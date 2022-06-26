Cheyenne and Laramie County
Summer Soiree: Intrigue
– June 26, 2 p.m. $50. Join fellow readers, library lovers and bookworms at the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium for Laramie County Library Foundation’s afternoon event celebrating some of Wyoming’s incredible authors. Following the program, mix and mingle, sip summer drinks and enjoy LCCC’s famous charcuterie table and chocolate fountain. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Youth Chess Club
– June 28, 4-5 p.m. Grades 2-12. Whether you’re a beginner or a novice, all are welcome to learn moves and strategies and to just have fun. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Book Discussion Group
– June 28, 6-7:30 p.m. For our June discussion, we’ll be reading J.D. Vance’s memoir “Hillbilly Elegy.” This book was widely praised at the time of its 2016 publication, but has since come under sharp criticism for its portrayal of Appalachia and the American working class. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Sip & Paint with James Overstreet
– June 28, 6-9 p.m. $45. Local artist James Overstreet is stopping by Freedom’s Edge, where a collection of his work currently hangs, to lead a class through creating an abstract bison painting. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
The Unlikely Candidates @ The Lincoln
– June 28, 7:30 p.m. The Unlikely Candidates, an American Indie Rock band from Keller, Texas, will give a performance at The Lincoln Theatre. Their song “Novocaine” topped the Alternative Songs charts and has received over 66 million streams and video views as of July 2021. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Independence Day Slow Roll
– June 29, 6 p.m. Every Wednesday until Aug. 24, join a group of bikers as they slow roll through downtown Cheyenne. This month, proudly show off your stars and stripes. Meet at the Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 19th Street and Morrie Avenue. cheyenneslowroll@gmail.com
Fridays on the Plaza
– July 1, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, with an opening performance by Extra Gold. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Cheyenne Artwalk
– July 1, 8 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. This month, look for the mobile ArtHaus unit parked out front the Cheyenne Artists Guild, along with food trucks and live music. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Cheyenne Artist Guild July Show
– July 1-30. This month’s theme is “Summer Love,” with artworks featuring fairs, rodeos, beaches, outdoor recreation, pets and the like. The show also features 5x7 Southwest miniatures. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Friday Night Jazz
– July 1, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Wiggle and Giggle Dance Party
– July 2, 10:15-11 a.m. 18 months to five years. The library is having a dance party. Go dance, sing, lay and get your groove on. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Virtual SaturD&D
– July 2, 1-3 p.m. Join the library’s online Dungeons and Dragons community. If you don’t have a Discord account yet, the library offers Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cheyenne Fourth of July Celebration
– July 4, 9:35 p.m. This fireworks show is designed to maximize aerial displays for visibility from locations all over Cheyenne. Carey Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic and Lions Park will be open to foot traffic only on July 4, so plan to enjoy the show from your own neighborhood or other open, flat areas if you can’t walk in the park. The grandstand is not open to the public. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Laramie County School District have offered their parking lots for those who wish to view the fireworks. Frontier Park.
Cheyenne Independence Day Slow Roll
– July 6, 6 p.m. Every Wednesday until Aug. 24, join a group of bikers as they slow roll through downtown Cheyenne. Meet at the Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 19th Street and Morrie Avenue. cheyenneslowroll@gmail.com
On the Cold Trail of the Elk Mountain Murderers with Mark E. Miller
– July 7, 6-8 p.m. Retired Wyoming State Archaeologist Mark E. Miller will discuss his new book “Big Nose George: His Troublesome Trail.” Part true crime, part Wyoming history, Miller separates fact from Wild West legend as he examines the investigation into the Elk Mountain murders committed by notorious Wyoming outlaw Big Nose George and his Powder River Gang in August 1878. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Wyoming International Film Festival
– July 7-10. $12-50. The yearly film festival that just keeps growing. This year, there’s 128 films from 18 counties. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. contact@wyoiff.com
Fridays on the Plaza
– July 8, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Ayron Jones, with an opening performance by The Catcalls. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– July 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. This month’s theme is “Great Outdoors.” Partners from Wyoming Game and Fish, Wyoming State Parks, Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation and others are excited to teach kids how they can become more connected with nature. Kids can make crafts, use story stones to tell stories about their time in nature, play with sidewalk chalk and hear presentations from a museum educator. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Virtual SaturD&D
– July 9, 1-3 p.m. Join the library’s online Dungeons and Dragons community. If you don’t have a Discord account yet, the library offers Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Genealogy Beyond the Basics
– July 9, 3-4:30 p.m. This class will take you beyond the very basics of genealogy research and into some forgotten resources that can tell you about your ancestors. We will discuss how to research your ancestors in newspapers and wills along with church, land, immigration and military records using both internet and print resources. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Poetry Open Mic @ The Hawthorn Tree
– July 10, 1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
The Purple Society
– July 12, 6-8 p.m. Teens. Join members of the LGBTQ+ and Allies community to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy snacks in a safe environment. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561{/div}
St. Mary’s Food Truck Rally
– July 13, 4 p.m. The Cathedral of St. Mary will host a food truck rally in their parking lot at and invites the greater Cheyenne community for food, fellowship and fun. The Cathedral of St. Mary, 100 W. 21st St. 307-635-9261
We Drink and We Know Things
– July 14, 6 p.m. Monthly themed trivia night on the second Tuesday of each month. The theme kept secret, so gather your team, drink some beers and show us what you know! Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Open Jam Night
– July 14, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
B.O.B @ The Civic Center
– July 14, 7 p.m. If you don’t know his name, you most likely know his hit songs. B.O.B has dropped a number of radio classics with “Nothing on You,” “Airplanes,” “Good Life,” “Strange Clouds (Ft. Lil Wayne).” This is the first time a hip/hop artist will perform on the Civic Center stage. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6370
66th Old Fashioned Melodrama
– July 14-17, 21-31, August 4-7. Monday through Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. July 22, 23, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, will also have 9 p.m. shows. This Cheyenne Frontier Days tradition returns for another performance. More details coming soon. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Ongoing
Rendezvous @ Clay Paper Scissors
– Through July 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wyoming artists working in a variety of media and subject matter are invited to participate in this two-part exhibition showcasing the breadth of Wyoming’s artwork. The exhibition is split into two parts, and both parts are shown in Cheyenne and Pinedale. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Art & Antiques @ Blue Door
– Through July 30. An eclectic mix of original art and genuine antiques from artists Vanda Edington, Win Ratz and Tracy Duck. Stop by on June 3 and July 1 to meet the artists. Blue Door Arts, 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183
Cheyenne Artists Guild June Art Show
– Through June 30. This month’s theme is “Realisms & Abstracts: Two Shows in One.” Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
”Summer Collective” Ceramic Art Show @ LCCC
– Through July 31, weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. This show features different interpretations of the same medium from artists with LCCC connections. An opening reception will be held on July 1 from 5-7 p.m. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
Summer Reading Challenge 2022
– Through Aug. 15. Read for prizes in the Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, level prizes, completion prizes and activities throughout the summer, there is no better time to dive in to the ocean-themed challenge. Visit LaramieCountyLibrary.org/SRC2022 to begin this year’s summer reading voyage. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Habitat: Artist’ Books
– Through Aug. 21. Curated by University of Wyoming art professor Mark Ritchie, this year’s iteration of Laramie County Library’s annual book arts exhibit features collaborative work by artists and writers from Wyoming, Wales and around the United States. Each artist/writer pairing was challenged with creating a broadside or folio to include text interpreting habitat. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Americans and the Holocaust exhibit
– Through Aug. 28. Laramie County Library is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Fort Fetterman Kite Festival
– June 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Bring your own kite or buy one on location. Fort Fetterman staff will be on hand to assist in flying your kite and with games. This is part of Fetterman Days. Fort Fetterman Historic Site, 752 WY-93, Douglas. 307-358-2864
The Front Range
Cyrano De Bergerac @ the Lincoln Center
– Through July 23, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. $27. Full of wordplay and swordplay, as well as the most famous nose in history, Cyrano de Bergerac is a night of love, mistaken identity and romantic tragedy under the stars. Walk in, bike in or drive in! Featuring nightly food trucks. The Park at Columbine Health Services, 947 Worthington Circle. 970-221-6730