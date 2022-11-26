The lights on your tree might remind you of something: Stars.
All the stars in the sky, the ones you can see year-round at nearly any time you wanna see them. Watching the stars and planets in our galaxy is almost like having the holidays every day of the year. If you dream of being up there with them, be sure to read these great books on space.
For the future astronaut in your life, ”Can’t Get Enough Space Stuff” by Stephanie Drimmer and Julie Beer is the perfect place to launch deep interest in what’s beyond the Earth’s atmosphere.
With this book, your 7- to 10-year-old space fanatic can begin with the basics of the solar system on a page that’s full-color and full of facts. A few flips away, your child will learn about black holes, the problems to overcome when living on Mars, astronaut records and what it might be like to meet an alien. There are pages on meteorites, pages on what can be seen from a space station, and pages on how long a day is on the various planets.
But this book isn’t all facts; it offers silly quizzes to take, space jokes and plenty of easy-to-read entries that’ll spark any young astronomer’s interest. And while “Can’t Get Enough Space Stuff” is made for a second- through fifth-grade reader, grown-ups can have fun with it, too.
Seriously, though: do you ever outgrow your curiosity about space? If the answer is a great big “NO!”, then you’ll want to read, ”Why Am I Taller: What Happens to an Astronaut’s Body in Space” by Dave Williams and Elizabeth Howell, PhD.
So let’s say you’re prepared to go to the Moon as soon as you’re asked – but there are things you’d like to know before you start packing your suitcase. Williams, an astronaut, and Howell, a journalist focused on space exploration, have the right answers for you.
How, for instance, will prolonged space flight affect your body, your bones and the biological systems that keep you alive? Will your mind and brain behave differently when you come back? Are there long-term effects that you should know about now and in the future? Of course, “space doctors” will keep you well-nourished and healthy, so what other benefits are there of a quick trip to the moon?
Here, you’ll read about astronauts who’ve gone before you, the things they experienced, how they learned to deal with physical issues in a moving space vehicle, what it was like to actually be an astronaut with a job to perform in a most unusual workplace and what science can tell you about putting the human body outside this planet’s atmosphere.
If these books on astronomy and space exploration don’t quite put you over the moon, then be sure to ask your favorite bookseller or librarian for help. They’ll help you find the book you want to solve all your questions.
In the meantime, try these. ”Why Am I Taller” and ”Can’t Get Enough Space Stuff” will light you up.