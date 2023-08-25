.Heavy rainfall possible Friday morning through Saturday morning
from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball
County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from
Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy
rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to
flash flooding in some areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Or, you’re carrying low — which means it’s a boy, or so they say. Show your hands, dangle a wedding ring over your pregnant belly, do the Comet test, or wait for an ultrasound to know what you’re having. It’s an age-old question: do you hope for a boy or a girl or, as in the new novel ”Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine, do you just hope it’s human?
Up for an Academy Award at not quite 40 years old, Anna Alcott seemed to have it all: handsome husband, successful acting career, money and a nice home. She had everything, except what she desired most of all.
Anna wanted a baby.
Alas, that wouldn’t happen without a doctor’s help. Anna and her husband, Dex, had tried and tried to get pregnant themselves before calling on one of New York’s best IVF experts. Then there were months of shots, retrievals, surgeries and surging hormones, sigh.
Seeing two lines on the pregnancy test was better than any award, any day.
She wasn’t sure what she’d have done without Dex, and her best friend, Siobhan. They were both super-supportive, soothing Anna’s pregnancy fears and frustrations.
They also were both super-supportive when she lost her baby in the second trimester.
Nobody told her that it would hurt so much, physically, to have a miscarriage. She already knew the emotional toll it would take, and she blamed herself at first. She blamed stress, and the adrenaline of dealing with a tech-savvy stalker. And she blamed a mysterious woman named Meg, who came in to take an ultrasound just before the baby died.
This “Meg” wasn’t a hospital employee. What had she done to Anna’s baby?
Resting at a friend’s beach house, away from prying eyes, Anna could do nothing but think. Could she try again? She wanted to. Who was hacking into her online calendar, trying to scare her? And if everyone was right when they said that she’d lost her baby, why did she feel movement — an exquisite flip-flop of life — from deep inside her belly?
Creepy? Yes. Unsettling? Oh, yes. “Delicate Condition” is one of those books that’s very goodv... but would’ve been better with 50 fewer pages.
Just a little tighter is all it needs, and less of the main character spinning and spinning inside her own imagination, making a weary reader wish Anna would just take a breath and rein it in. That spinning, that blah-blah-blah, gets out of hand, so reader beware, and don’t let it make you miss the scary stuff. Stick around and let the author unfold the shuddersome reasons for the brief back-through-history chapters, sharp talons in a belly, demons-not-demons in the bedroom and the presence of defaced action-figure dolls.
You can expect decent frights inside this tale, and they’re worth the work it’ll take to keep focused. If you can skim the slow parts of this book, you’ll be rewarded by exciting and menacing pages. Overall, patience is what to remember when you carry “Delicate Condition” to your easy-chair.
