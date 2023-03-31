'The Teachers'

”The Teachers: A Year Inside America’s Most Vulnerable, Important Profession” by Alexandra Robbins, c. 2023, Dutton, $29, 384 pages

Raise your hand.

That’s probably one of the first things you learned when you started school. You couldn’t yell for the teacher, tug on her dress or be any kind of a wild child. You had to remain civilized, calm, orderly, and you raised your hand when you wanted attention. But in the new book, ”The Teachers” by Alexandra Robbins, times sure have changed.

