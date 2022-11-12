There aren’t many places left like The Lyric.
Before making it to the main entrance of the Fort Collins, Colorado independent theater, visitors can get a scope of the outdoor cinema – a small field walled in by old worn-out doors, decorated with what the owner admits is little more than an eclectic collection of junk acquired through the years.
There are multiple busses, broken down and graffitied in totality, fortresses built from scrap metal and different cuts of wood, tables, chairs and lounge swings where some people eat lunch on Tuesday afternoon. One art display, among many, lines the southern wall, a tunnel formed by the arch of old car exhaust pipes, growing up from the ground like the buried ribcage of an ancient snake.
Inside, the theater isn’t much different.
Maya Ortega, Event Empress, and Aaron Varnell, Chaos Wrangler – those are their official titles – join the Wyoming Tribune Eagle at one of the booths in the dining area.
Right off the bat, Ortega sets the tone for the interview when she jokingly says, “I want this place to be downtown Cheyenne.”
The managerial staff of The Lyric are contagiously laid back, but they have an aggressive mindset when it comes to growing the business they’ve almost literally built with their own hands.
“It’s a half-serious, half-joking thing,” she says later in the conversation. “I want people from Cheyenne coming here to party on the weekends. I thought it would be hilarious to make a shirt that was like, ‘The Lyric: Downtown of Cheyenne, Timnath and Ault.’
This new location, opened in 2017, is a different space entirely from where Ortega and Varnell originally worked on Mountain Avenue when they were little more than young adults.
It’s a jungle of miscellaneous decorations, vibrant and artistic works that hang from the ceiling, decorate the walls and give the illusion that one has stepped into the literal manifestation of a psychedelic high. It is an environment that is without order, yet simultaneously feels complete and entirely organic.
The space is a personification of The Lyric – sweet chaos, courtesy of the people that built it and still operate it today.
“I think it will remain The Lyric and will remain itself,” Ortega says. “When I’d worked at the previous Lyric, it was just s---head city. We would smoke a spliff on the patio in between every movie. We don’t do that anymore. We’re grown now, so we bake in the house.”
Together, they joke that The Lyric is currently at the maturity level of a 15-year-old. Once minimum-wage employees, they’re now tasked with running a space that will both reflect their community’s personality and turn a profit.
Sometimes, they’re simply trying to survive.
During the interview, Ben Mozer, the founder and owner of The Lyric, returns from a trip to Habitat for Humanity and begins working around the premises. Later, he stands with the WTE and points around the yard, describing where exactly he acquired the miscellaneous items.
“This is the last stop before the dump for everybody in town,” he said.
He opened the original location in 2007, when he was 27, and he’s indeed happy that the rest of the staff has managed to mature a little bit. With their leadership, he jokes that he now essentially plays the role of a “glorified janitor.”
But where he still struggles is in altering the image of The Lyric, a space that he hasn’t seen replicated anywhere else inside the United States. It’s a bar, a hangout, but like the sign reads on the street-side of the building, it is still identified as a movie theater.
“Movie theaters exist in their own universe in peoples’ brains,” Mozer said. “You go to a movie, you watch a movie and then you leave. If you have a little hangout space, or a bar or restaurant attached, it’s an uphill battle to get that to be its own standalone thing.
“I feel like we’ve cracked it a little bit. We have some regulars, but it’s still very much a movie theater in people’s minds.”
Though it began as an independent cinema, today it is primarily dedicated to being a community space, along with all of the opportunities that entails.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, they tweaked their schedule to play to their strengths, dropping some of their film screenings for a more varied and intensive events. They’re regularly hosting a monthly burlesque series, local music showcases, art workshops, craft markets and their Deconstructive Dinner series, where they have a pig or lamb roast along with other dishes.
Film still plays a role in their operations. They’re currently halfway through their LGBTQ+ film series, previously hosted a “Verboten” series. highlighting infamous banned films, and still screen a regular selection of indie films and major releases.
At the bar and dining area that take up nearly half of the lobby, they serve food, coffee, a selection beer on tap and provide a place for patrons to lounge around. A significant amount of space displays odd local art for sale, and another corner is occupied by arcade games, where one person is playing pinball at the time of the WTE’s visit.
Understandably, a “community hub” is a challenging concept to pull off, and thus is an environment that the management team regularly has to grapple iith in trying to cultivate.
“The Lyric is is a space of creativity,” Varnell said. “It’s a space that breeds creativity. It’s a space that breeds ideas. Hopefully, what happens is enough people (visit and) see this, they see how it can be done, and they take it back to their communities and then everybody knows.”
Multiple factors play into the inability to sustain themselves being an independent cinema alone, like the rise of streaming, the polarization of movies being either multi-million dollar blockbusters or low-budget indie films, as well as the fact that attracting students from Colorado State University has proven an elusive target.
But the most impactful realization comes in the understanding that customers are more comfortable and more invested when they know what to expect out of an event or movie.
One solution is to become an institution for local creatives.
“We are increasingly considering ourselves a platform for amplifying local voices,” Varnell said. You have a local independent filmmaker who wants to see his film on the big screen. He sells out a showing on a Tuesday to get everyone that he knows and there’s something that’s really unique about being able to provide that to organizations and individuals.
“To give them a platform and a place to project their creativity on. I think our main role is being a reflection of the creativity of our community.”
If the future of The Lyric is to be bright, then they must grow their presence. They have regulars and paid members – a good amount from Cheyenne, even – but they must establish themselves as a cornerstone of the local art community.
They’ve recently found success through hosting events that support local nonprofits and other community organizations.
Their Nonprofit Film Fest paired local filmmakers with charity organizations, where they then competed over creating the best commercial content for their paired organization. Next week is “Trout Tank” – a play on the show “Shark Tank” – where non profits take the stage to pitch their concept to potential donors. Last year, they donated a total of $32,000.
Far and away one of the biggest developments is Ortega’s “Art to Live” program that was recently passed by the Fort Collins City Council. For the next two years, $170,000 will be made available for local artists in exchange for them holding regular workshops, performances or presentations at venues like The Lyric.
“We are laying the foundation for the future of arts in northern Colorado, because it’s necessary. To have a city without art as part of its economics is a failing strategy,” Ortega says. “One of my long term goals is being able to figure out ways to (implement art as an economic strategy).
“Get asses in seats. If you want it, you have to mean it – otherwise this will be just ‘Anytown, USA.’”