The Cheyenne Arts Celebration is exactly what it sounds like — a locally charged, summer oasis of visual and musical art.
It took a team to rebrand and reintroduce the festival in Lions Park three years ago, and that same team has propelled it forward ever since. Following a successful 2022, Arts Cheyenne is ready to turn the relaxed, outdoor space into a musical and artistic epicenter on Aug. 12.
“It’s the kind of event where we hope folks will create positive connections and relationships and have enjoyable experiences checking out new artists,” Arts Cheyenne Board President Mike Morris said. “It’s a facilitator for introducing folks to artists in the community, a facilitator for bringing folks closer to musical programming.”
Aside from a loaded musical lineup of Buffalo Nichols, Stephanie Anne Johnson, Sarah Slaton & The Great Perhaps, Olivia Frances, Mr. Byrd and The Perfect Strangers, and City Creek Band, attendees will be exposed to 45 different local artist exhibitions in the south grounds of Lions Park. Booths will feature photography, painting, glass, woodworking, henna, mixed media, jewelry and pottery, all of which should be for sale.
The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens will coordinate children’s activities throughout. Meanwhile, Makers & Creatives is hosting its Steamroller Street Print event to coincide with the celebration, where the art group will press designs onto T-shirts and posters using an industrial steamroller. Blossom Yoga will lead a free beginners yoga class in the morning, as well.
Organizers are still searching for the festival’s identity, but with attendance increasing and community feedback growing more positive with each iteration, the team is marching closer to knowing exactly where the Arts Celebration fits in the capital city.
“There’s always a bit of what I would call a ‘growth curve’ that gets taken into consideration when you’re really restarting and rebranding the identity of a festival,” said Morris, who also oversaw musical programming for the event. “We felt as though we took a pretty good step with the festival last year from its launch year in 2021.
“And this year, I think we’ve really continued to up the level of offerings for the community and the breadth and variety. We’re hopeful that it continues to take steps in year three.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.