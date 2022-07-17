Cheyenne and Laramie County
The Culture Expo
– July 17, various times. A weekend alternative arts festival featuring street art, walk-up; tattoos, steamroller print making and more. Multiple locations, downtown Cheyenne. thecultureexpo.com
66th Old Fashioned Melodrama
– July 17, 21-31, Aug. 4-7. Monday through Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. July 22, 23, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, will also have 9 p.m. shows. This Cheyenne Frontier Days tradition returns for another performance, where the theatrics around the show are as important as the show itself. This year's performance follows Sally Sarsaparilla and BellaBadLove as they pull the strings behind the lackluster clashes of hero Danny DoGood and villain Peter Pigwallop. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Bring Your Own Tie Dye at the Paul Smith Children’s Village
– July 18, 4-6 p.m. Ready for something groovy? Bring some white clothing items and join the library at the Paul Smith Children’s Village for some bring-your-own-tie-dye fun. Dye will be provided, and if you forgot to bring some clothes, we will have some shirts you can use. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 616 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit
– July 19-Aug. 28, library hours. Laramie County Library is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Beyond Heart Mountain with Alan O'Hashi
– July 19, 6-8 p.m. Gain insight into the multi-faceted and harrowing experiences of Japanese Americans during World War II with a presentation from Alan O’Hashi, author and producer/director of "Beyond Heart Mountain," a film and book that detail his and his family’s life and experiences in Cheyenne during this time. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Civic Concert Band performance
– July 19, 7 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Civic Concert Band will give a concert at the Lions Park Amphitheater. Bring your lawn chairs or lie in the grass to listen to live music from talented local musicians. Lions Park Amphitheater, 4639 Lions Park Drive. cheyennecityband@gmail.com
Daughtry @ The Lincoln
– July 19, 8-11 p.m. A performance from Daughtry, one of the highest charting rock bands of the 2000's. They also have multiple records now certified Gold status and four Platinum selling singles. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CFD Western Art Show and Sale
– July 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Top western artists from around the country will interpret the culture and heritage of the American West through paintings, sculpture, mixed media and drawings in a highly acclaimed yearly collection. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Fridays on the Plaza
– July 22, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week's headliner is The Josephines, with an opening performance by Jimmy Keith & Freeway Soul. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Reggae on the Frontier
– July 23, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. A day of reggae music and accompanying libations. Featuring performances from Galactic Lemonz, Lion Lab and Walking Souls. Rodeo fans can watch CFD live from inside the pub. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Virtual SaturD&D
– July 23, 1-3 p.m. Join the library's online Dungeons and Dragons community. If you don't have a Discord account yet, the library offers Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Ned LeDoux at the Outlaw Saloon
– July 23, 7-11 p.m. $10. Country music singer Ned LeDoux will give a performance at the Outlaw Saloon. 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Cowgirls of the West Annual Brunch
– July 25, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $60. This annual fundraiser brunch also features a speech from honorary cowgirl Edith Vosler, a fashion show and silent auction. After July 21, ticket price increases to $70. Send reservation to Cowgirls of the West, P.O. Box 525, Cheyenne, WY 82003. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-2814
The Dead South @ The Lincoln
– July 26, 8 p.m. The Saskatchewan, Canada-based bluegrass group will give a concert performance with openers The Tejon Street Corner Thieves. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Fridays Extended
– July 27, 5:30 p.m. An extension of the weekly Fridays on the Plaza summer concert series. Today's headliner is Boogie Machine, with an opening performance by Mike Morris. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Teen Terrace Hangout
– July 29, 3-5 p.m. Teens. Enjoy the sunshine with friends on the Teen Terrace. Beverages and popsicles will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
– July 29, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week's headliner is Nappy Roots, with an opening performance by Real Deal Music. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Virtual SaturD&D
– July 30, 1-3 p.m. Join the library's online Dungeons and Dragons community. If you don't have a Discord account yet, the library offers Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cheyenne Civic Concert Band performance
– Aug. 2, 7 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Civic Concert Band will give a concert at the Lions Park Amphitheater. Bring your lawn chairs or lie in the grass to listen to live music from talented local musicians. Lions Park Amphitheater, 4639 Lions Park Drive. cheyennecityband@gmail.com
Trivia Night at Blue Raven
– Aug 4, 6:30-9 p.m. Bryan from LSDjing hosts this free trivia night at Cheyenne's newest brewery. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Cheyenne Artwalk
– Aug. 5, 5-8 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. This month, look for the mobile ArtHaus unit parked out front the Blue Door Arts, along with food trucks and live music. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Fridays on the Plaza
– Aug. 5, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week's headliner is Kash'D Out, with an opening performance by Josh Gonzales. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Charley Crockett @ The Lincoln
– Aug 5, 8-11 p.m. Cult favorite country music singer Charley Crockett will perform. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Ongoing
Cheyenne Gunslingers performances
– Every Monday through Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturdays at noon. During Cheyenne Frontier Days, performances are held Monday through Saturday at noon and 6 p.m.; Sundays at noon. Free. Improvised Western gunfights from Cheyenne's own volunteer gunslingers. Frontier Town, West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue. 307-630-5658
Rendezvous @ Clay Paper Scissors
– Through July 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wyoming artists working in a variety of media and subject matter are invited to participate in this two-part exhibition showcasing the breadth of Wyoming’s artwork. The exhibition is split into two parts, and both parts are shown in Cheyenne and Pinedale. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Cheyenne Artist Guild July Show
– Through July 31. This month's theme is "Summer Love," with artworks featuring fairs, rodeos, beaches, outdoor recreation, pets and the like. The show also features 5x7 Southwest miniatures. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
"Summer Collective" Ceramic Art Show @ LCCC
– Through July 31, weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. This show features different interpretations of the same medium from artists with LCCC connections. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Governor's Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
Summer Reading Challenge 2022
– Through Aug. 15. Read for prizes in the Laramie County Library's annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, level prizes, completion prizes and activities throughout the summer, there is no better time to dive in to the ocean-themed challenge. Visit LaramieCountyLibrary.org/SRC2022 to begin this year’s summer reading voyage. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Habitat: Artist' Books
– Through Aug. 21. Curated by University of Wyoming art professor Mark Ritchie, this year’s iteration of Laramie County Library’s annual book arts exhibit features collaborative work by artists and writers from Wyoming, Wales and around the United States. Each artist/writer pairing was challenged with creating a broadside or folio to include text interpreting habitat. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Tumbleweed Music Festival
– July 16, Noon-10 p.m. $10. A mini festival featuring jazz, country, hard rock, singer/songwriters and DJ performances. There will also be food trucks and vendors on site. The Tumbleweed, 4070 Interstate, 80 Service Road, Burns. 307-547-3660
The Front Range
Cyrano De Bergerac @ the Lincoln Center
– Through July 23, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. $27. Full of wordplay and swordplay, as well as the most famous nose in history, Cyrano de Bergerac is a night of love, mistaken identity and romantic tragedy under the stars. Walk in, bike in or drive in! Featuring nightly food trucks. The Park at Columbine Health Services, 947 Worthington Circle. 970-221-6730