Cheyenne and Laramie County
CLTP Youth Summer Stock
– June 20-July 9, 8-30 a.m.-4 p.m. Ages 9-17 years old. A summer youth theatre class that culminates in a performance of “Mary Poppins.” Deliver registration forms to box office. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Magic with The Party People
– June 21, 10:15-11 a.m. There’s always magic when Kyle and The Party People come to town. Get ready to be wowed by an impressive and impossible magical experience. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Youth Chess Club
– June 21, 4-5 p.m. Grades 2-12. Whether you’re a beginner or a novice, all are welcome to learn moves and strategies and to just have fun. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Seeing the National Forests for the Trees
– June 21, 7-8 p.m. Seeking new experiences in the outdoors? Learn about exciting exploration opportunities in the U.S. national forests that do not have the crowds of national parks. Local authors Scott and Tiff Sink will share their knowledge garnered by hiking in all 155 national forests. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Hell on Wheels Chuck Wagon Dinner and Rodeo
– June 24, 5:30-9:30 p.m. $25-$50. A real cowboy dinner and a homegrown rodeo under a famous Wyoming sunset. Cheer on hometown cowboys and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, bull riding and more. Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-778-3133
Fridays on the Plaza
– June 24, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Dragondeer, with an opening performance by Motherfolk. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Friday Night Jazz
– June 24, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Animal Shelter Fundraiser @ Blue Raven
– June 25, noon-11 p.m. Volunteers and staff at the animal shelter will be on site with some of their furry friends for an adoption and awareness drive. Just south of Blue Raven, Beach Please Drink Company is having their annual party in the parking lot. There will be live music, catered liquor from Alf’s and live acoustic music on the patio. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1968
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony @ The Lincoln
– June 25, 8-11 p.m. $45. The Grammy winning hip-hop group, signed and nurtured by the legendary Eazy-E (founder of Ruthless Records), Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s brand of flowing, rolling, rapid-clip, harmonized rap is coming to Cheyenne. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Summer Soiree: Intrigue
– June 26, 2 p.m. $50. Join fellow readers, library lovers and bookworms at the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium for Laramie County Library Foundation’s afternoon event celebrating some of Wyoming’s incredible authors. Following the program, mix and mingle, sip summer drinks and enjoy LCCC’s famous charcuterie table and chocolate fountain. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Youth Chess Club
– June 28, 4-5 p.m. Grades 2-12. Whether you’re a beginner or a novice, all are welcome to learn moves and strategies and to just have fun. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Book Discussion Group
– June 28, 6-7:30 p.m. For our June discussion, we’ll be reading J.D. Vance’s memoir “Hillbilly Elegy.” This book was widely praised at the time of its 2016 publication, but has since come under sharp criticism for its portrayal of Appalachia and the American working class. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Sip & Paint with James Overstreet
– June 28, 6-9 p.m. $45. Local artist James Overstreet is stopping by Freedom’s Edge, where a collection of his work currently hangs, to lead a class through creating an abstract bison painting. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
The Unlikely Candidates @ The Lincoln
– June 28, 7:30 p.m. The Unlikely Candidates, an American Indie Rock band from Keller, Texas, will give a performance at The Lincoln Theatre. Their song “Novocaine” topped the Alternative Songs charts and has received over 66 million streams and video views as of July 2021. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Fridays on the Plaza
– July 1, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, with an opening performance by Extra Gold. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Friday Night Jazz
– July 1, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Fridays on the Plaza
– July 8, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Ayron Jones, with an opening performance by The Catcalls. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
St. Mary’s Food Truck Rally
– July 13, 4 p.m. The Cathedral of St. Mary will host a food truck rally in their parking lot at and invites the greater Cheyenne community for food, fellowship and fun. The Cathedral of St. Mary, 100 W. 21st St. 307-635-9261
B.O.B @ The Civic Center
– July 14, 7 p.m. If you don’t know his name, you most likely know his hit songs. B.O.B has dropped a number of radio classics with “Nothing on You,” “Airplanes,” “Good Life,” “Strange Clouds (Ft. Lil Wayne).” This is the first time a hip/hop artist will perform on the Civic Center stage. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6370
66th Old Fashioned Melodrama
– July 14-17, 21-31, August 4-7. Monday through Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. July 22, 23, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, will also have 9 p.m. shows. This Cheyenne Frontier Days tradition returns for another performance. More details coming soon. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Ongoing
Rendezvous @ Clay Paper Scissors
– Through July 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wyoming artists working in a variety of media and subject matter are invited to participate in this two-part exhibition showcasing the breadth of Wyoming’s artwork. The exhibition is split into two parts, and both parts are shown in Cheyenne and Pinedale. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Art & Antiques @ Blue Door
– Through July 30. An eclectic mix of original art and genuine antiques from artists Vanda Edington, Win Ratz and Tracy Duck. Stop by on June 3 and July 1 to meet the artists. Blue Door Arts, 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183
Cheyenne Artists Guild June Art Show
– Through June 30. This month’s theme is “Realisms & Abstracts: Two Shows in One.” Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
Summer Reading Challenge 2022
– Through Aug. 15. Read for prizes in the Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, level prizes, completion prizes and activities throughout the summer, there is no better time to dive in to the ocean-themed challenge. Visit LaramieCountyLibrary.org/SRC2022 to begin this year’s summer reading voyage. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Fort Fetterman Kite Festival
– June 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Bring your own kite or buy one on location. Fort Fetterman staff will be on hand to assist in flying your kite and with games. This is part of Fetterman Days. Fort Fetterman Historic Site, 752 WY-93, Douglas. 307-358-2864