cheyenne Mahjong Tournament – Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-3:15 p.m. $20. A National Mahjong League rules tournament presented by the Senior Activity Center. Fee covers refreshments, lunch and prizes. Check in at 9:30 a.m. Pre-register by Feb. 4. Senior Activity Center, 2101 Thomes Ave. 307-635-2435
Elementary School Art Show – Feb. 11–April 4, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit the library to see art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Movies at the Library – Feb. 11, 1-3 p.m. Join the library for a movie and popcorn. This month, they will show fan favorites “Finding Nemo” (rated G) and “Up” (rated PG). Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee
– Feb. 11, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Each week will feature a different movie. This week, the library will show “Soul.” Bring a favorite snack and enjoy the show. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E 2nd St., 307-245-3646
Valentine’s Day Crafting – Feb. 11, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Do you like crafts? Want to make something special for Valentine’s Day? Join the library and make a fun Valentine’s Day craft that you can keep for yourself or gift to others. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Friday Night Jazz – Feb. 11, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
{div class=”subscriber-only”}
Comedy Night at the Met – Feb. 11, 7:30-9 p.m. $18. Laughter is good for the soul. Enjoy this one-and-a-half-hour comedy show with two great comedians. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022{/div}
Don’t Dress for Dinner – Feb. 11-12, 17-18, 25-26, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 13, 20, 27, 2 p.m. In this comedy performed by the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, Bernard is planning a romantic weekend with his chic Parisian mistress in his charming converted French farmhouse, whilst his wife, Jacqueline, is away. He has arranged for a cordon bleu cook to prepare gourmet delights, and has invited his best friend, Robert, along too to provide the alibi. It’s foolproof; what could possibly go wrong? Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show – Feb. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans while enjoying unique stands filled with jewelry, crochet items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053{/div}
Tales Together – Feb. 12, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join the library for an in person interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement, and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. Call to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
”Galentines” Day Brunch – Feb. 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $35. Put on your most comfy pajamas and enjoy brunch, mimosas, raffles, games, prizes, and gossip. Celebrate friendship and the strong independent women we all are. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Glass Heart Painting Class – Feb. 12, 1-3:30 p.m. $30. Local Artist Beth Rulli will teach an art class on using acrylic paints to paint glass hearts. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Dr. 307-637-6458
Genealogy Basics – Feb. 12, 3-4:30 p.m. This basic class provides all the information you need to research your family history. Discussion will include books and other resources available at Laramie County Library System, the basics of genealogy record-keeping, and how to search using Ancestry Library Edition, the free version of Ancestry.com. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Speed Friending @ Black Tooth – Feb. 12, 5-8 p.m. $20. This speed friending event will be structured just like speed dating, but for anyone wanting to meet new people. Black Tooth knows it’s difficult to make the first move or initiate a new friend-date, so the team wants to facilitate those connections. Black Tooth Brewing Co. 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Bathrobe Brunch at Danielmark’s Brewery – Feb. 13, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Bottomless & All You Can Eat $30/person. Roll outta bed, put on your bathrobe or pajamas and roll into Danielmark’s for Beermosa’s, Bloody Beers, and other brunch options; breakfast burrito bar, banana bread french toast, baked goods galore, loaded potato breakfast hash, Mel’s famous green chili stew and Scott and Barb’s pulled pork nachos. Danielmark’s Brewing Co., 209 E. 18th. 307-514-0411
Young Readers Book Party – Feb. 13, 1:15-2 p.m. A celebration of reading with young readers that’s a little bit early literacy class and a little bit more. The class will read and talk about books, sing, play and learn. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Yoga at the Gardens – Feb. 14, 9 a.m. $60 for entire four-part series. The Botanic Gardens is hosting a four-week yoga series on Mondays. The class is suited for all bodies to relax and rejuvenate. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
{div class=”subscriber-only”}
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}– Feb. 14, 11:30 a.m. $25. Guest speaker Mary Guthrie will speaking on “Women Who Made a Difference.” Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W Lincolnway. Call 307-632-2814 for reservations by Feb. 11.
24th Annual Valentine’s Romance Dinner Concert
– Feb. 14, 6-10 p.m. $70, $25 for concert only. A Valentine’s Day event presented by the Cheyenne Guitar Society that will give guests a cocktail hour, guitar concert and plated dinner. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222{/div}
Tales Together
– Feb. 15-17, 10:15-10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. Join the library for an in person interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement, and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. Call to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Dinner and a Book Club
– Feb. 15, 5:30-7 p.m. A potluck and lively conversation about the book “The Whole Town’s Talking” by Fannie Flagg. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Cheyenne Audubon Program
– Feb. 15, 7 p.m. Free. Speaker Ben Robb, currently a research ecologist for the U.S. Geological Survey’s Fort Collins Science Center, will give a free talk on the impacts of Interstate 80 on pronghorn migration. His study predicts the best corridors to restore pronghorn movement. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Feb. 15, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Virtual Tales Together
– Feb. 17, 9:30-10 a.m. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Mindfulness, Meditation & Mingling at The Hawthorn Tree
– Feb. 17, 5:15-6 p.m. $10 per session or $35 for all four sessions. Join Betsy Collar, LCCC meditation teacher, in this four-week meditation, mindfulness and conversations series that connects human beings with one another and grounds us in the present moment. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Buds and Brews at Freedom’s Edge Brewing Company $40
– Feb. 17, 6 p.m. For adults 21+. Grab a beer and design a bouquet for your sweetheart while learning the basics of flower arranging. Participants will create a bouquet of flowers to take home with guidance from instructor Nettie Hardy from the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. Registration fee includes one beer and all the materials for your design. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Arrowhead Identification and Hands-On Workshop
– Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m. Free. Bring your arrowheads and stone tools to be identified (preferably from the Rocky Mountain region) by the state archaeologist, assistant state archaeologist and repository collections manager. They will also provide a hands-on workshop where you can learn about chip stone technology. Health Science Building, Room 111, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-287-3334
Craft Night: Date Night Paint ‘n Sip
– Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Grab your favorite craft partner for this adult craft night and be ready for some fun. Enjoy painting and sipping the night away with an easy paint-along project and gourmet hot cocoa bar just for grown-ups. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Classic Conversations: Lunch and Learn Series
– Feb. 18, 12-1 p.m. Join Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s Maestro William Intrilligator and baritone vocalist Levi Hernandez for an informal and entertaining discussion, including musical insights about the “A Time to Reflect” concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
STEAM Connections
– Feb. 18, 1-5 p.m. Explore a STEAM challenge that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. This month’s STEAM discoveries are Valentine’s Day coding and squishy circuits. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee
– Feb. 18, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Each week will feature a different movie. This week, the library will show “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Bring a favorite snack and enjoy the show. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., 307-245-3646
Anti-Valentine’s Day
– Feb. 18, 6-8 p.m. Love stinks, but hanging out with friends and having fun sure doesn’t. Eat, dance and participate in some fun activities at this after-hours event. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Dueling Pianos
– Feb. 18, 8-11 p.m. $20. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
– Feb. 19, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Members of Cheyenne Audubon invite the public to caravan with them for a road trip to Weld County, Colorado to look for hawks and eagles along “Raptor Alley.” The group will leave from the parking lot in Lions Park next to the Children’s Village at 8 a.m. Bring water, snacks, and dress for the weather. Please call Mark Gorges at 307-287-4953 to register. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Dr.
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– Feb. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market, with live music, where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Dillinger’s Sip & Shop
– Feb. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sip and Shop is now a monthly event. Stop by to grab a drink and shop local vendors of varying craft. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
CSO presents “A Time to Reflect”
– Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50 for in person, $15 per household for livestream. This Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra concert invites you to reflect while listening to the beautiful selections by Wiancko, featuring En Avant Dance Studio, Coleridge-Taylor and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. Plus, enjoy baritone Levi Hernandez’s long-awaited debut with CSO, performing Mahler’s “Songs of a Wayfarer.” Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Dueling Pianos
– Feb. 19, 7:45-11 p.m. $20. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Tales Together
– Feb. 22-24, 10:15-10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. Join the library for an in person interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement, and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. Call to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Book Discussion Group
– Feb. 22, 6-7:30 p.m. Monthly book club. This month, the club is reading Megan Miranda’s thriller “All the Missing Girls.” This novel follows Nicolette Farrell after she returns to her hometown to care for her sick father and confront her best friend’s 10-year-old unsolved disappearance. Tea and scones will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Coin Club Meeting
– Feb. 22, 7 p.m. The Cheyenne Coin Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month to discuss and present rare coin collections. They have several coin shows over the course of the year. Ascension Lutheran Church, 712 Storey Blvd. 307-630-2350
STEAM Connections
– Feb. 23, 1-5 p.m. Explore a STEAM challenge that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. This month’s STEAM discoveries are Valentine’s Day coding and squishy circuits. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., 307-245-3646
Virtual Tales Together
– Feb. 24, 9:30-10 a.m. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Library for All
– Feb. 24, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Welcome to the event specifically geared toward adults with disabilities. Join the library for crafts, science, and LEGO fun. Please bring your staff with you. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Mindfulness, Meditation & Mingling at The Hawthorn Tree
– Feb. 24, 5:15-6 p.m. $10 per session or $35 for all four sessions. Join Betsy Collar, LCCC meditation teacher, in this four-week meditation, mindfulness and conversations series that connects human beings with one another and grounds us in the present moment. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Brown Bag Book Club
– Feb. 24, 6-7 p.m. Participants can bring a “brown bag” meal for the review of the second half of “Belly Up” by Stuart Gibbs. Desserts and drinks will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Concert Association presents “Duo Baldo”
– Feb. 24, 7 p.m. This musical comedy team is composed of violinist Brad Repp and pianist/actor Aldo Gentileschi. The duo, which made its debut with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in 2004 and went on to win first prize at Florence’s National Short Theater Competition in 2006, will offer a concert combining virtuosic performances, theatrical humor and pop culture. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-771-2680
Friday Matinee
– Feb. 25, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Each week will feature a different movie. This week the library will show “Aladdin.” Bring a favorite snack and enjoy the show. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., 307-245-3646
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
”Bless Me, Coatlicue”
– Feb 11-12, 7:30 p.m. $5. University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance presents the first play about the life and work of the celebrated Chicano writer Rudolfo Anaya. The play tracks Anaya’s development and identity as a writer from his early work in the 1960’s through his passing in 2020. University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, 1000 E. University Ave, Laramie. 307-766-2199
The Front Range
‘Sense and Sensibility’ at the Lincoln Center
– Through Feb. 12. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. $27. The classic Jane Austen tale of the Dashwood sisters gets a spirited update from a fresh female playwright. Full of humor and bold theatricality “Sense and Sensibility” examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressure. The Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730
”Black and White in Black and White” Exhibit
–Feb. 17-May 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $8. This new exhibit features striking photographs attributed to African American photographer John Johnson who took powerful, early 20th-century portraits of African Americans in Lincoln, Nebraska. Greeley History Museum, 714 9th St, Greeley, Colorado. 970-350-9220
Demetri Martin at the Lincoln Center
– March 26, 7 p.m. Stand-up comedian, writer and director Demitri Martin is the winner of several national comedy awards and has several stand-up specials on Netflix. The Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730