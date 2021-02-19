The streets of downtown Cheyenne can be a little lonely after the winter holidays and before the warm summer weather blesses us with its return. There aren’t many events going on (especially during the pandemic), and few people want to brave the biting winds to go look at artwork.
That’s why Three Crows Gallery & Gifts owner Beth Rulli decided to “do something totally off the wall.” This week, she lugged all the artwork out of her space and replaced it with extra supplies discovered by regional artists while cleaning out their personal studios. The result, she hopes, can be a dynamic pop-up flea market catering specifically to anyone seeking arts and/or craft supplies (teachers, parents, artists, etc.).
“January through April are our dead months – people have done their holiday shopping, they have taxes, and tourists aren’t here yet,” she said. “Because I had spent a large part of the second half of last year cleaning out my mother-in-law’s basement, I thought, ‘Why not? What do we have to lose?’”
She sent an invitation to several regional artists, inviting anyone with extra or unwanted supplies to drop them off to be put up for sale Feb. 18-April 15 (ish). All participating vendors set their own prices, Rulli said, and other than 5% commission and a $25-per-month ad fee, the rest of the money earned from their products is theirs to keep.
Several artists told Rulli they’d utilized their extra time during the COVID-19 pandemic to go through their studios, and this “out with the old, in with the new” mentality inspired her to do the same.
“I’ve been in here 25 years, and I’m kind of appalled at what I’m finding,” Rulli said of her cleaning experience.
One participating artist is Beth Howard, who said she’s accumulated more supplies and materials than she’ll ever be able to use after being a hand spinner and weaver for the last 40 years.
“When Beth offered the opportunity to do an artists flea market, for us to possibly share materials and resources that we had and to offer them to someone else who might actually have the time, energy and capacity to use them, rather than let them sit in my closet (I was in),” Howard said.
In addition to a handmade Russian drop single and some fiber flex coil (for making baskets), Howard is selling a tin of exotic spinning fibers including camel down, camel hair, reindeer hair and alpaca wool. She set the price for yarn at $2 a skein, and tried to set fair prices for her other items, as well.
“And especially now with the cold weather, it’s an opportunity for the public to, if you have been wanting to try a new craft or you need some more supplies or whatever, ... get their hands on some reasonably priced supplies.”
So far, Rulli has 16 artists involved, and the market will feature everything from fabric swatches and beads to suncatchers and old ornaments. Rulli’s contributions include tiles, coasters and some of her painted glass.
Although she’d prefer more skilled artists’ supplies, she said “more the better” when it comes to items. The endeavor is simply meant to bring people into the gallery this winter and help vendors earn a little money – especially those whose finances have taken a big hit during the pandemic.
If anyone who didn’t receive an invitation to sell wishes to, she encourages them to email her at three crowsgallery@gmail.com.
“There is stuff to be passed on that other people can use, and that includes art,” Rulli said. “Especially if kids are having to stay home and parents are looking for craft things for the kids to do, we have some of that. … It’s worth a look.”