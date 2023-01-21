"Black Excellence Project" Creator JazMinn Jackson

Owner of The Louise Event Venue and creator of “The Black Excellence Project” JazMinn Jackson poses for a portrait on Thursday in the space where the project will be displayed. “The Black Excellence Project” is a series of portraits of local Black business owners in Cheyenne and will be presented on Feb. 4 from noon to 3 p.m. at the venue.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

The number is 39.

There are at least 39 Black entrepreneurs in Cheyenne — many of them business owners — something JazMinn Jackson, owner of The Louise Event Venue, didn’t know until “The Black Excellence Project” began to take shape.

