Cheyenne and Laramie County
Jo Koy @ Civic Center
March 2, 8 p.m. As one of today’s premiere stand-up comics, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. The comedian, who pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son, sells out arenas and theaters across the world. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
The Spark of Inspiration
March 3, 5-8 p.m. Free. The month of February is known as a time for passion, kindness and togetherness. To commence the beginnings of a new year, we asked these artists: what gives you aspirations and motivation in your work? Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@artscheyenne.com
CLTP presents “Anne of Green Gables”
March 3-5. Thursday-Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. This new dramatization captures the charm and excitement of L.M. Montgomery’s enduring classic about an orphan girl, Anne Shirley, from her first encounter with her austere guardian to her thrilling graduation from Queen’s Academy. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
39th annual Delta Kappa Gamma Used Book Sale
March 4 and 5; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. A massive book sale that operates out of multiple storefronts in the mall. Paperbacks are sold for $1 and hardcovers for $2, with some rare books being specially priced. Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. 307-631-6039
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
March 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A free recurring event for parents and kids. This month’s theme is “Women Making History.” Kick off Women’s History Month with the Wyoming State Museum as they celebrate the women who helped shape the present and the women who will shape the future. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Terrarium Workshop
March 4, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $50. Learn to create a small plant community in a 2-gallon glass jar in this workshop led by Director Scott Aker. All materials are included, along with notes that will help you keep your garden under glass looking great for a long time. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
All City Children’s Chorus Concert
March, 4, 4 p.m. Free. The third performance of All City’s 47th season, titled “Water.” Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave. 307-771-2275
The Black Jacket Symphony: Fleetwood Mac @ Civic Center
March 4, 8 p.m. With a live concert experience unlike any other, The Black Jacket Symphony will recreate Fleetwood Mac’s iconic album “Rumours” live in its entirety. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra @ The Lincoln
March 4, 8 p.m. Guitar virtuoso Ottmar Liebert’s global success can be attributed to a myriad of things — his creative vision, his determination and a strong sense of melody. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tell Me Your Story: One Cheyenne
March 9, 6-8 p.m. Gain a better understanding of our community as a panel of Cheyenne airmen share their experiences at F.E. Warren and other military bases. Get to know our panelists as they discuss their struggles and their hopes for the future. Questions will be encouraged. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
March 9, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Positive Aging: Michael Collins
March 10, 1:30-4 p.m. Join the library for the historical biopic (R, 1996) about Irish revolutionary leader Michael Collins. Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, and Julia Roberts portray the real-life heroes who helped to set the stage for the creation of the Irish Free State. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided as we learn a bit of history together. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Lunch and Learn
March 10, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and guest pianist Michael Roll for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
LCCC Artist Showcase
March 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. This show features artists studying at Laramie County Community College, who are finding their way into the art environment in Cheyenne. Many of these artists have exhibited a few times, or not at all, and are in the novice stages of forming their craft. This show includes work from LCCC students in sculpture, 3-D and ceramics classes. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@artscheyenne.com
Local Music Showcase — Rap/Hip-Hop Night
March 10, 7 p.m. $5. The Lincoln Cheyenne’s new series features local musicians of all genres. This will be a monthly event that features a different genre each month with opportunities for the following genres: rap, singer/songwriters, electronic producers/DJs, rock bands, metal bands and country bands. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
39th annual Delta Kappa Gamma Used Book Sale
March 11 and 12; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. A massive book sale that operates out of multiple storefronts in the mall. Paperbacks are sold for $1 and hardcovers for $2, with some rare books being specially priced. On this second weekend, books are $10 a box. Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. 307-631-6039
Saint Patrick’s Day Bunco Party
March 11, noon. $20. An afternoon of bunco, with all proceeds going to local charities. A lunch will also be served. RSVP by March 8 by emailing Sue Anderson at freekace1@yahoo.com. Masonic Temple, 1820 Capitol Ave.
CSO presents “Bohemian Rhapsodies”
March 11, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. Be transported to the Austro-Hungarian countryside with “Bohemian Rhapsodies,” featuring works by Humperdinck and Dvorák. Pianist Michael Roll will be featured on Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Sponsored by Riverstone Bank and Lamar Advertising Company. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
March 11-April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Drew Lynch @ The Lincoln
March 12, 6 p.m. Drew Lynch captured the hearts of America with his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of “America’s Got Talent,” where he finished in second place. Since, Drew has appeared on IFC’s Maron and CONAN, and amassed more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Women’s Connection meeting
March 14, 9:30-11:30 a.m. $17. Shelly Donahue, from Eaton, Colorado talking about “How’s Your Love Life?” Shelly travels the country giving Parents and Grandparents the tools for raising the bar of sexual self-control for our teens in this “Anything Goes” culture. Come to this special venue for the fun, food and bring friends. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. Reserve a spot by calling Collette Johnson at 307-634-0930 before March 8.
MMXXIII Anticosmic Conquest Tour
March 15, 7 p.m. $10. Abysmal Womb, Viogression and Funeral of God join forces for a in house show in Cheyenne. Abysmal Womb will make their long-awaited local debut, featuring members of Dystopioid, Plaguehammer, Xenomorph, 666 pack and others. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Thursday Art Chat
March 16, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Artists can get together to discuss projects, constructive critiques, tips and inspirations. Light refreshments provided, open to all artists. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
St. Patrick’s Day Dinner
March 17, 5:30 p.m. $15 for adults, $8 for children. A St. Patrick’s Day dinner of corned beef and cabbage. Only 250 meals will be available. Knights of Columbus, 507 W. 28th St. 307-538-6727
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players present “Accomplice”
March 17-19, 23-26, March 31-April 2. Dinner theatre on March 18, 25 and April 1. Additional 2 p.m. performances on Sundays. The award winning “Accomplice” has thrilled audiences around the word. The New York Times has called it “a deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner.” This theatrical roller coaster will trigger screams of laughter, even as audiences vow to keep its secrets hush-hush. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Seed Library Opening Day
March 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Choose from a wide variety of flowers, herbs and vegetables, all suitable for beginning gardeners in our climate. Seeds are free, and no library card is needed. Each person is limited to 12 packets of seeds. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fierce Female Brunch
March 18, noon. A women’s event in celebration of International Women’s Day. The Louise Event Center, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Cheyenne Artist Guild Art Class
March 18, 1-4 p.m. Donna Snesko will host a class on the six basic tangles and eight steps of the Zentangle method. Zentangle is considered “yoga for the mind.” Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
CLTP presents “The Outgoing Tide”
March 18, 2 p.m. $15. Special performance of “The Outgoing Tide” for regional adjudication. This show is being considered for the Rocky Mountain Region’s representative to the American Association of Community Theatre’s national competition. Due to subject matter, parental discretion is advised. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Cheyenne Capitol Chorale Concert
March 18, 7:30 p.m. Capitol Chorale presents “The Fire Within.” The concert features the work of three American composers, as well as a percussion ensemble. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-433-1141
Backtrack Vocals
March 18, 7:30 p.m. A five-person, multi-genre acapella group based in New York City, Backtrack Vocals takes the stage around the USA at performing arts centers, corporate events, music festivals, schools and more. These musicians — Mallory Moser, Melissa Jordano, Mike Hinkle, Jojo Otseidu and Craig Simonetti — each bring their own unique sound and personality to the group. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-635-0833
CLTP presents “The Outgoing Tide”
March 19, 7:30 p.m. $15. Special performance of “The Outgoing Tide” for regional adjudication. This show is being considered for the Rocky Mountain Region’s representative to the American Association of Community Theatre’s national competition. Due to subject matter, parental discretion is advised. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Positive Aging: “Respect”
March 10, 1:30-4 p.m. Join the library for the movie “Respect” (PG-13, 2021). The captivating life and career journey of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, is depicted through the talented acting of Jennifer Hudson and directed by Liesl Tommy Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Apollo Suns and Float Like a Buffalo @ The Lincoln
March 25, 8 p.m. A night of psych/funk fusion. Apollo Suns have created a refreshing and innovative sound and live performance combining instrumental, jazz, rock and psychedelic music. Float Like a Buffalo is a horn-driven, ska-funk-reggae-rock band. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Finding Your Irish Ancestors
March 25, 4-5:30 p.m. The library will explore the complicated history of Ireland, and the print and internet resources that will enable you to find out more about your Irish ancestors. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ongoing
Manna: Artwork by Sue Sommers
Through March 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m, Thursday-Saturday. Sue Sommers, a Pinedale artist, brings us a layered project around the idea of “Manna,” which includes four separate streams of related work. Sue is a multi-faceted artist who brings her talents to a variety of media; here she uses woodblock printmaking, painting, collage, and soft sculptures. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Comedy Night @ the Gryphon
March 3, 8 p.m. $10. A comedy showcase of Laramie’s best comics. Featuring Aaron King, Kurt Linnel, Zackary Scott, Riley Baker, Caroline Harkin and Michael Armagost. Gryphon Theatre, 710 E. Garfield St. 307-672-2751
Relative Theatrics presents “Babel”
March 7-11, 7:30 p.m.; March 12, 2 p.m. In this dark comedy set in the near future, two couples trying to get pregnant must go to extreme lengths to have a baby, raising the specter of eugenics, exploring the societal value of a baby and asking us what we are willing to risk for love. Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, University of Wyoming, 1000 E. University Ave. communications@relativetheatrics.com
No Man’s Land Film Festival
March 8, 7 p.m. Free. This event aims to promote every individual on campus and in the Laramie community to feel like they belong in outdoor spaces and to celebrate all types of adventures. Arts & Sciences Auditorium, 200 N. Ninth St. 307-766-2402
Laramie Artists Salon
March 12, 5-7 p.m. All creative spirits, artists, creators, enthusiasts and supporters are welcome to join together for the next Laramie Artists Salon. This session, in addition to visiting with fellow artists, we will once again be holding an open critique. This will serve as a platform for people to show off their work for constructive input and ideas. Sign up by texting Dillon Ruland at 307-761-0625 before March 8. The Great Untamed, 209 S. Third St.
St. Paddy’s Rock Show
March 17, 8 p.m. $10. In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, the Ruffed Up Duck is bringing in local rock bands, including Big Dill, De Gringos y Gremmies and Undissasembled. Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. 5th Street. 307-745-5501
Fort Collins, Colorado
Davos Fashion Show
March 4, 6 p.m. This satirical performance piece on the impending doom of an apocalypse shows what life and fashion might look like if we don’t take much-needed action against big corporations and politicians contributing to climate change. Featuring music by The Smoke Stack Relics and upcycled artwork by Colby Parker Beutel, as well as a DJ dance party starting at 9 p.m. Come dressed in your best apocalyptic threads. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Bottomless Laughs
March 5, 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a special brunch menu and watch local comedians tell funnies. Hosted by BK Sharad, featuring Nick Holland, Luke Gaston, Rosalie Jaymes-Taylor and Thomas Nichols. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Young Dubliners @ Washington’s
March 9, 7 p.m. After 30 years as one of the world’s leading Celtic Rock bands, The Young Dubliners have begun work on their 10th studio album while still maintaining their busy tour schedule. Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
Legally Blonde @ Lincoln Center
March 9-11, 7:30 p.m.; additional 2 p.m. show on Saturday. The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and still the smartest person in the room. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
RENAIDDANCE: A Beyonce Dance Party
March 11, 8 p.m. A celebration of Queen B’s latest masterpiece and the old school disco + techno scene that inspired it. Expect to hear every song on the album and more. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Oscars Watch Party
March 12, 6-9 p.m. Reserve your spot for a night of a livestream of the Oscars, commentary by the lovely Lyric staff, audience voting for all categories, movie trivia during commercials, food and drink specials. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
1984 @ Lincoln Center
March 16-18, 7 p.m.; additional 2 p.m. show on Saturday. Canyon Concert Ballet transports you to a dystopian 1984 based on the novella by George Orwell published in 1949. Winston Smith, a low-ranking worker is frustrated by the omnipresent eyes of The Party, and its ominous ruler Big Brother. This new contemporary ballet explores a world destroyed by greed and a man’s desire to feel free again. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Godspeed You! Black Emperor @ Washington’s
March 21, 8 p.m. Godspeed You! Black Emperor released a string of albums from 1997-2002 that were widely recognized as redefining what protest music can be, where long-form instrumental chamber rock compositions of immense feeling and power serve as soundtracks to late capitalist alienation and resistance. Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
Outlaw Country Revisited @ the Aggie
March 31, 8 p.m. Outlaw Country Revisited will showcase members of some of Colorado’s best country music bands, along with founding members of The Last Waltz Revisited. This cross-genre presentation of outlaw country music includes the music of Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Tanya Tucker, Loretta Lynn and many more. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135.