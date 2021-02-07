The Comeback Kid: Cade Alcon turns a difficult childhood into an emerging music career

Editor’s note: This is the third story in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s four-part series diving into Cheyenne’s emerging hip-hop scene and the young people shaping it.
Cade Alcon’s childhood spent sleeping on floors is a distant memory these days.
Constantly jumping from one foster family to the next, Alcon was forced to grow up quickly as a kid. But once he was adopted by Cheyenne’s Keith and Cristal Gallegos as a teenager, his future came into focus.
Alcon was quickly influenced by his new cousins, local hip-hop artists Terran Gallegos (2une Godi) and Treyven Gallegos (Trey Wrks). When they took him to the “No. 3 studio” in Colorado, he got to watch Grammy-nominated artist Trev Rich in the booth. Suddenly, the kid who used to walk home from school singing verses under his breath – whose main concern was maintaining a roof over his head, not future employment options – felt like a career in music was within reach.
“(Suddenly) I’m under a wing of people that do music for a living, and this is perfectly amazing considering I did not get to do this as a child because … my parents were in prison for numerous reasons,” Alcon said.
Discovering his gift
In the Gallegos household, people paid attention to Alcon’s musical mumblings. At the age of 15, he got serious about music, and after showing his mom his first song, she recognized his talent. So did his older brother, Tim Demelfi-Finnegan, who writes and performs indie rock music under the name The Shepherds Call. They helped him land his first record deal with California-based label Basement Boy Entertainment at the age of 17, and by 18, he performed his first show – a sold-out evening at the Atlas Theatre.
Soon after, Alcon started touring around the West and Midwest with Demelfi-Finnegan, snagging stage time everywhere from Oregon to Kansas. His older brother taught Alcon the ropes of connecting with bookers and club owners, and the young artist took those lessons to heart.
Thinking back on those early years, Demelfi-Finnegan is proud of how far his brother has come.
“I always toyed around, and he witnessed it, and he was very interested in it,” Demelfi-Finnegan said. “He started telling me about him having music, and next thing you know, we just started working together. I started throwing him on shows – I started making him an opener at first – and then, after that, I started moving him up a little bit later into the night. He definitely progressed a lot, but mostly just show-wise, what I’ve noticed is he’s opened up a lot on stage.
Alcon, 20, has no formal training, but he learned more than a few lessons by playing alongside his brother.
“My basement, I used to have shows down there, and you know we’d pack it out to like 100, 150 people .. I just remember the first time he played there, at first he was a little nervous,” Demelfi-Finnegan said of Alcon. “And then he went out and he stole the whole show. That’s probably one of my best memories of him playing.”
Finding his voice
Alcon has gone by the nickname Cino (an abbreviation for “Cade is never outworked”) for much of his life, but his stage name became CinoSoWavy as a combination of Cino and the frequency he’s on when he’s freestyling.
“When I’m sitting there in the studio and you know it’s flowing out, that mind state that I’m in right there, that’s what I would call wavy,” he said. “It’s a place in my head where everything is OK, no matter what.”
He finds great peace in recording, which is most often at Bright Future Media studio in Aurora, Colorado. He goes for a couple hours every other weekend (when he’s not working his side jobs at Frontier Trampoline Park and Wright Tree Service), and allows himself to get completely lost in the music.
Unlike many artists who go into the booth with several pre-written songs, Alcon prefers to go in without any written material. He puts the headphones on, closes his eyes and lets it flow out.
The theme of what emerges is fairly different than your average rapper, Alcon added.
“A lot of people promote violence and stuff because that’s what they grew up around, so I can’t really hate on that, but I want to take my experience and what I’ve learned and teach people that if I can do it – because I’ve been at complete rock bottom … the background I came from was so horrible, and to be where I’m at today is the definition of hard work – anybody could do it,” he said. “I want to be that person that can take the melodic ear, the melodic sound that you hear these days, but put a message behind it like, from my background, on how you could be successful in any type of way, shape or form without having to be a violent person.”
Music has gotten Alcon through the darkest parts of his life, and now he wants to help it do the same for others. But he also wants to give back to the family who took him in and made (and continues to make – his mom is his manager) his music career possible.
“When I do get famous and rich I could be able to invest in my family in a good way,” he said. “I care about them just as much as they care about me, and they’re the reason that I even started doing this in the first place. … this is more than music to me, this is like my life.”
Looking to the future
Even though he hasn’t been able to perform as much in the past year due to COVID-19, Alcon was the first person to approach Dominic Syracuse about adding a hip-hop segment to Dillinger’s Thursday night open mics, and he’s been a dominant performer at the event ever since.
Last week, Alcon was the last to perform – his set didn’t begin until around 12:40 a.m. – but his presence filled the room as if he were performing for 600 people, as opposed to the six who had stuck around.
Despite the pandemic, Alcon’s been able to secure a few regional performances in the coming months, the first of which is March 6 in Casper at Eagles. That’s the first leg of what Alcon is trying to make into a mini tour. If COVID precautions allow, it’ll include stops in Nebraska, Colorado and California.
Other than securing more performances, Alcon is currently working on a mixtape called “Welcome to Wavy.” He recently left his label to go out on his own, so he predicted this record won’t include any features. Instead, he wants to work on building up his own catalogue and gaining some new viewers.
“On Soundcloud alone, I touched 40,000 streams,” he said. “My goal this year is to double that. And I don’t have any of what you would call visuals (aka music videos) when it comes to the music, so I want to at least get seven visuals this year, because that’s more than what Terran would have gotten at this age. Not trying to compete or nothing, but want to stay on a good track, you know.”
Like his fellow hip-hoppers in the area, he also wants to grow the emerging music scene and help non-residents and residents alike realize the wellspring of talent Cheyenne offers.
“It goes so far against that stereotype. In my opinion, the more music we have around here, the more happy Wyoming will get,” he said. “The more people that start to come out and do these shows and give it an opportunity – and don’t fall into that stereotypical type of category – you’ll come to find out that the music around here is just as good as anywhere else. You’ll hear it sounds just as mainstream … we have that type of talent here. I know we do.”