The Steel Woods will stay true to themselves, regardless of what comes their way.
A Nashville band at heart, they broke out of the country music capital of the world with a brand of blues-infused southern rock on their first album, “Straw in the Wind,” in 2017. Since May, they’ve toured for their newest release, “All Your Stones,” with a stop coming up at Terry Bison Ranch on Nov. 12.
But it’s been a turbulent year for The Steel Woods.
Months before the release of their latest album, the band was blindsided by the death of their lead guitarist, Jason “Rowdy” Cope, who co-founded the band with lead singer Wes Bayliss.
Tour dates lingered in the pandemic void, and the band was hurting more than ever to get back out on the road.
“Going on the road for two weeks at a time and being away from the kids, sometimes it is hard, but I don’t know what I would do without it,” Bayliss said. “I think when you know you’re just supposed to do something, you don’t envision any other possibility except doing it. I can’t see it any other way.”
Once they were on the road, a new obstacle surfaced: music venues began to require proof of vaccination. They refused to play for any venue that passed such a policy, a stance that Bayliss said is often misunderstood.
It’s a matter of principle. He said giving up one freedom will lead to the domino effect with others.
“I said, ‘No, I won’t discriminate against anyone for any reason,’” Bayliss said. “There’s nobody that can’t come to the show. The only people that are turned away is if it’s a bar and they’re under 21 years old.”
Their tour was originally scheduled with fellow southern rock band Whiskey Meyers, but with their stance, they had to reschedule some dates whenever Meyers booked a venue that had set a requirement.
Regardless, they have a busy two months ahead of them.
They’re a band of “weekend warriors,” touring almost year-round with little rest in between. Their tour dates reflect it, spending a cluster of shows in one region, then heading on to the next.
Early last month, they played Bloomington, Indiana, moved on to Wichita, Kansas, then bounced around until Halloween weekend landed them in Flint, Michigan. Before they hit Cheyenne, they’ll be in Illinois, Idaho, Colorado and Kansas once more.
Many of the shows they’ve played are leftover dates from pandemic cancellations, rescheduled into apparent oblivion until now.
Bayliss said he enjoys the tour grind, but the pandemic and subsequent inability to tour did offer a silver lining that softened the blow.
“Honestly, I got a wife and three kids, I like to be home,” Bayliss said. “You think I’d be sick of it after last year, but it wasn’t all that bad for me. Really, I like the time with the family.”
Family has always been the root of his love for music.
At 8 years old, Bayliss grabbed a harmonica and joined his family’s traveling gospel band. As time went on, he learned how to actually play the instrument, accumulating up to a dozen harmonicas, one to play in every key.
But his greatest musical influence was his grandfather.
“If he was watching TV, he would lay back in a recliner and pick his guitar,” Bayliss said. “I can still hear the same licks and the same little melodies and stuff that he would play just goofing off.
“That’s who I wanted to sound like when I was a kid. I guess there was probably a time there for awhile that I didn’t necessarily like that, but that’s who I’m trying to sound like now.”
He played around with multiple instruments in that time until he picked up a guitar, turned 16 years old and moved with his mother down to Mobile, Alabama. There, playing in a handful of bars and venues among a tight group of 20 musicians, he found a valuable skill.
He learned to listen.
Learning to listen is the key in being true to oneself, he said. He held an ear to what others were playing with the intention of setting himself apart, playing something different.
Modern country music on the radio can often feel industrialized, he said. Nashville, like it or not, is run as a business.
Bayliss said he believes that when you constrict art to a formula, you bleed it dry of any honesty.
“If it’s just an idea, and it’s all made up, then it’s probably easy to get off track when things change,” Bayliss said when describing the music of The Steel Woods. “The one thing that we’ve always done is [do] just exactly what we want to do. No note is played for any other reason besides it being the one we want to hear.”
Choosing a setlist while keeping their fans’ interests in mind can be one of the trickiest steps in preparing for a show. The Steel Woods plan to mix up their delivery when next Friday comes around, making sure to play the favorites from across their three releases.
With some acoustic pieces, and others that will leave the audience with their ears ringing, The Steel Woods don’t want to be confined to any genre.
Whatever they do or play, they remain true to themselves in the hope that it connects with their audience.
“If you just do what’s true to you, then it opens everything up to people being able to feel an emotion that means something to them,” Bayliss said.