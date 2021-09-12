Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Wild West Air Show
– Sept. 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Come celebrate 101 years of aviation in Cheyenne with a day of aerial demonstrations, static aircraft displays, food, drinks and more. Parking will be at the JAX parking lot with free transportation over to the Wyoming Air National Guard base. Wyoming Air National Guard, 217 Dell Range Blvd.
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon/Program
– Sept. 13, 11:30 a.m. $25 with a reservation, $30 at the door. Cheryl Tuck-Smith will provide attendees with the history of her Uncle Harry's ranch. Mr. Harry Farthing was the first Farthing ranch in Laramie County. Cheryl and her sister, Teema, still retain a portion of the ranch. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. Reservations to Jeanne at 307-632-6589
Tales Together
– Sept. 14, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us outside the library’s west entrance at Performance Park for an interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! In the case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For ages 18 months to 5 years old. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Sept. 14, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Flight
– Sept. 14, 4 p.m. For school-aged children, build and test several flying objects. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club
– Sept. 14, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of September. The group, for grades 6-8, will meet on Zoom to review the first half of the graphic novel on Sept. 14 and the second half on Sept. 28. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the library or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. This month's novel is "New Kid" by Jerry Craft. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar to reserve your spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Reflections on a Family Reunion
– Sept. 14, 7 p.m. So you are asked to organize a family reunion – now what do you do? Join Cheyenne Genealogical & Historical Society members for this free, educational program. Kristine Smith, a genealogist and president of CGHS, will share her ideas on planning a family reunion and show how she incorporated some of her family history into the program to share with relatives. Attendees are asked to wear masks, and social distancing will be encouraged, Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Clayton Ryan and The Singing Mountain
– Sept. 14, 8 p.m. Born in the high plains of Arizona, raised on the Iowa prairie, and steeped in the rugged, kind hearts of the Midwest, Clayton Ryan has found a unique voice that celebrates the American life in real terms. Dillinger's, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Flight
– Sept. 15, 4 p.m. For school-aged children, build and test several flying objects. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Tales Together
– Sept. 16, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us outside the library’s west entrance at Performance Park for an interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! In the case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For ages 18 months to 5 years old. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Flight
– Sept. 16, 4 p.m. For school-aged children, build and test several flying objects. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Family NASA Night
– Sept. 16, 7-8:30 p.m. On Oct. 31, NASA is planning the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. Come learn more about the telescope and what makes it so amazing. The group will do some fun interactive space projects and even have the chance to view Neptune while it’s the closest to our planet that it will be all year! You can drop in any time throughout the event or stay for the whole time. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Storytime and Craft
– Sept. 17, 11 a.m. For pre-school aged children. Stories and projects are based on a weekly theme. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Recover Wyoming's 10th Annual Cajun Fest
– Sept. 17, 5:30 p.m. mingle, 6 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. comedy performance, 8:30 p.m. live auction. $60. Support Recover Wyoming's programs and services at this annual fundraiser. This dinner-and-a-show features Mark Lundholm, a comic and motivational speaker who has performed in all 50 states and 10 foreign countries. Lundholm has appeared on Comedy Central, CBS and NBC, and has written and performed his own one-man show off-Broadway in New York City. ANB Bank Leadership Center, Laramie County Community College Clay Pathfinder Building, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-421-7261
Johnny & The Mongrels Concert
– Sept. 17, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by Fort Collins, Colorado-based band that focused on "funk-filled heart and a deep bayou soul." The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Dueling Pianos
– Sept. 17, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. There will be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Sept. 18, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Free! Flight
– Sept. 18, 1 p.m. For school-aged children, build and test several flying objects. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
63rd Annual Symphony Gala
– Sept. 18, 5 p.m. cocktail hour, 6:30 p.m. dinner. $125. Join the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra for an evening of elegance and glamour to kick off the new season. The evening includes a cocktail hour, three-course gourmet meal, live entertainment and silent and live auctions. Grand Ballroom at Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-778-8561
Dueling Pianos
– Sept. 18, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. There will be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Ultimate Girls Night Out
– Sept. 20, 8 p.m. $20 advance purchase general admission, $28 at the door, $40 VIP seating. Tickets available at the bar or through www.DillingersWyo.com. Dillinger's, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Tales Together
– Sept. 21, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us outside the library’s west entrance at Performance Park for an interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! In the case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For ages 18 months to 5 years old. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Sept. 21, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Tussie Mussies
– Sept. 21, 4 p.m. For children of all ages. Make your own miniature flower bouquet to take home. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Photographic Tour of Costa Rica
– Sept. 21, 7 p.m. The Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society invites the public to a free, in-person program featuring photographer Pete Arnold and his tour of Costa Rica, especially the birds. Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., and via Zoom online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84971819760.
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Sept. 21, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Tussie Mussies
– Sept. 22, 4 p.m. For children of all ages. Make your own miniature flower bouquet to take home. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Tales Together
– Sept. 23, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us outside the library’s west entrance at Performance Park for an interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! In the case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For ages 18 months to 5 years old. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Tussie Mussies
– Sept. 23, 4 p.m. For children of all ages. Make your own miniature flower bouquet to take home. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Storytime and Craft
– Sept. 24, 11 a.m. For pre-school aged children. Stories and projects are based on a weekly theme. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
2020-21 CFD Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
– Sept. 24, 5 p.m. $50 for museum members, $75 for non-museum members. The CFD Old West Museum is excited to celebrate each of the following inductees’ contributions to Cheyenne Frontier Days: Scott Binning, Monte Blue, Del Peterson, Kristie Peterson, French Flash “Bozo” Hawk, The Schrader Family and Tom Watson. Come listen to their stories and memories of CFD. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. 307-778-7243.
Virtual Know It All Club: Potterhead Trivia After Hours
– Sept. 24, 6:30-8 p.m. Time to team up and go toe-to-toe with those who know all about You-Know-Who and the Boy Who Lived! Think you’re smarter than Hermione? Faster than a Nimbus 2000? More conniving than a Gaunt? Think you know it all? Then join our Know It All Club and assemble your team or go it alone for this night of challenging trivia. And when we say challenging, we mean Professor McGonagall would be proud! RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar to reserve your spot in this magical competition and receive your Zoom link! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world's most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
The Trujillo Company, Elektric Animals and Angelus Arrare Concert
– Sept. 24, 8 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by Denver three-piece rock group The Trujillo Company. Denver-based alternative rock band Elektric Animals and Cheyenne's own Angelus Arrare, formerly known as Sunnydale High, will also perform. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Sept. 25, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Free! Birdwatching at Wyoming Hereford Ranch
– Sept. 25, 8 a.m. The Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society invites birdwatchers of all skill levels to join them for a free field trip at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch, beginning at the ranch’s office (white stucco building with red metal roof). Participants may leave at any time. Register by calling Grant Frost, 307-343-2024, and leaving your name and phone number so that you will be contacted in case of any changes. 1100 Hereford Ranch Road
Free! Bonsai Show at Cheyenne Botanic Gardens
– Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Open to the public, bonsai trees on display are presented by the Cheyenne Bonsai Society. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Suzy Bogguss Concert
– Sept. 25, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. From $25. Grammy award-winning country artist Suzy Bogguss and her band will perform live at this show, which was rescheduled from last year. All tickets purchased for the original show will be honored. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 346-258-3744
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world's most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
The Front Range
Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival
– Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The 45th annual event features Scottish Highland athletic competitions, hurling and jousting demonstrations, Irish and Highland dance performances, dog exhibitions, folk and rock musical performances, Scottish and Irish food, drinks and crafts. 1209 Manford Ave., Estes Park, Colorado www.ScotFest.com
Free! 32nd Annual Denver Art Museum Friendship Powwow
– Sept. 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. As one of the Denver Art Museum’s longest-running events, the Friendship Powwow is an opportunity for all families and generations to come together and celebrate the diverse Indigenous communities across Denver and the Front Range. Featuring American Indian Dance competitions, hands-on activities for the whole family, as well as artists and vendor booths. Denver Indian Center, Inc., 4407 Morrison Road, and livestreamed free of charge on the museum’s official Facebook page and YouTube account. www.denverartmuseum.org