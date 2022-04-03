Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cheyenne Restaurant Week
– April 3-9, various business hours. Restaurant, breweries, specialty shops and food trucks around town will serve special menu items and offer different deals. Visit https://www.cheyenne.org/restaurantweek/ for a list of participating businesses. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-778-3133
Dirt! Foundations of Soil Workshop
– April 3, 4 p.m. $5. This will be an interactive workshop with hands-on components, discussion and sharing resources. Learn how to estimate your basic soil properties and bring your soil sample from home! Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Make it Mondays
– April 4, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty at the library every Monday! Participants will be making beautiful heart paper flowers to celebrate the coming of spring. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Coffee Connections at Burns Branch Library
– April 4, 2-4 p.m. Coffee Connections is the place to come for coffee and conversation with your friends and neighbors. On April 18, they will be showing the film “News of the World” (PG-13), starring Tom Hanks. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Sit, Stay, Read! Read to a Therapy Dog
– April 4, 4-5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Visit the library and practice reading aloud to one of the community’s therapy dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Heritage Quilters Meeting
– April 4, 7 p.m. Monthly quilting club meeting open to new members. The speaker for the evening will be Dawna Sanders, owner of “The Quilt Store” in Broomfield, Colorado. Dawna designs and sells pantographs which are used on long-arm quilting machines. Contact the club at info@chquilters.org. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th Street. 307-632-1410
Craftastic Tuesdays
– April 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Get crafty on Tuesdays. Create and take home paper straw tulips set in plastic egg vases that will look perfect for the Easter season. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Tales Together
– April 5-7, 10:15-10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. Join the library for an in-person interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from the Ask Here desk on the second floor. Call to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fun for Kids! Burns Branch Library
– April 5, 10:15-11 a.m. An interactive storytime session to promote early literacy through books, songs, puppets, crafts and much more. This week’s theme is “Strike Up the Band.” Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
National Library Week
– April 5-9, library hours. Show your love for the library all week long! Some of the fun activities you will find include Bookface Friday, Dewey’s Number of the Day game, bookmark crafts and more. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
STEAM Connections
– April 6, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Explore a STEAM challenge that promotes creativity, building and problem solving.This month’s STEAM discoveries are building bird nests and LEGO building challenge cards. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St.. 307-245-3646
Sit, Stay, Read! Read to a Therapy Dog
– April 6, 4-5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Visit the library and practice reading aloud to one of the community’s therapy dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ukrainian Egg Art
– April 6, 6-9 p.m. Price TBD. Shawn Eby will guide participants through the process of Ukrainian egg art, or “pysanka.” One pint is included with the event. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Taxpayer Advocate Service: Problem Solving Day
– April 7, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) will be available throughout the day to educate taxpayers on filing accurate tax returns, to provide refund timing information, and to inform taxpayers about self-help tools and resources for checking on refund statuses. TAS can also assist individuals and small businesses with tax issues they have not been able to resolve with the IRS. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Virtual Tales Together
– April 7, 9:30-10 a.m. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fun for Kids! Pine Bluffs Branch
– April 7, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An interactive storytime session to promote early literacy through books, songs, puppets, crafts and much more. This week’s theme is “Strike Up the Band.” Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Art & Text: Artist as Storyteller
– April 8-May 17, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy visual stories and the written word created by K–12 students in Laramie County School District 1. Art is located throughout all three floors of the library. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Movies at the Library, Burns Branch
– April 8, 1-3 p.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for a family-friendly movie and some popcorn. This week’s movie is “Peter Rabbit.” Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee, Pine Bluffs
– April 8, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Spend your Friday afternoons at the Pine Bluffs Branch library to watch a matinee. Each week will feature a different movie. This week’s movie is “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” (PG). Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Teen Craft Afternoons
– April 8, 3-5 p.m. Never know what to do with your hands? Not anymore! Visit craft afternoons and spend some time making unique crafts. Snacks will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Friday Night Jazz
– April 8, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Virtual Jeopardy!
– April 8, 7-8 p.m. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a trivia champ? Battle for prizes and bragging rights! Visit lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link. Laramie County Library via Zoom.
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– April 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans while enjoying unique stands filled with jewelry, crochet items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Grafting Demonstration
– April 9, 10 a.m. $15. Scott Skogerboe, an experienced horticulturist from Fort Collins Wholesale Nursery, will explain and demonstrate the incredible process of grafting fruit trees onto rootstock. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Tales Together
– April. 9, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An in-person interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. Call to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Virtual SaturD&D
– April 9, 1-3 p.m. Join the library’s teen Dungeons and Dragons online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem. They offers Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet, or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Second Saturday STEAM
– April 9, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Grades 3-6. Join the library each month and explore a variety of STEAM topics (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) with crafts, games, experiments and more. This month, have fun making pixelated art with Perler Beads. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Young Readers Book Party
– April 10, 1:15-2 p.m. Grades pre K-2. A celebration of reading with young readers that’s a little bit early literacy class, and a little bit more. The class will read and talk about books, sing, play and learn. This month’s themes are Bird Art and Family Storytelling Games. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– April 11, 11:30 a.m. $25. Mr. James Fuller will be presenting a program on Women’s Suffrage in Wyoming. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. Call 307-632-2814 by March 11.
Make it Mondays
– April 11, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty at the library every Monday! Participants will be making beautiful heart paper flowers to celebrate the coming of spring. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Craftastic Tuesdays
– April 12, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Get crafty on Tuesdays. Create and take home paper straw tulips set in plastic egg vases that will look perfect for the Easter season. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Tales Together
– April. 12, 14, 10:15-10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. An in-person interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. Call to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fun for Kids! Burns Branch Library
– April 12, 10:15-11 a.m. An interactive storytime session to promote early literacy through books, songs, puppets, crafts and much more. This week’s theme is “Seasons.” Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
We Drink and We Know Things
– April 12, 6 p.m. Monthly themed trivia night on the second Tuesday of each month. The theme is always a surprise so gather your team, drink some beers and show us what you know! Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Paint and Plant
– April 12, 6-8 p.m. A teen class where you can paint a pot in your own creative way and then plant a seedling. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Yoga Together
– April 13, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Come and experience stories, stretching and fun with a special early literacy class. This month’s theme is “Splish Splash Ducky.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Virtual Tales Together
– April 14, 9:30-10 a.m. Free. A virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fun for Kids! Pine Bluffs Branch
– April 14, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An interactive storytime session to promote early literacy through books, songs, puppets, crafts and much more. This week’s theme is “Feathered Friends.” Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Library for All
– April 14, 12:30-2:30 p.m. An event specifically geared toward adults with disabilities. International Bat Appreciation Day is in April and Library for All will be celebrating our furry, flying friends by having a bat-tastic day of fun! Special guest Mason Lee from the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute will talk about bat species in Wyoming and answer your bat-related questions. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne ArtWalk
– April 14, 5-8 p.m. Cheyenne’s monthly celebration of artists and their work. During Artwalk, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants showcase a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. Multiple locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-222-4091
Knights of the Turntable
– April 14, 6 p.m. A recurring vinyl record listening party with a new theme every month. Bring 15 minutes of vinyl to discuss, or just listen to the music. There is a prize for best presentation. This month’s theme is “I Thought This Would Be Cooler.” Downtown Vinyl, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Brown Bag Book Club
– April 14, 6-7 p.m. Grade 4-6. Book Club will meet twice during the month of April. The club will chat about the book, do some crazy activities and enjoy a delicious treat. Participants can bring a “brown bag” meal, and drinks will be provided. Participants can pick up “Masterminds” by Gordon Korman from the second floor. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
– April 14, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its next Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Storytime at Paul Smith Children’s Village
– April 15, 11-11:30. 18 months-5 years. Head over to the Paul Smith Children’s Village to participate in one of the library’s early literacy storytimes. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 616 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Emoji Eggs: A Craft for Teens
– April 15, 1-3 p.m. Teens will dye and decorate hard-boiled eggs to look like their favorite emoji. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee, Pine Bluffs
– April 15, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Spend your Friday afternoons at the Pine Bluffs Branch library to watch a matinee. Each week will feature a different movie. This week’s movie is “Hop” (PG). Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Crafty Family Challenge
– April 15, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Gather your family and meet in the Cottonwood Room for this extreme craft challenge. Supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring whatever materials you like. Sign your family up at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Friday Night Jazz
– April 15, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Creation feat. Protohype @ The Lincoln
– April 15, 6-7 p.m. Kratos Productions presents CREATION. A night of heavy bass music sounds, dancing, lights, lasers, love and unity. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
WAR @ The Lincoln
– April 15, 8-11 p.m. The legendary band WAR is coming to Cheyenne. The long list of hits includes “Low Rider,” “The World Is A Ghetto,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” “The Cisco Kid” and many more. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
– April 16, 6-9 a.m. Free. A field trip to see sharp-tailed grouse on leks and other prairie birds north of Hillsdale. Call 307-343-2024 to register. The group will leave at 6 a.m. from the front parking lot at Pilot Truck Stop, 8020 Campstool Rd. https://cheyenneaudubon.org/.
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– April 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market with live music where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Saturday Morning Book Club
– April 16, 10-11 a.m. This month, the club will discuss “The Exiles” by Kristina Baker Kline, and offer coffee and treats. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Easter Egg Hunt at the Louise Event Venue
– April 16, ages 1-3 from 10-11 a.m., ages 4-6 from 12-1 p.m., and ages 7-10 from 2-3 p.m. Free. JazMinn’s Events & Decor presents an Easter egg hunt for younger children. There will also be treats provided by Kates Cookie Shed and photos with the Easter bunny, courtesy of AG Photography. Limited to 40 participants per age group. Sign up on signupgenius.com. Participants must bring their own basket. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Laramie County Library Eggstravaganza
– April 16. It’s time for the yearly Eggstravaganza. This year, the library will be presenting egg-citing workshops for different age groups. Visit its calendar for a full list of events. Attendance for some events will be limited, so sign up at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Virtual SaturD&D
– April 16, 1-3 p.m. Join the library’s teen Dungeons and Dragons online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem. They offers Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat, and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
”Dutch Hop!” Documentary Film Screening
– April 16, 1-5 p.m. A screening of the documentary “Dutch Hop!” which focuses on the musical and dance traditions of the German-Russian community in Southeast Wyoming, Northern Colorado and Western Nebraska. The filmmakers, Chris Simon and Annie Hatch, will be present for a discussion of the film, followed by a performance and dance featuring Wayne Appelhans and the Dutch Hops from 2-5 p.m. Call John Chrysler at 307-256-2010 for more information. Pine Bluffs Historic High School, 607 Elm Street, Pine Bluffs. 307-630-5320
Glow in the Dark Dodgeball
– April 16, 12-8 p.m. 3rd Annual Glow in the Dark Dodgeball Tournament of Champions is an event that brings Laramie County community members together for friendly competition and to support a great cause. All proceeds earned from tournament registration go to Laramie County Grief Support Group to assist families that have lost a loved one. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Genealogy: Searching the Newly-Released 1950 Census
– April 16, 3-4:30 p.m. The eagerly-awaited 1950 U.S. Census has just been released and is available for family history researchers to find their families. We’ll show you why this is exciting for genealogists by doing a few demonstration searches in the 1950 census on Ancestry Library Edition and other genealogy databases. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Beer & Paint Night at Black Tooth
– April 16, 5-8 p.m. $40. Black Tooth’s first Beer and Painting Night event. Local artist Danielle Kirby will lead a class on a painting that could be random, funny or serious. All painting materials are provided by Black Tooth. Tickets include three beers. Black Tooth Brewing Co. 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Make it Mondays
– April 18, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty at the library every Monday! Participants will be making beautiful heart paper flowers to celebrate the coming of spring. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Ongoing
Poetry Month Poem Contest
– April 1-30, library hours. Participate in our poem contest to celebrate National Poetry Month. Enter by submitting a copy of your original poem, along with your name and phone number to pinebluffs@lclsonline.org or by dropping it off at the Pine Bluffs Branch Library by April 28. All poems will be displayed in the library, and judging will take place on April 29 in five age groups: grades K–2, grades 3–5, grades 6–8, grades 9–12 and adults. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Elementary School Art Show
– Through April 4, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit the library to see art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
41st Annual Western Spirit Art Show and Sale
– Through April 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Stephanie Hartshorn, artist and member of the American Impressionist Society, and Mark Vinich, co-founder of Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studios, have selected 232 unique pieces of art for this year’s art show. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
The Front Range
”Black and White in Black and White” Exhibit
–Through May 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $8. This new exhibit features striking photographs attributed to African American photographer John Johnson who took powerful, early 20th-century portraits of African Americans in Lincoln, Nebraska. Greeley History Museum, 714 9th St, Greeley, Colorado. 970-350-9220