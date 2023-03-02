James Patterson books at DKG book sale

A large selection of James Patterson books sits in the fiction section of the annual Delta Kappa Gamma Book Sale on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

 Will Carpenter/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Cheyenne and Laramie County

Jo Koy @ Civic Center

To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus