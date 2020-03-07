The Unlikely Candidates to bring genre-defying sound to Array

Indie pop/rock band The Unlikely Candidates has played several odd venues over the years, including (but definitely not limited to) a museum, a bike shop and a chicken wing restaurant. Soon, however, the group will add another to its list: a coding school.
Array School of Technology and Design – most notable for recently starting the city’s first Girls Who Code chapter – will host the Fort Worth, Texas-based band Friday, March 13. Blue Pig Presents organized the concert, which will open with a set by Australian rock band Castlecomer.
“Really?” frontman Kyle Morris said by phone after being asked about the venue, unaware of where he’d be playing in Cheyenne. “Well, I like the dichotomy of the old and new living in the new space.”
What he means by “old” is up for interpretation, but it could definitely be used to describe how he feels after forming the band with buddy Cole Male in 2008. Back then, the pair had never written a song or performed music of any kind in front of an audience, but Male had started learning the guitar a few months prior, and they figured why not.
“I think Cole was like, ‘This is better than going to a football game,’” Morris said with a chuckle. “It was like starting from the absolute bottom. How did we get here? I think delusion. In the beginning, I just felt like there was something there. I guess I believed in myself a lot, even though I didn’t have any reason to, and I had some unbelievable hurdles to get over.”
Morris said one reason the group quickly gained traction and got signed young is because the musicians immediately differentiated themselves from other artists in their area. After forming The Unlikely Candidates in high school, Morris and Male went on to study at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, where everyone around them was playing country music – a fair cry from the band’s pioneering take on alternative rock.
In 2013, the band members released their debut EP, “Follow My Feet,” followed by “Bed of Liars” in 2017 and “Danger to Myself” in 2017.
“In the town we came from, there were no other bands,” Morris said. “We were always isolated from every scene, so our style became really insular, and we were not affected by anything we were around. We figured things out along the way, so I think we continued to grow by doing what we like.”
The sound he likes, however, isn’t so easy to define. The Spotify description of the group perhaps says it best: “One song vaults from stadium anthem into a piano ballad, while the next twists from syncopated singalong into a contemporary grunge-influenced pop song.”
Indeed, the band’s songs have been featured on everything from the Hulu detective comedy “Veronica Mars” to the 2018 Super Bowl, and that diversity of sound is something Morris is quite proud of.
The band’s lead vocalist has never been one for labels, especially when it comes to music genres, Morris said. But in an industry that seems to care less about putting artists in a box, he and his bandmates have found success by continually pushing the boundaries of their own genre-defying songwriting.
“We have songs that sound like ’80s neo funk dance tunes, and then songs that are influenced by West Coast hip-hop, some big stadium songs that would sound great for a sports highlight reel – we’re all over the place,” he said. “We’ve just continued to experiment. Our entire discography sounds like a timeline of music.”
Asked why he thinks he and his bandmates work well together, Morris takes a minute to ponder the question. They’re all introverts, he eventually replied, yet they’re introverts who are able to turn the switch and become extroverts when they need to be (i.e. onstage). That common personality trait helps the members get along better, as well, Morris said, because they know when to give each other their space.
All five musicians like the same music, he continued, but they all come from different music backgrounds. Their differences bring the band strength, while their mutual love of The Strokes, Kings of Leon, old classic rock bands and the garage band revival of the early 2000s unites them.
“There’s a messiness to all those bands, a charming messiness,” Morris said. “Those bands were pulling from the very beginning punk scenes that started in New York City, like with Iggy Pop, so there’s a little punkiness to it, and I think our attitude is maintained by that little thread … (It’s) larger-than-life, with a little tongue and cheek.”
The current members of the group have been touring together since 2013, but this will be The Unlikely Candidates’ Wyoming debut (which Morris said is exciting because it’s sort of a bucket list item to check off, performing in every state). One road tradition that’s become a favorite is the band’s preshow ritual.
“We drink – that’s a good way to warm up,” Morris said with a laugh. “Whenever we’re on tour with our tour manager, Evan, we have more interesting preshow rituals, like he makes up jokes from scratch. Usually he’ll string three concepts together to make a pun work, and they’re always groan-worthy.”