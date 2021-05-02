"The Last Five Years" challenges audiences to see both sides of one love story

Every relationship has two points of view. So when a love story ends, who gets to decide what went wrong?
In Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production, “The Last Five Years,” the answer is both of them. This story of love lost follows Cathy and Jamie, two 20-something New Yorkers who meet, fall in love, get married and get divorced, all in the span of five years.
But the telling of this doomed love is what makes it interesting. Jamie shares the story chronologically, while Cathy starts from the end and tells it backward. Oh, and it’s done almost entirely through song.
Four-time CLTP performer Serenity Jones plays Cathy in one of the two casts, and as someone who’s always loved singing, but considers herself a stronger actor, the show has been a huge vocal feat.
The other big challenge was simply the musical’s format.
“Cathy and Jamie are not on stage together at the same time,” Jones said. “So a lot of the songs are solos, but you still have to play off of the other character as though they were there. It’s been really interesting making sure that I make those emotional connections with Jamie, even though he’s not physically on stage.”
Peter Kisiel, the Jamie to Jones’ Cathy, said not having a scene partner standing across from them requires much more effort from the actors because it’s hard to offer the audience an emotional retelling of a relationship gone wrong when you’re standing up there alone. This format requires more depth and imagination from the performers.
The audience is getting both sides of the story, Kisiel continued, but arguably it’s never the full picture because of how the timelines are flopped.
“Because it’s traveling in a different direction than Jamie’s, you still don’t really know where the truth lies (in Cathy’s retelling),” he said. “As in all things, the truth is somewhere in the middle. And I think that was a nice thing about that, to be able to portray it as that side and try to get the audience to see that perspective, too.”
Joshua Cooper, who plays Jamie in the other cast, enthusiastically agreed. And he interpreted this storytelling device as a way to teach the audience a lesson about communication.
“I think the biggest part of the story that I personally have gotten is the need for open communication,” Cooper said. “You never see the communication happening between the two characters because they’re rarely on stage together at all, even though they’re telling the same story.”
All the actors agreed the show is tiring because it’s essentially a rock opera, but having a stellar vocal director, Janet Weisbrook, and musical director/band conductor, Robyn Young, has been invaluable.
“Hats off to every single one of our musicians and the pit director and the musical director for just being awesome,” Kisiel said. “But they are not easy songs to sing, in general. And then to act, to get your story across and to have the emotion in them, it’s a difficult task.”
Jones is thankful that Weisbrook helped her to push past her voice’s limitations and strengthen her vocal ability so she can go into future productions with a more developed voice.
Cooper added that the style of these songs is more pop-like than classical, which is what he’s used to, so this show has made him more versatile.
“I’ve been in a fair number of musicals, but this is probably the most modern musical I’ve been a part of,” he said. “So stylistically, it’s been a bit of a challenge … (but) I really enjoyed the challenge of trying to extend my performing repertoire.”
Hardcore theater fans are no stranger to this show or the 2014 movie adaptation starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan, so it’s not surprising that Jones, Cooper and Kisiel had heard at least some of the music previously. However, it takes on a whole new meaning when you’re performing it for a room of people who are eager for live entertainment after a year when that’s been much harder to come by.
But challenges aside, these performers were ready to get back in the spotlight after COVID-19 forced CLTP to cancel its musical last year (meaning the last musical the theater put on was “Beauty and the Beast” in September 2019).
And even though it isn’t an uplifting show, Jones said it’s appropriate for the current state of the world.
“I think the fact that the show involves both happiness and despair (is appropriate),” she said. “I feel like that’s been our life for the past year. So to be able to have those two things working together, I think the audience will definitely be able to relate to that.”
And despite the lack of a true happy ending, Jones’ goal is to help people walk away with a sense of hope.
“I want people to leave knowing that even though they may have been in relationships that haven’t worked out for them, it doesn’t mean that that’s the end of love for them,” she said.
Kisiel added that there’s another message about the value of putting yourself in someone else’s shoes.
“I’m not sure if it was intended by having them separate, but I think that’s something that you can take away from it is we constantly get caught up in our side of whatever it is – our relationships, our beliefs, anything like that,” he said. “It’s difficult to see and understand the other side. And I think that we can maybe step back a little bit and try to get that other side.”