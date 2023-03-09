One thing is certain at the Western Spirit Art Show and Sale — you never know what you’ll find.
In the largest show hosted by the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, contemporary Western artists from across the region contribute work that has become increasingly diverse since the show’s founding.
Each show brings an array of new faces to the museum’s walls, with longtime contributors often returning for several years in a row. One of the region’s most unique artists is taking part in the Western Spirit Art Show for the second year in a row — Longmont, Colorado-based artist Cody Kuehl.
Kuehl, who runs a gallery in Trinidad, Colorado, is one of those artists with an unmistakable style. With vibrant color and graphic-novel-inspired compositions, his work has no trouble selling — and even less trouble grabbing the attention of passing museum-goers.
“(It came) from reading a ton of graphic novels, just being a comic nerd growing up,” Kuehl said in a phone interview Tuesday morning. “My approach is, I want my stuff to be ‘moment of impact’ stories of the West.”
Starting out with abstract paintings, Kuehl somewhat stumbled into the style he’s known for today.
It was an organic exploration of Western storytelling that ultimately hooked him, and since then, he has only refined his difficult artistic process. He hand draws the outlines of each piece into a digital interface. Once complete, he prints the outline onto a piece of plexiglass, which he then paints directly onto to give the piece its color.
Comic books and graphic novels, specifically the series “East of West,” heavily influenced his style.
“I realized comics are considered low art a lot of times, but they’re nine times as hard as (anything) else,” Kuehl said. “You need nine of your top images on each page.
“Instead of me doing one painting, you’re doing nine images that are all dynamic and linked to one another. You have to show a range of motion over the course of a page.”
Anyone looking at his work will recognize its unfamiliar nature in comparison to other Western art. Each image, most depicting a cowboy or cowgirl, has a unique sense of motion to it.
Rather than refer to his work as static images, it would be more accurate to say that they are snapshots of cathartic Western struggles. Especially when viewed in person, where the image is painted onto plexiglass hung before the background, the viewer is encouraged to fill in the blanks of the story as it occurred both before and after the painting.
People sometimes ask him to recreate scenes from recognizable media, like “Tombstone,” but that’s beside the point for Kuehl.
“I want to have stories (where) you don’t know what happens and you fill in your details,” he said. “People often ask me, ‘What happens next?’ That’s for you to decide. I wanted it to be open-ended enough for you to add your own story to it.”
The scenes are often varied and violent, with visceral images of gunfights and strained horsemen and women charging through the plains. However, his pieces “Fire Fight,” “Jim V and the Company Men” and “Laid Down Low,” the most ominous of the bunch, leave much more to interpretation.
One work he was unable to submit to the show depicts a young African American cowgirl gunslinging in a “bullet time” freeze frame. It’s paintings like these that remind him that, in some cases, the general public is still warming up to his artistic style.
Originality has proven to be a blessing and a curse for Kuehl, working both for and against his success.
Then again, he’s also observed other artists finding inspiration in his style, so it may be more of an advantage than he thinks.
“It’s a harder road, but I think the ceiling for success is higher if you can fight through it,” Kuehl said. “My mindset is to just draw the things that you’re attracted to and damn the minds.”