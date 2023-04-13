Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip

Sharp-tailed Grouse, dancing during mating display, Crookston, Minnesota small game bird hunting season. The Cheyenne High Plains Audubon Society will travel to Hillsdale this weekend to spot sharp-tailed grouse.

 Tom Reichner

Cheyenne and Laramie County

Capital City Art Show

To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus