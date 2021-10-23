Jill Conner Browne just wanted to keep the lights on.
Now, she’s the leader of an “international cult” known as the “Sweet Potato Queens.” All it took was multiple bestselling books and an eclectic parade that winds through the streets of Jackson, Mississippi, every year to build a community of women with the purpose of supporting one another through their experiences.
The key to starting her legacy was telling stories using her unique voice to be honest, empowering, and, most important of all, funny.
“My voice, written and spoken, is obviously that of a southern woman, because that’s what I turned out to be, luckily,” Browne said. “But the experiences are universal … everybody can relate to this. They’re just funny human stories.”
Laughter is inevitable when Browne comes to visit. Residents of Cheyenne can join her as she shares her story in depth at the upcoming Booklovers Bash, presented by the Laramie County Library Foundation, on Friday, Oct. 29.
But for Browne, humor is often a coping mechanism.
Years before she became known nationally as “The Sweet Potato Queen,” she was scraping by as a freelance journalist for multiple small-town papers, working part time as a YMCA fitness trainer, all while wading through the muck of divorce, debt and lack of child support payments to help care for her young daughter.
Then, one of her columns was cut from the Mississippi Business Journal after the paper underwent a change in ownership. When she finally tracked down one of the new editors to learn why her column was cut, they told her that, maybe, she “just wasn’t funny enough.”
“People have said many things to me in my life: kind and unkind, true and untrue, but no one has ever said to me, ‘You’re not funny,’” Browne said.
So Browne, through a string of connections and unlikely events, pitched an idea for her first book, constructing the concept on the fly.
“The Sweet Potato Queens’ Book of Love” came from subtle chaos, with Browne compiling bits of her old work, faxing the 50-page book proposal to her friend, a publisher in New York. Next thing she knew, she had signed a two-book contract.
“People will say, ‘Did you ever imagine that it would turn into this?’ and I’ll go ‘Yeah, it was my five-year plan,’” Browne joked. “No, I didn’t even have a vision. I just wanted to keep the lights on.”
Then there’s the parade.
It started in 1982 with Browne, dressed in her sister’s prom dress from 1964, riding through the streets of Jackson in the bed of a pickup, waving and lobbing sweet potatoes to passersby.
Her first book in 1999 caused the festivities to rapidly multiply.
In 2000, Browne was still learning how to work her email, but began receiving hundreds of messages from women across different states, looking for more information on the parade. Women from around the country, and even the world, travel to Jackson, boasting signs from their hometowns in North Dakota and even places as far away as Indonesia.
The result is a sea of fun and gaudy outfits, with certain features “heavily augmented” for show. In addition, all of the proceeds raised by the parade are donated to the children’s hospital in Jackson.
There are now more than 6,400 “Sweet Potato Queen” chapters across 37 countries – including five chapters here in Cheyenne.
Today, there is a chapter in Saudi Arabia with the motto “No Veils for Us.”
But what is it about the movement and Browne’s work that can draw this kind of response? The humor makes for a grabbing introduction, but there is a deeper message that causes the women of the “Sweet Potato Queens” to band together.
“The humor is just the vehicle by which the greater message is delivered,” Browne said. “When you’ve got a problem in your life, 99% of the time, denial is going to be a major factor in it. Either denial that it exists or denial that you can actually do anything about it.
“If I can make you laugh about it, you’ve at least had to acknowledge on some level that it exists, and then that frees you up to do something about it.”
Browne never intended to send a particular message to her audience; she was only projecting her personality. That personality, however, encouraged her readers to make a change in their lives by urging them to make major life decisions like leaving a bad marriage or job.
It created a community of “Sweet Potato Queens” that accepts all walks of life, regardless of age, race and social status. It’s a complicated balance between serious and nonsensical, creating relationships that last a lifetime.
They are tightly knit to the point that Browne, every year, brings the ashes of a dead member through the parade with her.
“She rides on the float every year; there is no line in the queendom that we do not cross.” Browne said. “A rising tide floats all boats. Only when all people are empowered are all people free.”
At 69 years old, Browne is in the process of writing another book. This time around, though, it will take on a more serious tone, she said, as her years have given her a lot to reflect on.