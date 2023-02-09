Cheyenne and Laramie County
Speed Friending
Feb. 9, 6-7:30 p.m. Are you new to town? Trying to meet new people? Join us for a casual night of “speed friending” and meet a new pal! Feel free to bring friends or join us individually. Snacks and supplies for Valentine’s or anti-Valentine’s cards will be provided. Visit lclsonline.org/calendar/ to reserve your spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
Feb. 9, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Valentine’s Day Dinner
Feb. 10, 11, and 14, 4-9 p.m. $75, with discounts for children. Featuring a four-course prix fixe menu with an appetizer, soup/salad, entrée and dessert. All tables will be served with house champagne and two chocolate-covered strawberries. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400 or Cheyenne.littleamerica.com
14th Annual Chili Challenge
Feb. 10, 5-8 p.m. If you have a chili that’s up for the challenge (red, white, green or vegetarian), Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne needs your help to make this the most mouthwatering competition yet. This year’s theme is “Chili Around the World.” Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4672
True Troupe presents “Almost Maine”
Feb. 10-11, 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Nine short scenes explore love and loss in a remote, mythical town: Almost, Maine. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-278-9117
Sugarhill Gang @ The Lincoln
Feb. 10, 8 p.m. In 1979, Sugarhill Gang crashed through the walls of the urban cities and into the mainstream of society with the first worldwide rap hit, “Rapper’s Delight.” The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
Feb. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans while enjoying unique stands filled with jewelry, crochet items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Love of Red & Pink Art Reception
Feb. 11, 1-3 p.m. An award presentation to the winners of this month’s show. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 301-632-2263
Black Tooth Chili Cook-Off
Feb. 11, 2-6 p.m. A free-to-enter chili cook-off where the winners are chosen by customers and Black Tooth staff. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Comedy Night @ The Met
Feb. 11, 8 p.m. $20. Laughter is good for the soul. Get your giggles on at this 90-minute comedy show featuring two awesome comedians. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Galentine’s Day
Feb. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $39.99, with discounts for children. ($15.99 for kids, if you need it!) Celebrate your friends with a delightful Sunday brunch. This event will feature typical Sunday brunch offerings, including bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas and a live waffle and omelet station. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400 or Cheyenne.littleamerica.com
Big Game Watch Party
Feb. 12, 4:30 p.m. Free admission. Cheer on the either the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs while partaking in some game-themed food and drink specials. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400 or Cheyenne.littleamerica.com
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
Feb. 13, 11:30 a.m. The program will be presented by Richard Ewig on the 1944 trial of Cheyenne’s mayor, chief of police and two other police officers who attempted to extort a number of black businesses in Cheyenne. Reservations $25. Call 307-632-2814 by Feb. 10. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.{/div}
Alzheimer’s and Dementia Educational Series: Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body
Feb 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Participants will learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement. Participants will use hands-on tools to help incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. The American Red Cross will also address emergency planning for caregivers. Attendees can participate in person or via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/AlzLaramieCounty to register and receive Zoom information. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Guitar Society’s 25th Annual Valentines Day Dinner and Concert
Feb 14, 6 p.m. $70. The concert will feature Bokyung Byun, classical guitarist from South Korea, who has won international competitions. Dinner will be served following the concert. Tickets can be purchased by calling Russ Williams at 307-630-4553. Surbrugg Prentice Auditorium, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Dr.
Romance and Roses
Feb. 14, 7-8:30 p.m. $50. Bring that special someone with you for a fun evening. You will work together with your partner to create a rose centerpiece for your Valentine’s table. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cuentos y Amigos (Spanish Storytime)
Feb. 15, 6-7 p.m. Join us for a special Spanish/English storytime in collaboration with the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival. Come enjoy special stories, songs, snacks, and a craft in Spanish and English! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Feb. 15, 6-7 p.m. Presentaremos una hora de cuentos en español. ¡Disfrute de cuentos especiales, canciones, meriendas y manualidades — en español y en inglés! La Biblioteca del Laramie Condado, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Great Backyard Bird Count Introduction
Feb. 16, 6-8 p.m. Hear from members of the Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society as they discuss common birds in our area in preparation for the Great Backyard Bird Count, an annual science project for everyday citizens. This event will be followed by a birding event in Lions Park on Feb. 18. Families are welcome. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tobler & Friends Comedy Night
Feb. 16, 8-10 p.m. $10. A night with comedian/professional pickleball player/headliner Brandt Tobler. Join Black Tooth for beers, laughs, and some new material from Brandt and his comedian friends. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Valentine’s Day Silent Rave
Feb. 17, 6-8 p.m. Teens. It’s time to dance the night away. Join the Library for their Valentine’s Day Silent Rave. You’ll get your own set of headphones so you can be dancing by yourself in a room with other people dancing by themselves. It’s weird, but it works! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ernie November concert
Feb. 17, 7 p.m. Suggested $10 donation. The Riff Riders Tour stops in Cheyenne. Ape Vermin (from North Carolina) and Twin Wizard (from Illinois) bring a show for fans of sludge, doom and stoner rock, in the realms of bands such as Sleep, High on Fire, Crowbar and Conan. Featuring members of Narcotic Wasteland and Telekinetic Yeti. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
CLTP presents “Anne of Green Gables”
Feb. 17-19, 24-26, March 3-5. Thursday-Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. This new dramatization captures the charm and excitement of L.M. Montgomery’s enduring classic about an orphan girl, Anne Shirley, from her first encounter with her austere guardian to her thrilling graduation from Queen’s Academy. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Introduction to Stained Glass
Feb. 18, 9 a.m.-noon. $30. In this three-hour class, each student will learn how to cut, grind, foil and solder pieces of their sun catcher from instructor Barb Christofferson of Glass Works Stained Glass Studio. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Great Backyard Bird Count
Feb. 18, 10-11:30 p.m. Join members of the Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society and Laramie County Library System for a birding excursion! We will meet in front of the Paul Smith Children’s Village before counting birds together in Lions Park. A limited number of binoculars will be provided, and families are welcome. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-634-0463
CSO presents “Made in America”
Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. The symphony will bring you home with “Made in America,” featuring works by American composers Samuel Barber, William Grant Still, Florence Price and Aaron Copland. Plus, D.J. Sparr will be featured on fantastic concerto for electric guitar and orchestra. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
Feb. 24, 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Ongoing
Manna: Artwork by Sue Sommers
Through March 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m, Thursday-Saturday. Sue Sommers, a Pinedale artist, brings us a layered project around the idea of “Manna,” which includes four separate streams of related work. Sue is a multi-faceted artist who brings her talents to a variety of media; here she uses woodblock printmaking, painting, collage, and soft sculptures. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Winter Moose Day
Feb. 11. Volunteers adopt survey routes and ski or snowshoe those routes to record all observations of moose or signs of moose. These can include tracks/hoofprints in snow, bed areas, scat droppings and browse on aspen and willows. To survey while moose are most active, participants are asked to get to their routes as early as dawn and to complete their surveys by noon. Training required. Visit wyobiodiversity.org for more information. Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, University of Wyoming, 1000 E. University Ave. 307-766-6240
UW Jazz Festival Concert
Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. An evening concert featuring the Jeff Hamilton Trio, playing solo and accompanied by the Wyoming Jazz Ensemble. Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, University of Wyoming, 1000 E. University Ave. 307-766-1121
Relative Theatrics presents “Babel”
March 7-11, 7:30 p.m.; March 12, 2 p.m. In this dark comedy set in the near future, two couples trying to get pregnant must go to extreme lengths to have a baby, raising the specter of eugenics, exploring the societal value of a baby and asking us what we are willing to risk for love. Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, University of Wyoming, 1000 E. University Ave. communications@relativetheatrics.com
No Man’s Land Film Festival
March 8, 7 p.m. Free. This event aims to promote every individual on campus and in the Laramie community to feel like they belong in outdoor spaces and to celebrate all types of adventures. Arts & Sciences Auditorium, 200 N. Ninth St. 307-766-2402
Fort Collins, Colorado
Kei Ito: “The Beginning, in the land Around me”
Through April 2. A solo exhibition featuring the work of multimedia artist Kei Ito. The five individual projects presented span work Ito completed between 2020 and 2023 that converge on and center around his own nuclear heritage as a third-generation hibakusha, or atomic bomb victim. CSU Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, 1400 Remington St. 970-491-1989
Redd w/ Autumnal & Frail Talk @ The Lyric
Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. Redd is a Knoxville-based Americana project led by Redd Daugherty. After placing in the top 40 of Season 19 of “American Idol,” Redd left her teaching career behind to pursue music full-time. With Autumnal, a project started as an acoustic singer-songwriter duo by two longtime best friends in Fort Collins. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Lost In The Woods 2023
Feb. 11, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. $75. A night in New York City is no longer going to put you in financial debt! Spend an evening in the city that never sleeps sipping sours, dancing and eating. New Belgium Brewing, 500 Linden St. 970-221-0524
Taylor Fest @ the Aggie
Feb. 11, 8 p.m. Taylor Fest is back. This is a party for Swifties by Swifties, where everyone is the main character. Taylor Fest will be playing through Taylor Swift’s extensive discography as you dance the night away. Everything from Debut to Midnights, as well as deep cuts and collaborations. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Heartbreakers: A Valentine’s Burlesque Show
Feb. 11, 9 p.m. Local burlesque troupe The Cupcake Cabaret will perform a Valentine’s Day show. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Old Firehouse Books presents Katee Robert
Feb. 13, 6 p.m. Bestselling author Katee Robert will give a talk to celebrate the release of “Radiant Sin,” the latest entry in her Dark Olympus series. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Music Industry Night @ the Museum of Discovery
Feb. 15, 6-9 p.m. Ten local artists have signed up to learn a cover of each other’s songs. These musicians will perform those covers live, and we’ll record the performances. It’ll be a learning experience; all are welcome to come observe the process, ask questions and get in the know. Featuring The Dollhouse, Lid Dixon, AM Pleasure Assassins, Forrest Nelson, Dechen Hawk, hospital socks, Verner Calvin, Mood Swing Misery, Blue Grama, Clementine. Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, 408 Mason Court. 970-221-6738
Brian Regan @ Lincoln Center
Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m. Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country, with Vanity Fair calling him “The funniest stand-up alive.” Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Comedy Fort Showcase
Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m. $10. Ages 21+. A recurring showcase of regional comedians. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
Legally Blonde @ Lincoln Center
March 9-11, 7:30 p.m.; additional 2 p.m. show on Saturday. The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and still the smartest person in the room. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
1984 @ Lincoln Center
March 16-18, 7 p.m.; additional 2 p.m. show on Saturday. Canyon Concert Ballet transports you to a dystopian 1984 based on the novella by George Orwell published in 1949. Winston Smith, a low-ranking worker is frustrated by the omnipresent eyes of The Party, and its ominous ruler Big Brother. This new contemporary ballet explores a world destroyed by greed and a man’s desire to feel free again. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Godspeed You! Black Emperor @ Washington’s
March 21, 8 p.m. Godspeed You! Black Emperor released a string of albums from 1997-2002 that were widely recognized as redefining what protest music can be, where long-form instrumental chamber rock compositions of immense feeling and power serve as soundtracks to late capitalist alienation and resistance. Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
Boulder, Colorado
Erin Hyunhee Kang: A Home in Between
Through Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Painter, graphic designer and illustrator Erin Hyunhee Kang is driven by observed spaces of diaspora as metaphors for her life and identity. Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St. 303-443-2122
Winter Craft Beer Festival
Feb. 25, 1-5 p.m. $45. Come and drink some of the best beers in the world. This event hosts breweries from all over Colorado and the country that bring some of the best flavors around. Folsom Field at the University of Colorado, 2400 Colorado Ave. 303-748-3478
Boulder International Film Festival
March 2-5. The Boulder International Film Festival brings films and filmmakers from around the world to Boulder for a four-day celebration of the art of cinema. BIFF consistently features a wide variety of films from local, national and international filmmakers, including many that have gone on to significant box-office success and multiple Oscar nominations. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St. boxoffice@biff1.com
Sofar Sound Concert
March 23, 7:30 p.m. $22. A unique space will host a unique concert. Sofar Sounds transforms everyday spaces in secret music venues. Expect three diverse local artists. Junkyard Social Club, 2525 Frontier Ave. 970-3868-5865
Denver
JID + SMINO @ Mission Ballroom
Feb. 10, 8 p.m. The critically acclaimed American rappers are teaming up for a must-see concert. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
The Roots and Big K.R.I.T. @ Mission Ballroom
Feb. 24, 8 p.m. Rescheduled from Dec. 27. Formed in 1987 in Philadelphia, the legendary Roots Crew, consists of Black Thought, Ahmir “?uestlove” Thompson, Kamal Gray, F. Knuckles, Captain Kirk Douglas, Damon Bryson and James Poyser. Having previously released 12 projects, The Roots have become one of the best known and most respected hip-hop acts in the business. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Dressy Bessy/Waiting Room @ The Hi-Dive
Feb. 24, 8 p.m. A lineup of big-time Denver outfits are taking the stage. Features Friends of Cesar Romero and Pink Lady Monster. Hi-Dive, 7 South Broadway. 303-733-0230
Riley Green @ Mission Ballroom
Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m. Born in Jacksonville, Alabama, Riley Green was raised on the sounds of traditional country, bluegrass and Southern gospel music. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Viagra Boys @ the Ogden
Feb. 27, 8 p.m. Viagra Boys is a Swedish punk band from Stockholm. Formed in 2015, the six-man band started exploring its very own lane in what would become to be called “ugly gonzo” post-punk. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874
Steve Aoki @ Mission Ballroom
– March 9, 7 p.m. The critically acclaimed DJ and producer is coming to Denver. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Show Me The Body @ the Gothic
March 12, 8 p.m. A performance by the New York hardcore outfit. Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway. 303-789-9206
Weyes Blood @ the Gothic
March 17, 8 p.m. Transcendent and sometimes wistful, the folk-pop of Weyes Blood (a.k.a. LA-based Natalie Mering) explores everything that drives us, divides us and destroys us. Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway. 303-789-9206
To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135.