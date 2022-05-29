Cheyenne and Laramie County
Book Discussion Group
– May 31, 6-7:30 p.m. May’s Book Discussion Group read will be Jodi Picoult’s “A Spark of Light,” which recounts the tense standoff between hostages and the hostage taker in a women’s health clinic. Visit the third floor of the library to retrieve your copy of the book and join us for tea and scones on the last Tuesday of the month. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Summer Reading Challenge 2022
– June 1-Aug. 15. Read for prizes in the Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, level prizes, completion prizes and activities throughout the summer, there is no better time to dive in to the ocean-themed challenge. Visit LaramieCountyLibrary.org/SRC2022 to begin this year’s summer reading voyage. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Kindermusik
– June 3, 10:15-11 a.m. Sing, sway, laugh and play with skilled educator Laura Sutton. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Artwalk
– June 3, 5-8 p.m. Recurring event highlighting local art in Cheyenne with a different venue chosen as the “hub” each month. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-222-4091
Fridays on the Plaza
– June 3, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Wyoming native Jalan Crossland, with an opening performance by The Low Road. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Capital City Whiskey Tasting
– June 3, 6 p.m. Magic City Enterprises presents its second annual whiskey tasting event, which features local Wyoming spirits, a live auction, live music and cash bar. Blue Community Events Center at World Headquarters, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-432-5846
Virtual Jeopardy!
– June 3, 7-8 p.m. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a trivia champ? Join the library for Jeopardy! Battle for prizes and bragging rights. Visit lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
A Time to Renew
– June 3, 7:30 p.m. The Cheyenne Chamber singers return with a free concert of celebration under the direction of Sean Ambrose. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Dr. 307-433-1141
ForMak 5K
– June 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Race at 9:30 a.m. A 5K fun run event to raise money for installation of appropriate traffic signs/lights at school crosswalks throughout Cheyenne. There will be food trucks, face painting and games for kids. Lions Park, Carey and Eighth avenues. formak.307@gmail.com
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– June 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Learn what it takes to be a paleontologist and why they study the prehistoric past at this installment of the museum’s monthly event. Look up at our field of dinos to see how tall some of our favorite dinosaurs were, explore a tunnel through time, learn about dinosaur eggs, and even help the UW Geological Museum prepare some fish fossils. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Gardening Success at UW Extension
– June 4, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $24. Gardening in Laramie County can be challenging, so this class will cover soil, water, irrigation techniques, vegetable gardening, trees, prairies and more. Sign up at {a id=”LPlnk201821” href=”https://lccc.coursestorm.com/course/gardening-success-life-1988” rel=”noopener noreferrer” target=”_blank” data-auth=”NotApplicable” data-linkindex=”0”}https://lccc.coursestorm.com/course/gardening-success-life-1988{/a}. Pathfinder Building, University of Wyoming Laramie County Extension Office, 1400 E. College. 307-633-4383
Cornhole Tournament for Black Dog Rescue
– June 4, noon-5 p.m. $60 per team of 2, free for public. Join Danielmark’s for live music, raffles all day, food trucks and drinks from their Bison Beverage beer trailer. The tournament is regulation, double-elimination and includes monetary prizes for the top three teams. Civic Commons Park, 21st and Bent. 307-514-0411
Artist Talk with Bria Hammock
– June 5, 3 p.m. $5. Local artist Bria Hammock will be the resident artist at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens throughout the summer. In this presentation, she will give insight into her artistry, inspiration and the art hanging in the Conservatory. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Symphony at Sunset
– June 5, 7 p.m. Free. A Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra pop-up concert in the park. Cheyenne native Julie Sorensen will guest conduct an evening of light classics, movie music, patriotic tunes and more. Bring the whole family, plus lawn chairs or a blanket; food trucks will be on site for food purchases. Lions Park Amphitheater, 4639 Lions Park Dr. 307-778-8561
Youth Chess Club
– June 7, 4-5 p.m. Grades 2-12. Chess club returns for the summer. Whether you’re a beginner or a novice, all are welcome to learn moves and strategies and to just have fun. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Civic Concert Band
– June 7, 7 p.m. Bring the family and chairs and enjoy this free outdoor band concert presented by talented Cheyenne musicians. Brimmer Amphitheater, Lions Park, Carey Avenue and 8th Avenue. 307-256-6987
Orville Peck @ The Lincoln
– June 7, 8-11 p.m. $36. Orville Peck is taking his new “Bronco Tour” to cities across the U.S. in 2022. His handmade, fringed masks, which obscure his features except for a pair of ice blue eyes, belie his deeply personal lyrics, while his ornate suits recall the golden age of country. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
World Oceans Day Craft
– June 8, 4-5 p.m. Join the library for a celebration of World Ocean Day with an ocean-themed craft. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Food For Thought @ The Metropolitan
{div class=”subscriber-only”}– June 9, 11:30 a.m. $25. Patrick Flemming, chief investment officer for the state of Wyoming will give a presentation titled “Investing in an Uncertain Market.” Ticket price includes lunch. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022{/div}
Open Jam Night
– June 9, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its next Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Celtic Bison Strongman 2022
– June 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Athletes will compete in a battery of events to see who is the strongest. Events will include a Dinnie Stone Walk, Axle Tire Deadlift, Head to Head Viking Press, Keg and Barrel Medley and the Yoke Ladder. Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. 205-484-2703
Fridays on the Plaza
– June 10, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Flatfoot 56 with an opening performance by The Byrne Brothers. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Hell on Wheels Chuck Wagon Dinner and Rodeo
– June 10, 5:30-9:30 p.m. $25-$50. A real cowboy dinner and a homegrown rodeo under a famous Wyoming sunset. Cheer on hometown cowboys and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, bull riding and more. Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-778-3133
Battle of the Bands @ The Lincoln – Winner Showcase Performance
– June 10, 7 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. $5. The final night of a four-month, multi-genre Battle of the Bands competition that will feature performances from the winners of each genre. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Mignon and Friends: Dancing Through The Library
– June 10, 6 p.m.; June 11, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. A new show from En Avant Dance Studio in partnership with the Laramie County Library. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Our Lady of Peace Shrine Ceremony
– June 11, stations of the cross at 9 a.m., Mass at 10 a.m. This ceremony will be presented by Father August and Father Lenz in celebration of the 23rd Annual Pilgrimage. The ceremony also features a performance from musician Chris Tuck. I-80 in Pine Bluffs. Take Exit 401 and follow signs to shrine. 307-631-4606
Poetry Open Mic @ The Hawthorn Tree
– June 12, 1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
All Ages Chess
– June 12, 2-3 p.m. All ages are invited to participate in the chess event. This monthly event will begin with discussions around chess strategies, with the rest of the time being spent playing. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Water Fight at the Paul Smith Children’s Village
– June 13, 1-2 p.m. Cool off with a water fight at the Paul Smith Children’s Village. You will get soaked at this event, so please dress accordingly. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Youth Chess Club
– June 14, 4-5 p.m. Grades 2-12. Whether you’re a beginner or a novice, all are welcome to learn moves and strategies and to just have fun. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561{/div}
We Drink and We Know Things
– June 14, 6 p.m. Monthly themed trivia night on the second Tuesday of each month. The theme kept secret, so gather your team, drink some beers and show us what you know! Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
The Purple Society
– June 14, 6-8 p.m. Join fellow members of the LGBTQ+ and allies community. We will meet to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on fun crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Traditional Chinese Medicine @ Blossom Yoga
– June 14, 21, 28; July 5, 12. 7 p.m. $120 for series. The first installment of a five-part series exploring the elements of traditional Chinese medicine and the associated cycles, meridians, season and qualities. Lead by Jill Lovato, MS, E-RYT500. Blossom Yoga, 810A W. 21st St. 307-514-2980
Hops & Heels at Black Tooth
– June 15, 6-8 p.m. $20. Because the craft beer industry is male-dominated, Black Tooth wants to provide women the opportunity to learn more about the brewing process without feeling intimidated or left out. Throughout the night, head brewer Thomas Batson and general manager Steph Reece will discuss the brewery and hold a Q&A session. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Ongoing
Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Pollinator Festival
– June 4, 2-8 p.m. A fundraising event for Science Loves Art, a Wyoming nonprofit, that will feature live music, local beer, food and art activities. 4th Street Studios & Victorian Greenhouse, 315 S. Fourth St. 307-399-5262
The Front Range
”Black and White in Black and White” Exhibit
–Through May 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $8. This new exhibit features striking photographs attributed to African American photographer John Johnson who took powerful, early 20th-century portraits of African Americans in Lincoln, Nebraska. Greeley History Museum, 714 9th St, Greeley, Colorado. 970-350-9220
Walker Hymn Sing
– June 18, 6 p.m.; doors and prelude music at 4:30 p.m. Free. An open-air evening of congregational singing and lifting high the name of our Lord through hymns and gospel songs. Arrive early and bring a picnic dinner to enjoy with your family. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. 5925 E. Harmony Road, Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-5614