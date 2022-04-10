Cheyenne and Laramie County
The Passion Cantata “No Greater Love”
– April 10, 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Experience a retelling of the Passion story through music and word performed by the FUMC Church Orchestra and Chancel Choir. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. 307-632-1410
Young Readers Book Party
– April 10, 1:15-2 p.m. Grades pre K-2. A celebration of reading with young readers that’s a little bit early literacy class, and a little bit more. The class will read and talk about books, sing, play and learn. This month’s themes are Bird Art and Family Storytelling Games. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– April 11, 11:30 a.m. $25. Mr. James Fuller will be presenting a program on Women’s Suffrage in Wyoming, titled “Petticoat Government.” Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. Call 307-632-2814 by April 8.
Make it Mondays
– April 11, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty at the library every Monday! Participants will be making beautiful heart paper flowers to celebrate the coming of spring. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Craftastic Tuesdays
– April 12, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Get crafty on Tuesdays. Create and take home paper straw tulips set in plastic egg vases that will look perfect for the Easter season. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Tales Together
– April. 12, 14, 10:15-10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. An in-person interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. Call to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fun for Kids! Burns Branch Library
– April 12, 10:15-11 a.m. An interactive storytime session to promote early literacy through books, songs, puppets, crafts and much more. This week’s theme is “Seasons.” Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
We Drink and We Know Things
– April 12, 6 p.m. Monthly themed trivia night on the second Tuesday of each month. The theme is always a surprise so gather your team, drink some beers and show us what you know! Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Paint and Plant
– April 12, 6-8 p.m. A teen class where you can paint a pot in your own creative way and then plant a seedling. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Yoga Together
– April 13, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Come and experience stories, stretching and fun with a special early literacy class. This month’s theme is “Splish Splash Ducky.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Virtual Tales Together
– April 14, 9:30-10 a.m. Free. A virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fun for Kids! Pine Bluffs Branch
– April 14, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An interactive storytime session to promote early literacy through books, songs, puppets, crafts and much more. This week’s theme is “Feathered Friends.” Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Library for All
– April 14, 12:30-2:30 p.m. An event specifically geared toward adults with disabilities. International Bat Appreciation Day is in April and Library for All will be celebrating our furry, flying friends by having a bat-tastic day of fun! Special guest Mason Lee from the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute will talk about bat species in Wyoming and answer your bat-related questions. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne ArtWalk
– April 14, 5-8 p.m. Cheyenne’s monthly celebration of artists and their work. During Artwalk, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants showcase a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. Multiple locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-222-4091
Knights of the Turntable
– April 14, 6 p.m. A recurring vinyl record listening party with a new theme every month. Bring 15 minutes of vinyl to discuss, or just listen to the music. There is a prize for best presentation. This month’s theme is “I Thought This Would Be Cooler.” Downtown Vinyl, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Brown Bag Book Club
– April 14, 6-7 p.m. Grade 4-6. Book Club will meet twice during the month of April. The club will chat about the book, do some crazy activities and enjoy a delicious treat. Participants can bring a “brown bag” meal, and drinks will be provided. Participants can pick up “Masterminds” by Gordon Korman from the second floor. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
– April 14, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its next Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Storytime at Paul Smith Children’s Village
– April 15, 11-11:30. 18 months-5 years. Head over to the Paul Smith Children’s Village to participate in one of the library’s early literacy storytimes. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 616 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Emoji Eggs: A Craft for Teens
– April 15, 1-3 p.m. Teens will dye and decorate hard-boiled eggs to look like their favorite emoji. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee, Pine Bluffs
– April 15, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Spend your Friday afternoons at the Pine Bluffs Branch library to watch a matinee. Each week will feature a different movie. This week’s movie is “Hop” (PG). Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Crafty Family Challenge
– April 15, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Gather your family and meet in the Cottonwood Room for this extreme craft challenge. Supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring whatever materials you like. Sign your family up at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Friday Night Jazz
– April 15, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Creation feat. Protohype @ The Lincoln
– April 15, 6-7 p.m. Kratos Productions presents CREATION. A night of heavy bass music sounds, dancing, lights, lasers, love and unity. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
WAR @ The Lincoln
– April 15, 8-11 p.m. The legendary band WAR is coming to Cheyenne. The long list of hits includes “Low Rider,” “The World Is A Ghetto,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” “The Cisco Kid” and many more. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
– April 16, 6-9 a.m. Free. A field trip to see sharp-tailed grouse on leks and other prairie birds north of Hillsdale. Call 307-343-2024 to register. The group will leave at 6 a.m. from the front parking lot at Pilot Truck Stop, 8020 Campstool Road. https://cheyenneaudubon.org/
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– April 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market with live music where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Saturday Morning Book Club
– April 16, 10-11 a.m. This month, the club will discuss “The Exiles” by Kristina Baker Kline, and offer coffee and treats. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Easter Egg Hunt at the Louise Event Venue
– April 16, ages 1-3 from 10-11 a.m., ages 4-6 from 12-1 p.m., and ages 7-10 from 2-3 p.m. Free. JazMinn’s Events & Decor presents an Easter egg hunt for younger children. There will also be treats provided by Kates Cookie Shed and photos with the Easter bunny, courtesy of AG Photography. Limited to 40 participants per age group. Sign up on signupgenius.com. Participants must bring their own basket. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Laramie County Library Eggstravaganza
– April 16. It’s time for the yearly Eggstravaganza. This year, the library will be presenting egg-citing workshops for different age groups. Visit its calendar for a full list of events. Attendance for some events will be limited, so sign up at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Virtual SaturD&D
– April 16, 1-3 p.m. Join the library’s teen Dungeons and Dragons online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem. They offers Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat, and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
”Dutch Hop!” Documentary Film Screening
– April 16, 1-5 p.m. A screening of the documentary “Dutch Hop!” which focuses on the musical and dance traditions of the German-Russian community in Southeast Wyoming, Northern Colorado and Western Nebraska. The filmmakers, Chris Simon and Annie Hatch, will be present for a discussion of the film, followed by a performance and dance featuring Wayne Appelhans and the Dutch Hops from 2-5 p.m. Call John Chrysler at 307-256-2010 for more information. Pine Bluffs Historic High School, 607 Elm Street, Pine Bluffs. 307-630-5320
Glow in the Dark Dodgeball
– April 16, 12-8 p.m. 3rd Annual Glow in the Dark Dodgeball Tournament of Champions is an event that brings Laramie County community members together for friendly competition and to support a great cause. All proceeds earned from tournament registration go to Laramie County Grief Support Group to assist families that have lost a loved one. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Genealogy: Searching the Newly-Released 1950 Census
– April 16, 3-4:30 p.m. The eagerly-awaited 1950 U.S. Census has just been released and is available for family history researchers to find their families. We’ll show you why this is exciting for genealogists by doing a few demonstration searches in the 1950 census on Ancestry Library Edition and other genealogy databases. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Beer & Paint Night at Black Tooth
– April 16, 5-8 p.m. $40. Black Tooth’s first Beer and Painting Night event. Local artist Danielle Kirby will lead a class on a painting that could be random, funny or serious. All painting materials are provided by Black Tooth. Tickets include three beers. Black Tooth Brewing Co. 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Easter Day Brunch
– April 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $40 for adults, $15 for children. Enjoy a brunch buffet for the whole family. Private rooms available for an additional fee. Visit www.themetdowntown.com for more information. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Easter Hoppy Hour at Danielmark’s
– April 17th, 1-6 p.m. Happy hour in honor of Easter. There will be ham, scalloped potatoes, deviled eggs, and chocolate cupcakes, plus all the “hops” you can fit in your tummy. Danielmark’s Brewing Co., 209 E. 18th St. 307-514-0411
Make it Mondays
– April 18, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty at the library every Monday! Participants will be making beautiful heart paper flowers to celebrate the coming of spring. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Coffee Connections at Burns Branch Library
– April 18, 2-4 p.m. Coffee Connections is the place to come for coffee and conversation with your friends and neighbors. On April 18, we will be showing the film “News of the World” (rated PG-13), starring Tom Hanks. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Craftastic Tuesdays
– April 19, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Get crafty on Tuesdays. Take home paper straw tulips set in plastic egg vases that will look perfect for the Easter season. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Tales Together
– April. 19-21, 10:15-10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. An in-person interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. Call to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Dinner and a Book Club
– April 19, 5:30-7 p.m. This month’s selection is “Look Again” by Lisa Scottoline. It’s a fast-paced thriller about a mother’s search for her son’s true identity. Join in for a lively discussion and bring a dish to share. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
National Poetry Month Celebration
– April 19, 7-8:30 p.m. Poetry lovers will hear poems read by local authors and have a chance to read their own poems, or one from a favorite poet. Presented in partnership with WyoPoets. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Audubon presents Sage-Grouse Update
– April 19, 7 p.m. Daly Edmunds, Audubon Rockies policy and outreach director, and Vicki Herren, retired Bureau of Land Management national sage-grouse coordinator, will present “Greater Sage-Grouse – The Largest Conservation Effort in U.S. History: The Ups and Downs.” A Zoom link will be available at https://cheyenneaudubon.org/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
STEAM Connections
– April 20, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Explore a STEAM challenge that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. This month’s STEAM discoveries are building bird nests and LEGO building challenge cards. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Virtual Tales Together
– April 21, 9:30-10 a.m. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fun for Kids! Pine Bluffs Branch
– April 21, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us for an interactive storytime session to promote early literacy through books, songs, puppets, crafts and much more. This week’s theme is “Seasons.” Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Sit, Stay, Read! Read to a Therapy Dog
– April 21, 4-5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Visit the library and practice reading aloud to one of the community’s therapy dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
BUZZ: Adult and Teen Spelling Bee
– April 21, 5-6:30 p.m. Visit the Burns Branch Library for this fun spelling competition, hosted by staff from the Burns and Pine Bluffs branch libraries. The competition’s words will be similar to the word lists used by schools and the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Sign up at either branch library or by calling 307-547-2249 or 307-245-3646. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Craft Night: Learn to Make Seed Paper
– April 21, 6-8 p.m. Adults. Celebrate Earth Day with the Seed Library of Laramie County and learn how to make seed paper for planting and gifting. RSVP for this event at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Classic Conversations: Lunch and Learn Series
– April 22, 12-1 p.m. Join Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s William Intrilligator, soprano vocalist Jennifer Bird-Arvidsson, and bass-baritone vocalist Rhys Lloyd Talbot for an informal and entertaining discussion, including musical insights about the concert on April 23. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Movies at the Library, Burns Branch
– April 22, 1-3 p.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for a family friendly movie and some popcorn. This week’s movie is “The House with a Clock in Its Walls.” Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee, Pine Bluffs
– April 22, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Spend your Friday afternoons at the Pine Bluffs Branch library to watch a matinee. Each week will feature a different movie. This week’s movie is “Clifford the Big Red Dog” (PG). Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Cheyenne Gaming Convention
– April 22, 3 p.m.-midnight; April 23, 8 a.m.-midnight; April 24, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. $50 for three day pass. A charity fundraising video game convention featuring DnD, video games, card games and board games. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 W. Fox Farm Rd. 307-638-4466
Teen Craft Afternoons
– April 22, 3-5 p.m. Never know what to do with your hands? Not anymore! Visit craft afternoons and spend some time making unique crafts. Snacks will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Count on Planting with Paul Smith Children’s Village
– April 22, 4-5 p.m. Children and families. Like counting games? Enjoy planting? Then this event is for you! Go to the library and join special guests from the Paul Smith Children’s Village to play, learn and plant all in one spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Friday Night Jazz
– April 22, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Comedy Night at The Metropolitan
– April 22, 7:30 p.m. $20. Laughter is good for the soul. Get your giggles on at this 90-minute comedy show featuring two awesome comedians. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
The Samples @ The Lincoln
– April 22, 8-9 p.m. $25. Boulder, Colorado-based band, The Samples, will perform reggae infused rock/pop. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Yoga Together
– April 23, 10:15-10:45 a.m. 18 months to 5 years old. Experience stories, stretching and fun with a special early literacy class. This month’s theme is “Splish Splash Ducky.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Virtual SaturD&D
– April 23, 1-3 p.m. Join the library’s teen Dungeons and Dragons online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem. They offers Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Fur Ball presents Jurassic Bark
– April 23, 5-10 p.m. $110. The Fur Ball is Cheyenne’s pet-friendly gala, which raises money in support of the animals and programs at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-278-6195
CSO presents “A Time to Transcend”
– April 23, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50 for in person, $15 per household for livestream. This Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra concert will feature Jennifer Higdon’s “Blue Cathedral” and Brahms’ German Requiem to close the 2021-22 season. This evening will feature vocal soloists Jennifer Bird-Arvidsson and Rhys Lloyd Talbot, plus a large local choir. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Wyo Music Showcase
– April 23, doors at 7 p.m. $5, free entry 11 and under. A local rap showcase hosted by Wyoming Wave Recording Studio featuring Trey Wrks, 2une Godi, Compass, Alienation and more. There will also be a raffle. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th Street. 307-220-1474
Young Readers Book Party
– April 24, 1:15-2 p.m. Grades pre-K to 2. Join the library for a celebration of reading with young readers that’s a little bit early literacy class and a little bit more. The class will read and talk about books, sing, play and learn. This month’s themes are Bird Art and Family Storytelling Games. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Hausmusik 2: Wyoming Brass Quintet
– April 24, 2 p.m. Adults, $50; students, $25. CSO presents an afternoon with the Wyoming Brass Quintet in the beautiful new Blue Community Events Center at World Headquarters. The recital will be followed by a reception including light appetizers. Blue Federal Credit Union, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-778-8561
Speed Friending at Blacktooth Brewing Co.
– April 24, 6-9 p.m. $25. This speed friending event will be structured just like speed dating, but for anyone wanting to meet new people. Black Tooth knows it’s difficult to make the first move or initiate a new friend-date, so the team wants to facilitate those connections. Tickets include two beer tokens. Black Tooth Brewing Co. 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Chicago at the Civic Center
– April 24, 7-10 p.m. $54+. The legendary rock band with horns, Chicago, is coming back to Cheyenne. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Ongoing
Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
41st Annual Western Spirit Art Show and Sale
– Through April 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Stephanie Hartshorn, artist and member of the American Impressionist Society, and Mark Vinich, co-founder of Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studios, have selected 232 unique pieces of art for this year’s art show. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Art & Text: Artist as Storyteller
– Through May 17, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy visual stories and the written word created by K–12 students in Laramie County School District 1. Art is located throughout all three floors of the library. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
The Front Range
Canyon Concert Ballet presents “Snow White”
– May 7-8, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $30-$40. This debut production brings to life the legendary fairy tale of Snow White. This production from new Artistic Director Michael Pappalardo will be complete with new sets, costumes and his exquisite choreographic style. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
”Black and White in Black and White” Exhibit
–Through May 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $8. This new exhibit features striking photographs attributed to African American photographer John Johnson who took powerful, early 20th-century portraits of African Americans in Lincoln, Nebraska. Greeley History Museum, 714 9th St, Greeley, Colorado. 970-350-9220