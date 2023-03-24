WWII books

When you were in school, you thought dates and battles were all there was to history. So why not change your own mind this spring with one of these great new books about the hidden histories of World War II.

By definition, a World War means that nearly the whole world was involved. But in ”Hitler’s Aristocrats” by Susan Ronald (St. Martin’s Press, $32.50), you’ll read another part of the story that isn’t often presented. Ronald pulls the covers back on the elite civilians, wealthy donors, royal influencers and non-military business leaders who quietly helped Hitler and the Nazis — but these behind-the-screen forces, those friendly to the Fuhrer, came from surprising places. Some of these names will shock and surprise you, making this a book for every World War II buff’s bookcase.

