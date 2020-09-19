On March 25, 1911, 146 workers trapped inside New York City’s Asch Building were either burned alive or leapt to their death in the Triangle Shirtwaist Fire. Most of the victims were young immigrant women, and all were garment workers at the mercy of an employer who had locked all the fire escapes and refused to install sprinkler systems.
This event led to workplace safety laws in the U.S., but many countries still don’t have any such regulations in place. The deadliest disaster in garment industry history happened 102 years later on April 24, 2013, when the Rana Plaza building outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, collapsed, killing more than 1,100 garment producers.
Tragedies like these inspired contemporary artist Georgia Rowswell to educate others about the problems plaguing the garment industry through a piece of art. She was already aware of the poor working conditions inside such factories when, in December 2018, she was invited to prepare a solo exhibition for The Nicolaysen Art Museum’s “Year of the Woman.” But it wasn’t until shortly after the invitation that she determined how to address the topic through her exhibit.
“I handle a lot of clothing and textiles through my other work, so one day I was looking at a piece of clothing and the label caught my eye,” Rowswell said. “I thought ‘Mauritius, I don’t even know where that is, let alone that they export to us.’”
The moment inspired Rowswell to create a piece representing the top clothing exporters to the U.S. It would be made of garments from each country on that list, but the question of how to display the fabric was up for debate. Originally she thought about twisting the garments into a rug for a world-at-our-feet-type theme, but then a new idea came to her: a crazy quilt.
Crazy quilting is an improv quilting technique that allows for complete creativity. Rather than following one specific style or pattern, the creator uses a wide variety of stitches and materials. It was the perfect way for Rowswell to incorporate a tapestry’s worth of fabrics and colors, as well as allow other people to contribute to the piece.
The result is “Crazy – A Contemporary Quilt About Fashion’s Pressing Problems” that showcases clothes from the top 36 garment exporters to the U.S. Every country’s name is hand stitched onto its individual section of the 70-foot work, and every piece of clothing is shown face-up, with the label intact. That way, Rowswell said, people might identify a brand they like and consider switching to a clothing company that values its workers more.
“I see this as a conversational tool,” she said. “We all wear clothes, but how can you sell a top for $5 retail that’s come across the world and think that it’s any kind of quality and/or that the person who made it got any kind of living wage? What to do, that’s the thing. Well, you can take care of your clothes better so they last longer … for me, I thrift as much as I can, and if I buy new, I try to find out where that company buys from and how they treat their workers.”
The exhibit will feature educational materials that encourage viewers to research not only brands’ factory conditions, but how big their carbon footprint is. Rowswell said one of the most surprising facts she learned during her extensive research of the garment industry was that it is the No. 2 polluter in the word after the oil industry, so her hope is that by explaining the negative effects of fast fashion (aka the rise in popularity of cheap clothes made in environmentally harmful ways), she can further encourage people that thrift shopping or renting clothes is better than purchasing new.
“Crazy,” her 19-inch-wide by 70-foot-long installation piece that will be exhibited at The NIC from Sept. 25 through Dec. 27, is also a collaborative endeavor. The work in progress includes stitches by dozens of others – both artists and nonartists – added during events such as Rowswell’s recent Cheyenne Artwalk stitch-in.
The most exciting stitch-in was in July 2019, when Rowswell’s nephew got married in Istanbul, Turkey, and she brought the Turkish section of the quilt along for the ride. During the trip, Rowswell met up with a young Turkish artist at the Istanbul Museum of Modern Art for an embroidery session that didn’t include much more than a few simple English words – they let the stitches communicate for them during their cross-cultural conversation.
Casper residents and visitors can also add their own embroidery to the quilt after a screening of the documentary “The True Cost” by Andrew Morgan (which inspired Rowswell during her research) from 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 24 at The Nic.
Rowswell’s partnership with The Nic is an unpaid residency – she’ll stay with a friend the whole week she’s there – and she’ll lead several educational sessions while in town. One of those workshops will be for adults living with dementia, and though she’s not quite sure what that will look like yet, she imagines the participants enjoying the colors and textures of “Crazy” and potentially trying out a few simple stitches.
“It’s not a fast activity; it’s slow, and I like that contrast with fast fashion,” Rowswell said. “We all have to wear clothes, but we can wear clothes more responsibly.”
But “Crazy” isn’t the only piece in Rowswell’s solo exhibit. When visitors first walk into the space, they’ll be greeted by contemporary textile works inspired by Wyoming’s geology and landscapes, then they’ll see her “life ring,” made of fabrics representing her personal journey, before finally coming across the massive quilt displayed horizontally against the back wall.
“This show is telling stories through fabric,” she said. “This particular project (‘Crazy’) is stories about workers’ rights and the environment, and then the life ring is telling stories about my own experiences.”