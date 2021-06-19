The temperatures are rising and the sun is shining (with the occasional shower) so we know what that means: summer is here. And what better way to celebrate than Superday, the Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department’s annual kickoff to July, National Parks and Recreation Month.
Superday, which brings an estimated 15,000-plus participants together in Lions Park every summer, was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But lower case numbers and the COVID-19 vaccination becoming widely available has allowed the event to make its epic return next weekend.
Like previous years, the festivities are family friendly, and they’re all geared toward promoting greater awareness of the value and availability of local recreation and leisure activities.
Lori Devilbiss, recreation manager for Youth Activity & Community Center, said the goal for this year’s event is to engage the city’s youth and get them out of the house now that it’s safer to do so.
“I just think that everyone being able to get out and have some social interaction and enjoy some outdoor entertainment is important,” she said. “Instead of just focusing on the commercial side of Superday we want to get families more engaged, so that’s the big thing this year, youth sports demonstrations and just engagement.”
Devilbiss is most excited about the partnership between Cheyenne Rec and the University of Wyoming Athletics, which, from 4-6 p.m., will include appearances and demonstrations by UW athletes, the UW band and UW cheerleaders (along with the South High School cheerleaders, the undisputed champions at the 2021 Wyoming Class 4A State Spirit Competition).
“If they haven't found an activity they like to do, this could help them,” Devilbiss said. “And helps them engage and make some new friends, get some physical activity.”
These and other sporting events – including soccer, lacrosse, basketball, volleyball, football, tai chi and wrestling – are new this year and were planned two years ago, she added, to instill a new focus on youth activities. Several rec league volunteer coaches will be out and about to help, and the activities will span two baseball fields, one basketball court and one volleyball court.
The youth sports programming also includes appearances by several Laramie County Community College athletes, who will help local youth realize they can get a college athletics experience right here in town.
This year’s event has a different layout due to the ongoing pandemic, Devilbiss noted.
“We’ve reorganized the south park so we’ve got a better flow of vendors,” she said. “They’re more spaced out so we’re more conscious of social distancing … there are over 100 vendors coming from commercial to arts and crafts to businesses in town.”
She also noted that the department listened to input from the 2019 event and found a parking solution: free parking will be offered in Frontier Arena lot C, the one right across from Lions Park.
Devilbiss said there will be plenty of entertainment in addition to the youth sports demos, including an adult grass volleyball tournament, Fun 5K Walk/Run, Tour de Prairie (25, 50, 75, 100-mile bike ride), and a chalk art festival. There will also be food vendors, water sports, community vendors, train rides, inflatables, a kid zone, gasoline alley, touch-a-truck and bubble machine.
To top it all off, alt-pop band Saint Nomad of Colorado/Nashville and Denver-based indie rock band Wildermiss will take the stage to remind everyone what it feels like to hear live music again.
Wildermiss gained some new fans along the Front Range last summer when, as a response to the shuttering of music venues, the band jumped onboard a flatbed trailer and played mobile concerts throughout northern Colorado. The four-piece group typically relies heavily on touring, but its management’s innovative idea helped lessen the financial blow of several months worth of canceled shows.
The group is also no stranger to Cheyenne after becoming one of the first bands to play The Lincoln in fall 2020.
“It’s so important that it’s mind-blowing,” frontwoman Emma Cole said of the role of music 15 months into a pandemic. “Imagine the people who are losing their memory and the one thing they have that helps them remember their past is music. It’s a huge part of our culture, our DNA, our humanity.”