Delicate Condition

”Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine, c.2023, Sourcebooks Landmark, $27.99, 432 pages

You’re carrying high.

Or, you’re carrying low — which means it’s a boy, or so they say. Show your hands, dangle a wedding ring over your pregnant belly, do the Comet test, or wait for an ultrasound to know what you’re having. It’s an age-old question: do you hope for a boy or a girl or, as in the new novel ”Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine, do you just hope it’s human?

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus