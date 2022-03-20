Cheyenne and Laramie County
“The Four Seasons” March Art Show
– Through March 31. Wednesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. A season is a period of the year that is distinguished by special climate conditions. The four seasons--spring, summer, fall, and winter. Each has its own light, temperature, and weather patterns that repeat. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
39th Annual Glass Art Show
– Through April 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Join the Botanic Gardens for a showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. They will display the pieces in the second-floor hallway space. Many pieces are for sale this year. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Elementary School Art Show
– Through April 4, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit the library to see art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
41st Annual Western Spirit Art Show and Sale
– Through April 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Stephanie Hartshorn, artist and member of the American Impressionist Society, and Mark Vinich, co-founder of Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studios, have selected 232 unique pieces of art for this year’s art show. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Desert Diamond at the Outlaw Saloon
– March 20, 8:20 p.m.-1:20 a.m. Stop by the saloon for a performance by the band Desert Diamond. 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
CLTP presents “The Phantom Tollbooth”
– March 20, 2 p.m. $22. This family fantasy story is based on the famous book of the same name. It follows the story of a boy named Milo, whose adventures in the Land of Wisdom lead him to realize that his attitude toward learning will never be the same. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Make It Mondays
– March 21, 1-5 p.m. Feeling crafty? Make our March-themed craft to take home. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Coffee Connections
– March 21, 2-3:45 p.m. Join us for coffee hour and spend some time with your friends and neighbors. On the 21st, we will have a matinee of “News of the World” (PG-13), starring Tom Hanks. Coffee and snacks will be provided. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Craftastic Tuesdays
– March 22, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Get crafty on Tuesdays. Create and take home a paper quill shamrock card to bring a little luck your way. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Fun For Kids! Burns
– March 22, 10:15-11 a.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for an interactive storytime session to promote early literacy through books, songs, puppets, crafts and much more. This week’s theme is “Things That Go.” Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Southeast Wyoming Concert Series presents The Chipper Experience
– March 22, 7 p.m. $20. Chipper Lowell will bring his magic and comedy show, The Chipper Experience, to Cheyenne. For over 20 years, Chipper has been bringing his odd brand of infectious mayhem to audiences around the world. He will create a wonderful evening of high-energy laughs and amazement for all ages in this Cheyenne performance presented by Southeast Wyoming Concert Series (formerly Cheyenne Concert Association). Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-771-2680
STEAM Connections
– March 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Explore a STEAM challenge that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. This month’s STEAM discoveries are fingerprint science and leprechaun trap engineering. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Fun For Kids! Pine Bluffs
– March 24, 10:15-11 a.m. Join the Pine Bluffs Branch for an interactive storytime session to promote early literacy through books, songs, puppets, crafts and much more. This week’s theme is “Things that Go.” Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Storytime with a Therapy Dog, Pine Bluffs
– March 24, 3:30-4:45 p.m. Volunteers from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs will be bringing their certified therapy dogs to the library for storytime. These four-legged friends love to have kids read to them, so bring the whole family and get to know these awesome pups and the amazing organization that brings them. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Brown Bag Book Club
– March 24, 6-7 p.m. RSVP online. Book club will meet twice during the month of March. The club will chat about the book, do some crazy activities and enjoy a delicious treat! Participants can bring a “brown bag” meal and drinks will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CFD Bingo Night Fundraiser
– March 24, 6-8:30 p.m. $10. A night of games, prizes, drinks and snacks. First game board and snacks included with ticket. Additional games and drinks available for purchase. Call 307-778-7202 to RSVP. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
The Russian Ballet Theatre’s “Swan Lake”
– March 24, 7:30 p.m. $35-$119. The Russian Ballet Theatre is pleased to present a breathtaking new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake. It is all of the splendor which has mesmerized ballet audiences for over a century, plus a bit more. It delights with new, as well as time-honored Russian traditions. Tickets on sale now at www.russianballettheatre.com. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W 20th St.
Movies at the Library
– March 25, 1-3 p.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for a family-friendly movie and some popcorn! This week is “Brave” (PG). Burns Branch Library, 112 Main Street. 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee
– March 25, 1:30-3 p.m. Spend your Friday afternoons at the Pine Bluffs Branch library to watch a matinee. Each week will feature a different movie. This week’s movie is “Spirit Untamed” (PG). Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Party Like it’s 1872
– March 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m. 21+ The Wyoming State Museum invites you to grab some friends and celebrate the legacy of the world’s first national park. Organizations and researchers from across the state will be onsite, having conversations and sharing information about all aspects of Yellowstone, from geysers and wildlife management to forest fires and fishing tips. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 301-777-7022
Friday Night Jazz
– March 25, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
CLTP presents “The Phantom Tollbooth”
– March 25-26, 7:30 p.m.; March 27, 2 p.m. $22. This family fantasy story is based on the famous book of the same name. It follows the story of a boy named Milo, whose adventures in the Land of Wisdom lead him to realize that his attitude toward learning will never be the same. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543

VFW Craft and Flea Market Show

– March 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans while enjoying unique stands filled with jewelry, crochet items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Saturday Morning Book Club
– March 26, 10-11 a.m. Join Pine Bluffs Branch Library for a relaxing morning discussion of “Ben: A Novel and a True Story” by Robyn S. Brow. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Beekeeping Basics
– March 26, 11:30 a.m. Join the Botanic Gardens for an informational class on owning bees in Wyoming. You will learn about housing, collecting honey, necessary equipment, and how and when to purchase bees. Pre-registration is required. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
“Blippi The Musical” at the Cheyenne Civic Center
– March 26, 2 p.m.; doors at 1 p.m. $25-$60. Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and lovable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Chat with a Parkinson’s Professional
– March 26, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. RSVP online. This is an informative and educational program from the Parkinson’s Association of the Rockies. Dr. Heather Heiser will present information for individuals with and those caring for individuals with Parkinson’s Disease. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Virtual SaturD&D
– March 26, 1-3 p.m. RSVP online. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library offers Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat, and play online. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Spring Break Binge Bundles
– March 28-29, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. RSVP online. Choose from a variety of themed bundles containing movies, books and snacks to see you and your family through spring break. Choose from the library’s online list of themes and pick up your bundle March 28-29. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
All Day LEGO Build
– March 28, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. If you have the imagination, the library has the bricks. Stop by to work through multiple challenges and activities throughout the day. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Make It Mondays
– March 28, 1-5 p.m. Feeling crafty? Make our March-themed craft to take home. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Craftastic Tuesdays
– March 29, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Get crafty on Tuesdays. Create and take home a paper quill shamrock card to bring a little luck your way. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Fun For Kids! Burns
– March 29, 10:15-11 a.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for an interactive storytime session to promote early literacy through books, songs, puppets, crafts and much more. This week’s theme is “Storyteller’s Favorites.” Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Papercrafts Workshop
– March 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m., grades K-2; 2:30-3:30 p.m., grades 3-6. RSVP online. The library is excited to bring you Emily’s Papercrafts. Learn some fun techniques on how to fold paper into amazing shapes. Choose how you want to participate, in person or virtually from, well, anywhere. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Book Discussion Group
– March 29, 6-7:30 p.m. Catch up on your to-be-read list and join Laramie County Library’s book discussion for our March read, “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Corb Lund at Terry Bison Ranch
– March 29, 7 p.m. $20-$50. Canadian country singer Corb Lund will give a performance, with a guest performance by Lauren Morrow. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 Interstate 25 Service Road East. 307-634-4171
Mini Figure Painting Workshop
– March 30, 5-6 p.m. RSVP online. Grades 3-12. Award-winning minis painter Kyle McCormick from Olympus is dropping by to teach the ins and outs of mini figure painting. We will provide a kit with a figure, paint and brush. You can attend in person at the library or virtually via Zoom. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
So You Wanna Dance?
– March 31, 10:15-11 a.m. RSVP online. Grades K-6. Time to dance your heart out. En Avant Dance Studio will be at the library doing a fun learning workshop focused on lyrical dancing that will get you up and moving. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fun For Kids! Pine Bluffs
– March 31, 10:15-11 a.m. Join the Pine Bluffs Branch for an interactive storytime session to promote early literacy through books, songs, puppets, crafts and much more. This week’s theme is “Storyteller Favorites.” Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Hip-Hop Don’t Stop Dance Workshop
– March 31, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Teens. Come and learn some awesome hip-hop moves from the experts at En Avant Dance Studio. Be sure to wear comfortable clothing that you can move and groove in. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
“My Hero Academia” Binge Fest
– March 31, 3-6 p.m. RSVP online. Teens. It might be spring break, but that won’t stop the library from going back to school and fighting some bad guys. Bring your friends and watch as many episodes of “My Hero Academia” as the library can fit in one afternoon. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
“Mountains and Monochromatic” April Art Show
– April 1-30. Wednesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. No explanation needed for the mountains. This art show also features monochromatic works to convey simplicity, peacefulness, starkness, purity or other meaning. It can use different shades of one color, but, by definition, should contain only one base color. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Tween After Hours: Who Dunnit, Mystery at the Masquerade Ball
– April 1, 6-8 p.m. RSVP online. Grades 3-6. Laramie County Library is hosting a masquerade ball to celebrate the acquisition of an antique copy of a very rare book. Then something goes terribly wrong at the ball, and it is up to you to figure out the mystery! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Friday Night Jazz
– April 1, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Zach Williams at the Cheyenne Civic Center
– April 1, 7 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. The Grammy award winning singer/songwriter will give a performance with special guest Anne Wilson. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Face Vocal Band @ The Lincoln
– April 1, 8-11 p.m. Face is an internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado, which has been captivating audiences for more than a decade with its infectious energy. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– April 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market with live music, where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Introduction to Pastel
– April 2, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; 1-3 p.m. Learn about pastel and create an impressionistic landscape painting. This workshop is for beginners, but all levels are welcome. After an introduction of the medium of pastel and some basics on papers, choosing a palette, composition and how to use pastel, participants will create their own painting. All materials provided. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Family Day at the Wyoming State Museum
– April 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Soar on down to the Wyoming State Museum for a fun and educational day all about the amazing birds that live in our state. Learn how birds adapt alongside plants and flowers, use STEM skills to protect a delicate egg from a fall, meet a live red tailed hawk from the Draper Museum and more. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Battle of the Bands @ The Lincoln – Rock Bands
– April 2, 7 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. $5. The third night of a four-month, multi-genre Battle of the Bands competition. Each performer will be given a 15-minute set. The event is open to all musicians within 50 miles of Cheyenne that are not signed to a label. All material performed must be original. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Heritage Quilters Meeting
– April 4, 7 p.m. Monthly quilting club meeting open to new members. The speaker for the evening will be Dawna Sanders, owner of “The Quilt Store” in Broomfield, Colorado. Dawna designs and sells pantographs which are used on long-arm quilting machines. Contact the club at info@chquilters.org. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th Street. 307-632-1410
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Hardship, Heartache, and Horse Thieves Album Release Showcase
– March 26, 8 p.m. $5. Album release showcase for L-7 Production’s Hardship, Heartache, and Horse Thieves. A one time only event and celebration with live music from Tris Munsick & the Innocents, Kellen Smith, Kalyn Beasley, Jordan Smith, Sam Munsick, and Jordan Lisco. Stick around for the finale to hear the album single, Roan & Rope, performed live for the first and only time. Cowboy Saloon and Dancehall, 108 S. Second Street, Laramie. 307-200-8343
The Front Range
“Black and White in Black and White” Exhibit
–Through May 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $8. This new exhibit features striking photographs attributed to African American photographer John Johnson who took powerful, early 20th-century portraits of African Americans in Lincoln, Nebraska. Greeley History Museum, 714 9th St, Greeley, Colorado. 970-350-9220
Demetri Martin at the Lincoln Center
– March 26, 7 p.m. Stand-up comedian, writer and director Demitri Martin is the winner of several national comedy awards and has several stand-up specials on Netflix. The Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730