Following the rush of tourists and Old West culture during Cheyenne Frontier Days, the Laramie County Fair serves as a place for locals to relax with some heartfelt, rural traditions starting on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Even if the natives and longtime residents of Laramie County are accustomed to what the fair has to offer, the organizers are still making a push to spread the word to those new to the area.
“We’re really trying to get the word out to a lot of our new residents,” said Monica Munoz, marketing and sponsorship manager for Laramie County Events. “There’s a lot of longtime families here, but we do have a lot of new residents.
“It’s a little bit hard in the aftermath of CFD, just because, in a traditional sense, that’s what most people think a fair is. They’re the ones with the carnival and whatnot, but you know, we’re smaller.”
Outside of the annual stock show, midway fun, farmers market, mutton bustin’ and pig wrestling competition at the Event Center at Archer, there’s also the Ranch Rodeo held in the Archer Arena.
Virtually all of it is free. If it isn’t free, then organizers said they did what they could to keep ticket prices at an affordable price for Laramie County residents.
Some of the most beloved events of the fairgrounds are going to cost residents a small fee, and they might be the biggest attractors to those unfamiliar with the fair.
This year’s newly marketed “Fair Nights” lineup features the Truck and Tractor Pull and Demolition Derby that residents have come to expect. However, two new events are coming this year.
Organizers also scheduled MicroMania Wrestling, a competition between wrestlers with dwarfism, on Aug. 7. There is also a new night of comedy performances coming on Aug. 11 with “Friday Night Funnies.”
But the real heart of the fair comes from the local 4-H and FFA youth that present the animals they’ve raised in different showmanship events throughout the fair. Shows feature animals big and small, from livestock and poultry to “pocket pet” animals like snakes, lizards and rodents that fill the Event Center.
The kids are the core of the Laramie County Fair, and that’s what makes it such an important event in southeast Wyoming’s annual calendar.
“I think a lot of people see us as a week-long event, but these kids are preparing for months,” Munoz said. “This starts at the beginning of the year for so many families. And I think that we play such a huge role in these kids’ lives. They’re doing all their projects, they’re raising their animals, then they get to the fair finally, and they get to see all the fruits of their labor.
“(Residents) don’t know they’re working so hard for so long toward their goal, and for (the kids) to see businesses show up, to come and see their projects to congratulate them, and then to show up at the sales, also, I think that means a lot to these local kids.”
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.