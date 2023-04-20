Cheyenne and Laramie County
Art Revival Auction
Through April 20, reception on April 21. Do you have artwork that doesn’t suit your taste, touch your heart or work in your living space anymore? Perhaps you inherited some artwork that you don’t want to keep. Donate it to the Art Revival Auction. Proceeds from the sale of donated artwork will be given to arts education programming by the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne, Cheyenne Little Theatre Players and Arts Cheyenne. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Tobler & Friends Comedy Night
April 20, 8-10 p.m. $10. A night with comedian/professional pickleball player, headliner Brandt Tobler. Join Black Tooth for beers, laughs, and some new material from Brandt and his comedian friends. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Cheyenne Gaming Convention
April 21-23, various times. A popular annual event celebrating all things gaming, from video games and role-playing games to classic board games and traditional arcade games. A portion of the funds raised go to the Wyoming Gaming Library, a nonprofit with the goal of providing games to underprivileged youth. Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. 307-638-4466
Montessori Masquerade
April 21, 6 p.m. $50. The Montessori School of Cheyenne is bringing back its annual in-person silent auction after a three-year hiatus. With the funds raised from the last in-person silent auction, they were able to add to our natural playground for our students to enjoy, complete with slides, stepping stumps, sandboxes and more. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Earth Day Extravaganza
April 22, noon-4 p.m. Free. Join Sunshine Plant Co., Flydragon Art Studio, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Rooted in Cheyenne and more as they celebrate Earth Day. A public plant swap will run from 1-3 p.m., and a Plantiness Workshop ($50 per adult) will run from 4-6:30 p.m. There will also be games, prizes and giveaways. Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. sunshineplantco.wyo@gmail.com
Water Talk with Laramie County Conservation District
April 22, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Gain a better understanding of the big picture of water in our county for Earth Day. Join water specialist Jeff Geyer as he discusses water conservation and water supply and demand in Cheyenne. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Local Music Showcase — Rock Band Night
April 22, 7 p.m. $5. The Lincoln Cheyenne’s new series to feature local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play on a state-of-the-art stage with professional sound and lighting systems. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Silent Movies at the Atlas
April 22, 7 p.m.; April 23, 2 p.m. $12. A special weekend screening of four Laurel & Hardy films, hosted by Cheyenne Little Theatre Players. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
SWCS presents How Sweet It Is
April 22, 7:30 p.m. $20. A tribute to James Taylor by the band How Sweet It Is. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-635-0833
Alan Kirkbride Memorial Poetry Gathering
April 23, 2-5 p.m. Regional poets will gather to honor the legacy of Alan Kirkbride with work highlighting a variety of poetry styles. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Veteran’s Dinner
April 26, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Free to veterans. All veterans and their spouses are welcome to come to the dinner. Primrose Retirement Community, 1530 Dorothy Lane. Please RSVP to Christine at 308-634-1530
In Concert with Classical Guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre
April 27, 6:30–8:15 p.m. Enjoy a night of music with French guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre, who has earned several major awards, including first prize at Guitar Foundation of America — classical guitar’s most prestigious competition. He is also praised for his musical sensitivity and freshness. Presented with Cheyenne Guitar Society. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Positive Aging: “The Age of Adeline”
April 28, 1:30-4 p.m. Join the library for a viewing of “The Age of Adeline” (PG-13). An ageless young woman relinquishes her solitary lifestyle and secrets for the love of a philanthropist. Starring Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman and Harrison Ford. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Exploring Inter-Tribal Faith
April 28, 7-8 p.m. Led by Rev. Calvin Hill, this event will explore what can one learn from the Tribes of Israel for today’s Native American context. Cheyenne Airport, 4020 Airport Parkway. 307-634-7472
Exploring our Implicit Bias with Native Americans
April 29, 9 a.m.-noon; 1-4 p.m. The goal of this event is for participants to experience how others feel and are seen by dominant societal norms, then to identify steps to foster healthier attitudes and practices with people of cultures different from our own. Grace United Methodist Church, 2950 Spruce Drive. 307-634-7472
Fur Ball presents Phantom of the Pawpera
April 29, 5 p.m. The Fur Ball is Cheyenne’s premiere pet-friendly gala, which raises money in support of the animals and programs at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Don your best attire and join us for a fun evening of adoptable pets, heartwarming stories, exciting auction items and more. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-278-6195
Ongoing
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
”Songs of Insurrection”
April 21, 7:30 p.m. Free. The University of Wyoming Music Department welcomes critically acclaimed guest pianist Catherine Kautsky for a two-day residency, culminating in a public recital, “Songs of Insurrection,” featuring the works of Beethoven, Leos Janacek, Alban Berg, Ruth Crawford, Mohammed Fairouz and Frederic Rzewski. Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, 1000 E. University Ave. 307-766-5242
Relative Theatrics presents ‘Carrie: The Musical’
April 26-29, 7:30 p.m.; April 30, 2 p.m. Carrie White is a misfit, a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. Bullied by the popular crowd at school, and virtually invisible to everyone else, she’s dominated by her loving, but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it. University of Wyoming Visual Arts Building, 1000 E. University Ave. 307-766-1121
UW Spring Football Game
April 29, 2 p.m. Free. Catch your first glimpse of the 2023 UW Football Team at their Brown and Gold Spring Game. Players will be split into two teams for Wyoming’s final day of spring practice. War Memorial Stadium, Laramie.
White Trash Bash @ The Cowboy Saloon
April 29, 7 p.m. $35. Chancey Williams will be tearing up The Cowboy’s stage with Laramie’s favorite party. Dress up ... or dress down and party all night long. The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St. cowboysaloon@gmail.com
Pretending, Stay Awhile and Failure to Thrive
May 8, 8 p.m. $10. A punk show featuring Portland-based band Pretending and two local punk acts. Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St. 307-745-5501
WYNONA Album Release Show
May 12, 7 p.m. Celebrate local band WYNONA and the release of their new album. There will also be three additional bands in the line up with Musuji, SGRNY and Supportive Care. Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St. 307-745-5501
Fort Collins, Colorado
RAVE WAVE
April 20, 8 p.m. $10-$15. A night of EDM, House, disco and more. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
”Machinal” Expressionist Performance
April 21-29, 7:30 p.m.; additional 2 p.m. performance on April 23 and 30. $18. The CSU theatre season concludes with a gem of an expressionist play by one of the 20th century’s most provocative female playwrights. Inspired by the real-life case of convicted and executed murderer Ruth Snyder, Sophie Treadwell’s play explores the conformist pressures patriarchy imposes on women and what happens when enough is enough. University Theatre, University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St. 970-491-5529
Drag @ The Lyric
April 21, 9 p.m. Brazilian goddess Krisa Gonna is bringing to you a cast that’ll take you through a cinematographic journey. They’ll have our usual movie themed and group numbers, besides games and movie trivia for guests to win prizes. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
2023 Autism Resource Fair
April 23, noon-4 p.m. Enjoy activities for people of all ages, including arts and crafts, games, Lego building, social meetups, a free farm visit to Lee Martinez Farm, parent supports, food trucks and much more. Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, 408 Mason Court. 970-221-6738
The Fort Showcase
April 27, 7:30 p.m. The nationally acclaimed Comedy Showcase that lived at The Colorado Room for four years is back. Hosted by Comedy Fort owner David Rodriguez and local celebrity Dan Jones. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave.
MFA Thesis Exhibition 2023
April 28-July 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibition marks the culmination of a three-year degree program in the visual arts that fosters individual research and creative studio practice. Students in the program focus on a particular area of study and complete a mature body of work in their chosen field. Artwork is situated within the discourse of contemporary art practice. Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St. 970-491-1989
FoCo Music Experiment
April 28-29, various times. A music festival that showcases hundreds of artists, helps grow new live music fans, garners national media attention and has earned the unofficial title of: “The Biggest Little Festival in America.” Visit focoma.org/focomx for a list of venues and acts. Downtown Fort Collins, multiple locations.
The Skatepark Festival
May 6, noon. The first(?) Skatepark Festival, presented by the Green House and Skate Laramie. Featuring 10+ local punk and rock bands. Laramie Skatepark, 1165 N. Fifth St. greenhouselaramie@gmail.com
New Belgium Prom: A Night Under the Stars
May 6, 8 p.m. There will be all the cringe things you want to see from a “classic” prom: a disco ball, dancing, DIY décor, a photo booth, DJ, balloon arch, pizza in the “cafeteria” and more. We’re also taking the spiked punch bowl to a whole new level with a Spiked Punch IPA from our Fort Collins Pilot Brewery team. New Belgium Brewing, 500 Linden St. 970-221-0524
Boulder, Colorado
Bluebird Music Festival
April 29-30. The acclaimed annual folk festival returns. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1595 Pleasant St. 303-492-8423
Denver
The Color Purple
April 20-May 7, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; additional 2 p.m. performance Saturday and Sunday. Beloved by audiences worldwide, “The Color Purple” traces one woman’s fraught journey toward freedom and self-love. It begins with 14-year-old Celie Harris, pregnant with her second child and the victim of unspeakable cruelty at the hands of her male family members. Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 720-865-4220
City Morgue @ the Ogden
April 20, 8 p.m. City Morgue brings the danger back to rap and rock. Since 2017, the New York duo — ZillaKami and SosMula — have gathered hundreds of millions of streams and views, sold out shows and infiltrated the culture with each subsequent release. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874
Goth Babe @ Mission Ballroom
April 23, 8 p.m. Goth Babe is Griff Washburn enjoying himself. Originally from Tennessee, Griff currently lives and writes music on a 30-foot sailboat in California. When not on the road touring or at home on the boat, Griff and his dog, Sadie, are off enjoying the outdoors in either Oregon or California. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
April 28-29, 7:30 p.m.; April 30, 2 p.m. Simon Trpceski brings trademark virtuosity and dynamic stage presence to the iconic Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, conducted by Carolyn Kuan. Plus, Mendelssohn’s Fourth Symphony evokes the exuberant spirit of Italy in a can’t-miss work teeming with energetic color. Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St. 720-865-4220
Buffalo Nichols @ Hi-Dive
April 29, 9 p.m. $15. A rising star in blues makes a stop in Denver. Hi-Dive, 7 South Broadway. 303-733-0230
Adulti-Verse @ Meow Wolf
May 3, 5 p.m. A time-traveling celebration of airships, steam engines and time lords. Switch gears from the mundane and choose a splendid adventure inside the Convergence. Retro-futuristic garb encouraged, and Whovians celebrated. Visitors must be 21+. Convergence Station, 1338 First St. 505-395-6369
Ian Munsick with Ned LeDoux @ Mission Ballroom
May 6, 8 p.m. Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Wyoming-born Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. He will be joined by beloved Wyoming musician Ned LeDoux. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Lil Wayne @ the Fillmore
May 7, 8 p.m. Lil Wayne has rewritten the game and inked his own image into it since he first appeared on the scene. It is just the way he operates, and when he performs live, fans are always blown away by his polished rhymes and infectious beats. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St. 303-837-0360
Death Grips @ Mission Ballroom
May 9, 8 p.m. Hailing from Sacramento, California, Death Grips formed in late 2010 and consists of Stefan “MC Ride” Burnett and Zach Hill. From inception, the band has received unparalleled critical praise from the likes of Pitchfork, NME, Spin, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker and more, while being featured on countless best of lists. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Pixies @ Mission Ballroom
May 10, 7:30 p.m. While Pixies have been acclaimed as one of the most influential, pioneering bands of the late ‘80s alt/rock movement, today, a whole new generation of music fans are discovering their iconic contributions. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
