Pirate's Wife

”The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd” by Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos, c.2022, Hanover Square Press, $27.99, 288 pages

“X” marks the spot.

The map is clear: that’s where the treasure was buried. It’s up to you to figure out which island it’s on, what landmarks match the clues and who owns the piece of property that supposedly contains wealth and riches. You have your shovel, your GPS, your courage and this map – but beware. As in the new book ”The Pirate’s Wife” by Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos, you could lose everything.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus