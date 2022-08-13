Cheyenne and Laramie County
Start Your Own Business
– Aug. 10, 6-7 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of starting a business in Wyoming! This workshop will cover business models and plans, the feasibility of business ideas, legal structure and regulations, and the reality of startup financing. Presented in partnership with the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network and the U.S. Small Business Administration. RSVP lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Aug. 10, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Laramie County Fair Pig Wrestling
– Aug. 10, 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. Watch teams of four attempt to wrestle a pig in a muddy pen. Multiple age divisions will compete, from pee-wee to adult, to see who will wrestle their pig into a bucket in the fastest time. Archer Arena, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Tales Together
– Aug. 11, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
”Nazi Germany and the Racial State” presentation
– Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m. The second installment in a series of expert presentations from Adam Blackler, associate professor of history at the University of Wyoming, all of which will provide context and historical background for the themes and concepts presented in Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition for libraries, currently on display. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
– Aug. 11, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Story Time
– Aug. 12, 11 a.m. A children’s story time in the blue dome of the Children’s Village. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Drive. 307-637-6349
Teen Terrace Hangout
– Aug. 12, 3-5 p.m. Teens can enjoy the sunshine with friends on the Teen Terrace. Beverages and popsicles will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
– Aug. 12, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Rozzi, with an opening performance by Holdfast. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Aug. 13, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Laramie County Fair Demolition Derby
– Aug. 13, 5 p.m. $15. Follow the sounds of revving engines and metal being crunched beyond recognition. Cheer on the crashing and hard hits in a yearly favorite event. Laramie County Motorsports Park, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Whiskey Meyers @ the Chinook
– Aug. 13, 7 p.m. A live performance from Whiskey Meyers, with Shane Smith & The Saints and 49 Winchester as supporting acts. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-302-0147
Poetry Open Mic @ The Hawthorn Tree
– Aug. 14, 1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Hip-Hop Paint and Sip
– Aug. 14, 1-4 p.m. Ages 14 and up. $35. A Sunday of painting, drinks and hip-hop music. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Tales Together
– Aug. 16-18, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
St. Mary’s Food Truck Rally
– Aug 17, 4 p.m. The Cathedral of St. Mary will host a food truck rally in their parking lot at and invites the greater Cheyenne community for food, fellowship and fun. The Cathedral of St. Mary, 100 W. 21st St. 307-635-9261
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Aug. 17, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Cheyenne Civic Concert Band performance
– Aug 17, 7-8 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Civic Concert Band continues its traditional summer band concerts. Make sure to bring lawn chairs or blankets for this outdoor performance. Lions Park Amphitheater, 4693 Lions Park Drive. 307-256-6987
Fridays on the Plaza
– Aug. 19, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Jeremiah Tall, with an opening performance by Dirty Grass Players. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Country Dance Lessons with David Uriquidez
– Aug. 19, 6-8 p.m. $15 per person, $25 per couple. Be the star of the country bar after attending this swing dance class. Bring water and dance appropriate shoes. Tickets available via https://cfdoldwestmuseum.org/products/country-dance-lessons Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Aug. 20, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
NRA Action Pistol Regional and Wyoming State Championship
– Aug 20-21, 9 a.m. Some of the top Action Pistol competitors in the U.S. will compete in the “Steamboat Challenge” shooting competition. NRA Action Pistol is best described as “precision pistol shooting at speed.” Otto Road Shooting Range, 1531 Otto Road. 307-640-3847
Historic Cemetery Walk
– Aug 20, 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. $10. The living history program, “Cheyenne’s Melting Pot,” presented by the Cheyenne Genealogical & Historical Society, begins at the main gate of Lakeview Cemetery and features interesting characters who played large and small parts in Cheyenne’s frontier history. Lakeview Cemetery, 2501 Seymour Ave. 307-630-0924
Cheyenne Arts Celebration
– Aug. 20, 12:30-7 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Arts Celebration may be young, but it’s in the middle of rapid growth. This festival features live music, vendors, food, drinks and more. Lions Park, Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6423
Puddle of Mudd
– Aug 20, 8-10 p.m. $30. This Kansas City, Missouri-based rock band enjoyed mainstream success in the ‘90s, and now they’re on their way to downtown Cheyenne. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cultural Blind Spots series
– Aug. 21, 2 p.m. Join St. Mark’s in the second installment of its Cultural Blind Spots series, which will explore the experiences of minority ethnic groups in Cheyenne. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1908 Central Ave. 307-634-7709
Animal Collective @ The Lincoln
– Aug 22, 7-10 p.m. $25. Renowned indie rock group Animal Collective will perform at the historic downtown theater. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Aug. 24, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
”’Twilight of the Gods:’Defeat, Memory, and Legacy of World War II and the Holocaust” presentation
– Aug. 25, 6-8 p.m. The third and final installment in a series of expert presentations from Adam Blackler, associate professor of history at the University of Wyoming, all of which will provide context and historical background for the themes and concepts presented in Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition for libraries, currently on display. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
New Frontier Cheyenne Gun and Western Collectibles Show
– Aug. 26, 12-5 p.m.; Aug. 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Aug. 28, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. This Western collectible and firearms show will have a large assortment of new and antique firearms, accessories, knives, edged weapons, cowboy and Indian artifacts, relics, Western memorabilia, antiques and jewelry. Laramie County Events Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Fridays on the Plaza
– Aug. 26, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Jocelyn & Chris, with an opening performance by The Patti Fiasco. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Aug. 27, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
End of Summer Foam Party
– Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-noon. Summer is over, and it’s time to go back to school. Join the library for outdoor games and sipping on lemonade as we enjoy the last rays of summer with a foam party. Performance Park, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
University of Wyoming Football Fest
– Aug. 27, 2-6 p.m. Prepare your best University of Wyoming football cheer, don your brown and gold, and get ready for game day at the library. Join fellow fans to watch the first game of the season as the Cowboys take on Illinois. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
New Frontier Cheyenne Gun and Western Collectibles Show Auction
– Aug. 27, 4 p.m. This year’s auction includes antique Native American and cowboy items, Old West memorabilia and eight special items worn on-screen by famous (now deceased) actor John Wayne. Laramie County Events Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Edge Fest 2022
– Aug. 27, 5-11 p.m. Experience Tones & I, Claire Rosinkranz and Joe P at the seventh installment of this free outdoor music festival. There will be food and drink on site, as well. Civic Commons Park, Bent Avenue and 20th Street. info@edgefest.com
Tales Together
– Aug. 30-31, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Aug. 31, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Sept. 3, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Open Jam Night
– Sept. 8, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Hispanic Festival
– Sept. 10, 12-8 p.m. Free. Celebrate Hispanic culture with educational exhibits, games, mariachis, art exhibits, live music, food and craft vendors, piñatas and other kid-friendly activities, food, beer, 50/50 raffle, drawings and a car show. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-275-425
Poetry Open Mic @ The Hawthorn Tree
– Sept. 11, 1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Arts in the Parks
– Sept. 15-18, park hours. The Wyoming Arts Council partners with Wyoming State Parks to hold various arts activities in parks across the state. Plein Air in the Parks is an annual event that pairs talented artists with beautiful locations. This painting competition is open to artists of all ages and offers cash awards. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. 307-777-7742
2022 Cheyenne Greek Festival
– Sept. 16-17. A yearly celebration of Greek culture. Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall, 8th Street and Dey Avenue. 307-635-5929
CFD Hall of Fame Introduction
– Sept. 16, 5 p.m. The Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame showcases individuals, livestock, and organizations whose distinctive contributions to Cheyenne Frontier Days have helped grow a dream into “The Daddy of ‘em All.” CFD Headquarters, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Joe Gato @ Cheyenne Civic Center
– Sept. 22, 7 p.m. Joe Gatto, a stand-up comedian, actor, producer and co-star for the hit TV show “Impractical Jokers,” will give a performance. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Brandt Tobler @ The Lincoln
– Sept. 23, 8-11 p.m. $35. Stand-up comedian Brandt Tobler is coming home to Cheyenne for a night of comedy. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tom Segura @ The Lincoln
– Oct. 27, 7 p.m. One of the biggest names in stand-up comedy. Segura has four Netflix specials under his belt – “Ball Hog” (2020), “Disgraceful” (2018), “Mostly Stories” (2016) and “Completely Normal” (2014). Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Ongoing
Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
CFD Western Art Show and Sale
– Through Aug. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Top western artists from around the country will interpret the culture and heritage of the American West through paintings, sculpture, mixed media and drawings in a highly acclaimed yearly collection. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Summer Reading Challenge 2022
– Through Aug. 15. Read for prizes in the Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, level prizes, completion prizes and activities throughout the summer, there is no better time to dive in to the ocean-themed challenge. Visit LaramieCountyLibrary.org/SRC2022 to begin this year’s summer reading voyage. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Habitat: Artist’ Books
– Through Aug. 21. Curated by University of Wyoming art professor Mark Ritchie, this year’s iteration of Laramie County Library’s annual book arts exhibit features collaborative work by artists and writers from Wyoming, Wales and around the United States. Each artist/writer pairing was challenged with creating a broadside or folio to include text interpreting habitat. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit
– Through Aug. 28, library hours. Laramie County Library is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II
– Through Aug. 28, library hours. Smithsonian poster exhibition traces the story of Japanese national and Japanese American incarceration during World War II and the people who survived it. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
7220’ Music Fest
– Aug. 27, 3-10 p.m. $20. A music festival to raise money for Albany County Search and Rescue and Laramie Chamber Business Alliance. There will be street vendors, food trucks and music. Bond’s Brewing Company, 411 S. Second St. 307-460-3385
307 Film Festival
– Aug. 27-28. $49 for weekend pass. A festival that celebrates films and filmmakers from across Wyoming, the United States and internationally. Studio City UW, 2422 Grand Ave. 307-460-1598
Fort Collins, Colorado
Foodie Walk
– Aug. 19, 5-8 p.m. Free. A monthly self-guided food walk through downtown Fort Collins. Various locations, Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-484-6500
Off the Shelf: Contemporary Book Arts in Colorado
– Aug. 26-Dec. 18, museum hours. Free. This exhibit features artists that innovate and defy our conceptual framework of the book and its contents. The artist book, a medium spanning the public and private sphere of creators and viewers, reflects on issues intimate and grand. Colorado State University Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, 1400 Remington Street, Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-491-1989
Three Dog Night @ Lincoln Center
– Sept. 12, 6 p.m. Live at The Gardens Summer Concert Series. Stewart Copeland’s “Police Deranged for Orchestra” is a high-energy orchestral evening celebrating the work of former member of “The Police,” Stewart Copeland, and focuses on the rise of his career in music that has spanned over four decades. The Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave. 970-221-6730
Marc Maron @ Lincoln Center
– Sept. 23, 7 p.m. Marc Maron has four hit stand-up comedy specials, including “More Later” (2015), “Thinky Pain” (2013), “Marc Maron: Too Real” (2017) and 2020’s “End Times Fun,” which was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Award. The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
20th ArtWear Fashion Show
– Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m. The ArtWear Biennial is dedicated to highlighting wearable art. ArtWear’s goal is to present innovative and wearable artwork of the highest quality and provide a forum to explore unique materials and techniques. This event is a fundraiser for The Lincoln Center’s Visual Arts Program. The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
A Culture Preserved (in the Black Experience) Art Show
– Through Oct. 16, museum hours. $5. This exhibit addresses how Black culture and its heritage reflect and shape values, beliefs and aspirations, which define a people’s identity. By bringing together the past and the present, the old meets the new in the Black artistic world. Museum of Art Fort Collins, 201 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-482-2787
Greeley, Colorado
”Weird Al” Yankovic @ Union Colony Civic Center
– Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. $52-$89. For only second time in his career, the legendary satirist and five-time Grammy winner will host an intimate evening of non-parody music. Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave., Greeley, Colorado. 970-356-5000
David Brighton’s Space Oddity @ Union Colony Civic Center
– Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. $28-$53. A journey through David Bowie’s storied career by Brighton and the Space Oddity Band. Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave., Greeley, Colorado. 970-356-5000
Boulder, Colorado
Hiatus Kaiyote @ Boulder Theater
– Aug. 31, 8 p.m. $39.50-$40. A performance by Melbourne-based, genre-transcending alternative band Hiatus Kaiyote. Boulder Theater, 2042 14th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-786-7030
Marcus Mumford @ Fox Theater
– Sept. 19, 8 p.m. $45-$50. On his first ever solo tour, the founder and lead singer of folk band Mumford and Sons will perform with special guest Danielle Ponder. Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-447-0095
Anthony Doerr @ Boulder Theater
– Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m.; doors at 5:30 p.m. The author of the Pulitzer Prize winning novel “All the Light We Cannot See,” and most recently “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” will hold a book reading. Boulder Theater, 2042 14th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-786-7030
black midi @ Fox Theatre
– Oct. 3, 8 p.m. $25-$30. Painfully unique experimental/math-rock outfit from London, black midi, is touring their most recent album “Hellfire,” with support from rapper Quelle Chris. Fox Theater, 1135 13th Street, Boulder, Colorado. 303-447-0095
Viagra Boys and shame @ Fox Theatre
– Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m.; doors at 7:30 p.m. $22-$25. Don’t let the name fool you, Viagra Boys are a sextet of classically trained jazz musicians playing off-kilter post-punk rock. shame are on the forefront of the newest wave of post-punk out of London England. Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-447-0095
Denver
Thomas Rhett @ Red Rocks
– Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. $50-$170. Country music singer Thomas Rhett will perform with support from Parker McCollum and Conner Smith as a part of his “Bring the Bar To You” tour. Red Rocks Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, Colorado. 720-865-2494
The Decemberists @ Mission Ballroom
– Aug. 12, 8 p.m.; doors at 7 p.m. $42-$99. The Decemberists’ distinctive brand of folk-rock have maintained them a cult following since they broke out in the year 2000. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
Sleeping with Sirens @ The Ogden
– Aug. 13, 7 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. Sleeping With Sirens have tested the boundaries of rock by walking a tightrope between pop, punk, metal, hardcore, electronic, acoustic, and even a little R&B. The “CTRL + ALT + DEL” Tour comes following the release of their fifth studio album, “How It Feels to Be Lost.” Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave, Denver. 303-832-1874
Loco Locals Comedy Extravaganza
– Aug. 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $10. A night of stand-up comedy. Ten-minute sets from five different comics. Avanti Food and Beverage, 3200 Pecos St., Denver. 720-269-4778
Mt. Joy @ Mission Ballroom
– Aug. 18, 8 p.m.; doors at 7 p.m. A performance from indie-rock band Mt. Joy, fresh off their latest studio album, “Orange Blood.” Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats @ Red Rocks
– Aug. 23-24, 7:30 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. Folk artist Nathaniel Rateliff is stopping by Red Rocks with support from Caroline Rose for his 2022 North American Tour. Red Rocks Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, Colorado. 720-865-2494
My Morning Jacket @ Red Rocks
– Aug. 26-27, 7:30 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. A two-night performance from alternative-rock band My Morning Jacket. Red Rocks Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, Colorado. 720-865-2494
Nine Inch Nails @ Red Rocks
– Sept. 2-3, 7:30 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. A two-night performance from critically acclaimed industrial/electronic/metal band fronted by Trent Reznor. Red Rocks Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, Colorado. 720-865-2494
Courtney Barnett & Japanese Breakfast @ Mission Ballroom
– Sept. 3, 5 p.m.; doors at 4 p.m. $52-$124. Courtney Barnett, as a part of her “Here and There Festival Series,” is stopping in Denver with indie outfit Japanese Breakfast, Arooj Aftab and Bedouine. Barnett is coming off the release of her third studio album, “Things Take Time, Take Time.” Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
Echo & The Bunnymen @ The Ogden
– Sept. 4, 9 p.m.; doors at 7 p.m. Legendary Liverpool band Echo & the Bunnymen are announcing their return to the U.S. for a tour in support of their 12th studio album and first since 2009, “Meteorites.” Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave, Denver. 303-832-1874