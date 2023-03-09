One thing is certain at the Western Spirit Art Show and Sale — you never know what you’ll find.

In the largest show hosted by the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, contemporary Western artists from across the region contribute work that has become increasingly diverse since the show’s founding.

'Jim V and the Company Men'

“Jim V and the Company Men,” by Colorado artist Cody Kuehl, is a snapshot of cathartic Western struggles.
'Crush, Kill, Destroy'

“Crush, Kill, Destroy,” by Colorado artist Cody Kuehl, is an example of how he explores Western storytelling through a style inspired by the graphic novels he read growing up.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

