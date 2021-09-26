Cheyenne and Laramie County
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Sept. 26, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Cheyenne Concert Association Presents “Waking Up in America”
– Sept. 26, 4 p.m. $5 student, $20 adult, $50 family. Tickets available via phone or walk up on day of event. Enjoy this American songbook with international flair. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. www.cheyenneconcert.org. 307-214-7076
Tales Together
– Sept. 28, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us outside the library’s west entrance at Performance Park for an interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! In the case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For ages 18 months to 5 years old. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Sept. 28, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Play Catch
– Sept. 28, 4 p.m. For children of all ages, bring your favorite ball (or use one of ours) and play catch! Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club
– Sept. 28, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of September. The group, for grades 6-8, will meet on Zoom to review the first half of the graphic novel on Sept. 14 and the second half on Sept. 28. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the library or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. This month’s novel is “New Kid” by Jerry Craft. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar to reserve your spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Comedy Show Featuring Alex Hooper
– Sept. 28, doors at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $10. The “America’s Got Talent” comedian will be showcasing his hilarious comedy with a one-night-only show. Tickets are available at the door or through www.DillingersWyo.com. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Play Catch
– Sept. 29, 4 p.m. For children of all ages, bring your favorite ball (or use one of ours) and play catch! Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Jo Koy
– Sept. 29, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $47-$167. One of America’s best stand-up comics is coming to Cheyenne during this rescheduled tour, which celebrates how far his career has come since his modest beginning performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Tales Together
– Sept. 30, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us outside the library’s west entrance at Performance Park for an interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! In the case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For ages 18 months to 5 years old. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Play Catch
– Sept. 30, 4 p.m. For children of all ages, bring your favorite ball (or use one of ours) and play catch! Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Teen Mystery Night
– Sept. 30, 4-6 p.m. The cracks in the foundation lead to a body; is it the man who has been missing for five years? And is it an accident ... or murder? Join your fellow detectives at the Burns Branch Library to solve the mystery “The Cracks in the Wall.” You must investigate the crime scenes and examine evidence to solve the case. Detectives who correctly solve the case will be entered in a prize drawing. Space and time is limited, so sign up at the Burns Branch Library for your 20-minute time slot to solve the mystery! For grades 6-12. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns
Midnight West Fest
– Oct 1, 7 p.m. Enjoy three days of independent film celebration! Friday night will kick off with live music, followed by an evening of comedy submissions. 15% of all ticket sales will be donated to Cheyenne Little Theatre Players for the upkeep and maintenance of The Historic Atlas Theatre. Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-631-5915
”Nightmare on 17th Street” Haunted House
– Oct. 1-2, 7-11 p.m. $10, $5 if you come in costume. Military discount with military ID. Are you ready to get your scare on? Please, no one under 8 years of age, pregnant ladies or anyone with heart problems for your safety! Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312½ W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Oct. 2, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Free! Family Day: Dia de los Muertos
– Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Free! Family Day: Creepy Crawly Critters
– Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Wyoming State Museum hosts Creepy Crawly Critters, a Family Day celebrating snakes, spiders, bats and more. Visitors will get up close and personal to learn about the weird and creepy animals that live among us by participating in games and activities, seeing specimens up close and meeting real scientists who study creepy crawly critters. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Midnight West Fest
– Oct. 2. Enjoy the second of three days of independent film celebration. Today starts with the movie “High Noon” for the drama and action submissions, rounding out with a live performance. From 6 p.m. until 3 a.m. Saturday is After Dark, set aside for horror and grindhouse fans. 15% of all ticket sales will be donated to Cheyenne Little Theatre Players for the upkeep and maintenance of The Historic Atlas Theatre. Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-631-5915
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Midnight West Fest
– Oct. 3, 1 p.m. Enjoy the third of three days of independent film celebration. Today is family day, featuring G and PG-equivalent submissions, as well as interactive filmmaking workshops for ages 6-14. 15% of all ticket sales will be donated to Cheyenne Little Theatre Players for the upkeep and maintenance of The Historic Atlas Theatre. Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-631-5915
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Oct. 3, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
The Kingston Trio Concert
– Oct. 3, 6 p.m. $15-$53. Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can rediscover the group’s timeless music at this concert. In celebration of nearly 65 years of music, the famed folk group will perform its most beloved songs as part of the “Keep The Music Playing” national tour. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Oct. 5, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Oct. 5, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
John Fullbright at The Chinook
- Oct. 9, doors at 7 p.m., show 8-11 p.m. $20. Grammy nominated singer-songwriter John Fullbright and his band will deliver an evening of Americana music. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Rd. 307-302-0147
Flipturn Concert
– Oct. 7, 8 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by indie rock band flipturn from Fernandina Beach, Florida. Nashville/Santa Barbara-based indie rock band Haiva Ru will also perform. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
”Nightmare on 17th Street” Haunted House
– Oct. 8-9, 7-11 p.m. $10. Military discount with military ID. Are you ready to get your scare on? Please, no one under 8 years of age, pregnant ladies, or anyone with heart problems for your safety! Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312½ W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Oct. 9, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
CFD Old West Museum Family Western Movie Night
– Oct. 9, 7-9 p.m. Free. A celebration of Western culture and history. Tours will be held an hour before the showing, and will allow the audience to expand their knowledge outside of the stereotypical mysticism of the people of the American West. The stories of the cowboys and the West still engage the mind like few other things. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7202.
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Free! Cheyenne Organ Concert featuring Damin Spritzer
– Oct. 10, doors at 1:15 p.m, show begins at 2 p.m. Damin Spritzer, acclaimed organist and music scholar from the University of Oklahoma, is the featured performer for the 29th Organ Concert Series at the Cathedral of St. Mary. Selections will include works by Locklair, Cabanilles, Bach and Balbastre. 2107 Capitol Ave.
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Oct. 10, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– Oct. 11, 11:30 a.m. $25. Reserve by Oct. 8. Guest speaker Rachel Derner, current Miss Rodeo Wyoming, will be talking of her experiences and travels. Rachel will be representing the State of Wyoming in the Miss Rodeo America contest. Little America, 2800 W Lincolnway. 307-632-2814
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Oct. 12, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Oct. 12, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Murder Mystery Dinner
– Oct. 13, 7 p.m. $65 per person. A professional troupe will guide you through an evening of mystery, dinner and drinks – a perfect way to enjoy the Halloween season! Tickets in advance through www.DillingersWyo.com. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
”Nightmare on 17th Street” Haunted House
– Oct. 15-16, 7-11 p.m. $10. Military discount with military ID. Are you ready to get your scare on? Please, no one under 8 years of age, pregnant ladies, or anyone with heart problems for your safety! Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312½ W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
{h3 class=”wcs-modal__title”}Free! Lunch and Learn: Intriligator, Eisenberg, Walker & Guzzo{/h3}
– Oct. 15, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator, guest conductor Avlana Eisenberg, and guest composers Gwyneth Walker and Anne Guzzo for an informal and entertaining discussion, including musical insights about the upcoming concert. Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave or livestreamed on CSO’s Facebook page. 307-778-8561
True Troupe’s “Wrights of Wyoming”
– Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m. Traci Maher directs this part virtual, part in-person annual play festival consisting of several local performers reading new works by local playwrights. www.truetroupe.com
Comedy Show Featuring Lisa Lane
– Oct. 15, doors at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $15. Titled “Beyond Mama Bear: How to survive the balancing act of parenting teenagers,” this show is sure to resonate with parents or anyone who’s been around teens. Tickets are available through www.DillingersWyo.com. Food trucks and drinks available before and during the show. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
CFD Old West Museum Benefit Concert with Sean Curtis
– Oct. 16, VIP event at 6 p.m. Doors open to public at 6:30 p.m. VIP tickets are available for a meet-and-greet with Sean Curtis for $100 with one free beverage included. Floor seats are $50, and balcony seats are $35. The Lincoln Theatre, 615 Central Ave. www.oldwestmuseum.org.
Scotty Austin with Trash the Brand Concert
– Oct. 16, doors at 6 p.m., concert 7-10 p.m. $20. Enjoy this live performance by Parson, Tennessee rocker and former Saving Abel lead singer Scotty Austin, featuring his band, Trash the Brand. Terry Bison Ranch (indoors), 51 I-25 Service Road. scottyaustinofficial.com
True Troupe’s “Wrights of Wyoming”
– Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m. Traci Maher directs this part virtual, part in-person annual play festival consisting of several local performers reading new works by local playwrights. www.truetroupe.com
CSO presents “A Time to Honor”
– Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50 for in person, $15 per household for livestream. Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra and Maestro William Intriligator will open this new CSO season with a concert honoring women in music. Enjoy this evening featuring works by Joan Tower and Caroline Shaw, with guest composers Gwyneth Walker and Anne Guzzo. Plus, guest conductor Avalana Eisenberg conducts Amy Beach’s “Gaelic” Symphony. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Wyoming Arts Council Biennial Fellowship Exhibition Reception
– Oct. 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Open to the public. A reception for “When Things Dream: The Wyoming Arts Council Biennial Fellowship Exhibition, 2020 and 2021.” The Wyoming Arts Council’s Biennial Fellowship Exhibition offers Wyoming residents and visitors the opportunity to view outstanding artwork created by the Wyoming artists who were selected as Visual Arts Fellowship recipients. The exhibition is hosted every two years by major arts venues around the state. Nicolaysen Art Museum, 400 E. Collins Drive, Casper. 307-256-0500
The Front Range
Front Range Glass Show & Sale
– Oct. 2-3; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $6. Featuring American-made glassware, pottery and dinnerware from 1880-1980. Quality dealers from across the U.S. Hourly door prizes. The Ranch Event Center Complex, Mckee Building, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland, Colorado. 319-939-3837
Great Colorado Air Show
– Oct. 16-17, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day. Saturday general admission sold out. Sunday general admission: $55 for 13 and older; $40 for ages 4-12; 3 and under free. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are coming to Colorado to headline the show, along with many other incredible aerial performances you won’t want to miss. Northern Colorado Regional Airport, Loveland, Colorado. GreatColoradoAirShow.com
Reformation Dance Company Presents “Dracula”
– Oct. 29-30, 7 p.m. each day. $5. Hypnotic, shocking and chillingly sensual, this is a story of danger and flight, of love and loss, of suspense and resolution, and of the extraordinary power of the senses. Costumes encouraged at weekend shows. Lakewood Cultural Center. 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, Colorado. 307-214-0198