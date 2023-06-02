Book of Charlie

You’ve seen a lot of new inventions in your lifetime.

The internet, cellphones and PCs; driverless cars, electric cars, texting, emails, medical advances and space exploration. It’s inevitable: change is gonna happen, and so — as in the new memoir, ”The Book of Charlie” by David von Drehle — you might as well roll with it for the rest of your life.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus