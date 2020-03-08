There’s one young woman whose writings made such a mark on the world, they’ve been reproduced in just about every medium. Anne Frank’s diary was published as a book, a play, several movies – and even an original composition by British composer James Whitbourn.
The Larimer Chorale will perform Whitbourn’s “Annelies,” named after Frank’s full first name, at its upcoming March 14-15 concerts at the Colorado State University Lory Student Center Theatre.
Chorale Conductor Michael Todd Krueger said the piece was chosen as part of the group’s current season because it fit in well with its 2019-20 theme of “Duty. Honor. Courage.” honoring the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. This year also marks the anniversary of the Allies’ discovery of Hitler’s concentration camps, he said, so it was important to dedicate one concert to remembering the lives lost in the Holocaust.
Frank produced perhaps the most prolific account of life as a Jewish child living under Nazi rule, and 2020 also marks the 75th anniversary of her death in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.
“(It’s a) wonderfully stirring, tragic and sad, yet uplifting piece,” Krueger said. “She tells of the takeover of Amsterdam, the decision to go into hiding, the fear of going behind the bookcase, being taken to a camp … Amidst all of this is her amazing ability to be positive, that from the windows of the attic where she’s hiding, you can see blue sky and hear birds, and maybe there is still good in the world, there is reason to still be positive about humankind, that’s the real feel of the piece.”
Krueger first conducted the piece in 2010 with another choir, and that’s when the composition was brand new. He said it’s interesting revisiting the piece now that it’s more widely known, and particularly at the time of several significant anniversaries.
The musical language of the piece is particularly interesting, he said, because it features a combination of traditionally Jewish phrases and sounds, including some Klezmer-style elements. It’s as much a nod to historic music traditions as it is a serious contemporary piece, he added, which makes it a unique blend of old and new influences.
The text of the piece is taken largely from Frank’s diary, so the heavy subject matter definitely changed the mood of the chorale’s rehearsals.
“At some point, the subject matter is really, really gripping,” Krueger said. “The first time the chorus was reading through some of this, the tears were just running down their cheeks … Dealing with the sheer tragedy of how other human beings were treated, then having to say the words right from their writings is really difficult, so I try to incorporate as much humor into rehearsals as possible.”
One line that’s particularly haunting to Krueger is when the chorus is singing “Kyrie eleison,” aka “Lord have mercy” in Greek, and halfway through the movement they start to sing the words “help us” and “we must be brave, trust in God, trust in God.”
“I get shivers thinking about it,” he said. “It’s shocking to think that Anne was thinking this, ‘trust in God,’ as they were in hiding, accosted by people, and hearing knocks on the door and having fears of them being discovered by fascists.”
The severity of the subject matter will be further portrayed through the concert’s multimedia elements. While the vocalists are performing, there will be a screen projecting Frank’s writings and photos of several related scenes. These photos won’t be gruesome, Krueger made sure to note, but they’ll give audiences an idea of what these downtrodden Jews and gypsies and artists and homosexuals looked like, where the famous annex is and what the streets of Amsterdam looked like both before and after World War II.
Asked if this history is particularly powerful when told through song, Krueger immediately agreed.
“If it’s done in an artistic and creative and skillful way, the aesthetic impact of words together with music is unmatched in terms of human expression,” he said. “We have the great words of Anne Frank and a great composer in James, and the marriage of those two things together produces a level of expression that is totally unique onto itself and elevates the human form beyond just what speech can.”
He gave the example of when President Barack Obama sang “Amazing Grace” during his 2015 eulogy for Rev. Clementa Pinckney, one of the nine people murdered by a white supremacist at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Obama could have simply recited those words, Krueger said, but choosing to sing them gave those lyrics an indescribably powerful and transformative effect.
The power of song is something Americans might need to lean on a little more these days, he added.
“One thing that happens during (the Jewish holiday) Rosh Hashanah and days of atonement are everyone always says ‘remember, never forget.’ The Holocaust must never be forgotten,” Krueger said. “There may be a lesson in there with where we are politically in our own country.”