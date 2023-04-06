Cheyenne and Laramie County
Elizabeth Smart: My Story
April 6, 6 p.m. The abduction of Elizabeth Smart was one of the most followed child abduction cases of our time. Hear Smart’s story and how writing about and sharing these parts of her life has been a major part of her advocacy work on behalf of abducted children. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
First Friday Future Gazing
April 7, 5-6:30 p.m. Plants & Tarot Readings by the incredible Maren. Recurring every first Friday of the month. Sunshine Plant Company, 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
”The Past, the Present, and the Favorite” Exhibition Opening
April 7, 5-8 p.m. Free. Artists in this exhibition have chosen work representing a narrative or story from their own lives; a piece that the artist considers to be their favorite artwork; and a piece of the artist’s personal choosing. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. 307-222-4091
Third Eye Blind @ the Civic Center
April 7, 8 p.m. Going strong for more than two decades, Third Eye Blind has broken its own attendance records with 2019’s Summer Gods tour — the biggest tour in the band’s history. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
VFW Craft Show and Flea Market
April 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Experience Holi: The Festival of Colors
April 8, 1-1:30 p.m. Free. Celebrate the coming of spring with the Festival Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors. Come learn about Holi, stories, games and, of course, colors. Paul Smith Children’s Village, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Fairy Garden Workshop
April 8, 3-4:30 p.m. $40. BYOB. Fairy gardens are back. Get ready to create something magical as Sunshine Plant Co. guides you through planting your very own mini garden worthy of the fairies. All of your materials and decorations will be provided, but feel free to bring your own decorations to add if you want. This is an all ages event. Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. sunshineplantco.wyo@gmail.com
Easter Buffet @ The Met
April 9, 10 a.m. $50, $10 deposit. An Easter buffet featuring salmon, salads, ham, crab, shrimp, prime rib and more. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Poetry Open Mic
April 9, 1-3 p.m. A free open mic where each poet gets five minutes to read. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Capital City Art Show
April 11-14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; April 15, 8 a.m.-noon. Free. The four Cheyenne high schools welcome you to the second annual Capital City Art Show. Featuring over 800 pieces of original artwork, this show does a great job and showing off our local students’ unique talent. Storey Gym, 2011 House Ave. 307-222-4091
Cheyenne Women’s Connection Meeting 2023
April 11, 9:30-11 a.m. $17. Robin Bremner, from Grand Junction, Colorado will give a presentation titled “I Grew Up Under a Lake in the Colorado Rockies.” Robin tells how the removal of the town in Dillon impacted her life with many heart changes. There will also be a special appearance by balloon artist Cecilia Villar. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. Reserve a spot by calling Collette Johnson at 307-214-0874.
AARP Cheyenne Community Group Meeting
April 12, 12:30-2 p.m. Free. Lt. Col. Eric Green will be talking about “WAFB, the Upcoming Missile Upgrade and its impact on Cheyenne.” Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of Lt. Col. Green’s talk. For more information, contact Don Morris at 307-421-5739. Foxcrest Community Center, 4125 Cox Court.
Fill-A-Bag Sale
April 13-16, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The library will provide the books, the bag and the bargain. Come to the Book Sale Room to fill up one of our bags with books, movies and video games for $5. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Library for All
April 13, 12:30-2 p.m. A program geared specifically toward adults with disabilities. Join the library for crafts, science and LEGO fun. Earth Day is celebrated in April each year, so we’ll be planting seeds from the Seed Library of Laramie County in take-home, biodegradable containers. You will be able to choose from a variety of veggie, flower and herb seeds. Please bring your staff with you. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
April 13, 7 p.m. Free. Open for all skill levels of musicians ages 16 and up. Jam Night is a safe space for musicians to come learn and build their skills with likeminded individuals. Drums, amps and keys will be provided. Any other instruments will need to be brought with you. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Positive Aging: “The Fountain”
April 14, 1:30-4 p.m. Join the library for a viewing of “The Fountain” (PG-13). Three parallel stories chronicle a desperate husband’s search for a cure for his cancer-stricken wife. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
April 15, departing at 6 a.m., returning at 9 a.m. The public is welcome to join Cheyenne Audubon members for a free birding field trip to an area north of Hillsdale to view a sharp-tailed grouse lek. Leave from Pilot truck stop, I-80, Exit 367, 8020 Campstool Road. Registration is free, but please sign up at 307-343-2024.
Community Coffee Class
April 15, 8-9:30 a.m. Free. The hometown coffee roastery is offering a community class that will provide you with the skills and knowledge to make the perfect cup of coffee in your own kitchen. Register and save your seat. Snowy Elk Coffee Co., 6002 U.S. Highway 30, Unit B. 307-200-9744
Annual Glow in the Dark Dodgeball Tournament
April 15, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. An event that brings community members together for friendly competition and to support a great cause. All proceeds earned from tournament registration go to Laramie County Grief Support Group to assist families that have lost a loved one. Register your team at laramiecountyevents.com/dodgeball before April 14. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy.
Jurassic Party @ the State Museum
April 15, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dinosaurs are taking over the Wyoming State Museum. Join the museum for a 21+ happy hour all about the prehistoric past. Enjoy free beer from Blue Raven Brewery, dino experts, mini field trips, a costume contest and more, all in one fun-filled night. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
CSO presents “Postcards from the Isles”
April 15, 7:30 p.m. This concert features English and Irish composers including Vaughan Williams, Stanford and Elgar’s incredible Enigma Variations. CSO’s principal horn, Ben Shafer, will also be featured. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Ice Cube @ The Lincoln
April 16, 8-11 p.m. SOLD OUT. Ice Cube is an award-winning musician, actor, director and producer. After penning the most memorable lyrics on N.W.A’s groundbreaking songs “Straight Outta Compton” and “Fk Tha Police,” Ice Cube left the group at the peak of its popularity to pursue one of the most successful careers in music history. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Basics of Acrylics class
April 18, 5:30-8 p.m. $25. This workshop will cover a variety of methods and techniques for using acrylic paint to achieve a wide variety of results. Acrylic is an incredibly diverse paint, especially when paired with special mediums that can improve texture, slow dry time or be thickened for 3D effects. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. 307-222-4091
Cheyenne Audubon presents “The Hungry Bird”
April 18, 7 p.m. Free. David Leatherman will focus on the food habits of southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado birds. Surprisingly few dietary specifics appear in the literature for many species. As a Colorado State Forest Service entomologist for 32 years and a lifelong birder, Leatherman has long been interested in this topic. He writes a quarterly column, “The Hungry Bird,” in the “Colorado Birds” journal. His photography exhibits of what birds eat have appeared at the University of Colorado Natural History Museum, and soon at the Fort Collins Discovery Museum. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. cheyenneaudubon@gmail.com
Art Revival Auction
Through April 20, reception on April 21. Do you have artwork that doesn’t suit your taste, touch your heart or work in your living space anymore? Perhaps you inherited some artwork that you don’t want to keep. Donate it to the Art Revival Auction. Proceeds from the sale of donated artwork will be given to arts education programming by the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne, Cheyenne Little Theatre Players and Arts Cheyenne. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Cheyenne Gaming Convention
April 21-23, various times. A popular annual event celebrating all things gaming, from video games and role-playing games to classic board games and traditional arcade games. A portion of the funds raised go to the Wyoming Gaming Library, a nonprofit with the goal of providing games to underprivileged youth. Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. 307-638-4466
Earth Day Extravaganza
April 22, noon-4 p.m. Free. Join Sunshine Plant Co., Flydragon Art Studio, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Rooted in Cheyenne and more as they celebrate Earth Day. A public plant swap will run from 1-3 p.m., and a Plantiness Workshop ($50 per adult) will run from 4-6:30 p.m. There will also be games, prizes and giveaways. Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. sunshineplantco.wyo@gmail.com
Water Talk with Laramie County Conservation District
April 22, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Gain a better understanding of the big picture of water in our county for Earth Day. Join water specialist Jeff Geyer as he discusses water conservation and water supply and demand in Cheyenne. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Local Music Showcase — Rock Band Night
April 22, 7 p.m. $5. The Lincoln Cheyenne’s new series to feature local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play on a state-of-the-art stage with professional sound and lighting systems. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Ongoing
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
International Flavor Festival
April 4-8, various times. Through collaborations, international flavors and conversations, Laramie International Flavor Festival celebrates diverse international residents and influences. In this festival, 20 participating downtown restaurants will infuse a menu item with flavors inspired by more than 80 international community members and students from over 40 nations. Various locations, downtown Laramie. flavorfestival@laramiemainstreet.org
Patti Fiasco with Taylor Shae @ The Gryphon
April 7, 7 p.m. $15 advance, $20 day of. Jet-fueled by powerhouse front woman Alysia Kraft, The Patti Fiasco rides the edge of emotional extreme, delivering a brash yet fiercely soulful brand of rock and roll with a heavy dose of rockabilly, blues and ballad. The Gryphon Theatre, 710 E. Garfield St. 307-745-8000
Stories and Crowns w/Ms. Wyoming
April 8, 10:30 a.m. Hannah Redden, Ms. Wyoming, will host an event for sharing stories and making crowns. There will be hot chocolate from the Human Bean. Dress up in your favorite princess outfit and come on down. There will be a documentary crew in the building as they are doing a documentary on the Ms. Wyoming pageant. By showing up to the building for the event, you consent to being filmed. Blue Mountain Bookstore, 208 Grand Ave. 307-460-2601
Wyoming Women Artists to Watch
April 13, 6 p.m. Panel discussion & film screening featuring five Laramie based artists, hosted by the Wyoming Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Event will be introduced by The Honorable Nancy Freudenthal and concluded by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder. University of Wyoming Visual Arts Building, 1000 E. University Ave. info@wynmwa.org
Relative Theatrics presents ‘Carrie: The Musical’
April 26-29, 7:30 p.m.; April 30, 2 p.m. Carrie White is a misfit, a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. Bullied by the popular crowd at school, and virtually invisible to everyone else, she’s dominated by her loving, but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it. University of Wyoming Visual Arts Building, 1000 E. University Ave. 307-766-1121
Fort Collins, Colorado
Snail Mail @ the Aggie
April 10, 8 p.m. $25-$29.50. The celebrated indie rock outfit is coming to Fort Collins. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
The Gateway Show @ The Comedy Fort
April 11, 7:30 p.m. Stand-up comedians take to the stage and tell their best jokes, then they go to an undisclosed location to get way too high, only to come back to the stage and attempt to tell more jokes completely baked. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
Canyon Concert Ballet presents “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”
April 14-15, 7 p.m.; additional 2 p.m. performance on Saturday and Sunday, April 16. Follow Dorothy on her adventure through Oz, where she meets beloved characters like the Scarecrow, Tin-man and the Lion. See them battle the evil witch with her army of flying monkeys and watch them conquer their greatest fears. The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
The Lyric’s Sweet 16
April 15, 8 p.m. The Lyric is celebrating its 16th anniversary, and the team wants you to join in. Featuring live music, curated screenings and video games. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
2023 Autism Resource Fair
April 23, noon-4 p.m. Enjoy activities for people of all ages, including arts and crafts, games, Lego building, social meetups, a free farm visit to Lee Martinez Farm, parent supports, food trucks and much more. Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, 408 Mason Court. 970-221-6738
The Fort Showcase
April 27, 7:30 p.m. The nationally acclaimed Comedy Showcase that lived at The Colorado Room for four years is back. Hosted by Comedy Fort owner David Rodriguez and local celebrity Dan Jones. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave.
FoCo Music Experiment
April 28-29, various times. A music festival that showcases hundreds of artists, helps grow new live music fans, garners national media attention and has earned the unofficial title of: “The Biggest Little Festival in America.” Visit focoma.org/focomx for a list of venues and acts. Downtown Fort Collins, multiple locations.
Boulder, Colorado
Bluebird Music Festival
April 29-30. The acclaimed annual folk festival returns. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1595 Pleasant St. 303-492-8423
Denver
The Color Purple
April 6-May 7, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; additional 2 p.m. performance Saturday and Sunday. Beloved by audiences worldwide, “The Color Purple” traces one woman’s fraught journey toward freedom and self-love. It begins with 14-year-old Celie Harris, pregnant with her second child and the victim of unspeakable cruelty at the hands of her male family members. Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 720-865-4220
Key Glock with Big Scarr @ the Fillmore
April 2, 8 p.m. Key Glock is an American rapper from Memphis, Tennessee. He is signed to Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire label and is best known for his mixtapes Glockoma and Yellow Tape. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St. 303-837-0360
John Mayer @ Ball Arena
April 3, 7:30 p.m. What else is there to say about Mayer? He’s an international pop star, but also an authentic bluesman endorsed by some of the genre’s biggest legends. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle.
City Morgue @ the Ogden
April 20, 8 p.m. City Morgue brings the danger back to rap and rock. Since 2017, the New York duo — ZillaKami and SosMula — have gathered hundreds of millions of streams and views, sold out shows and infiltrated the culture with each subsequent release. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874
Ian Munsick with Ned LeDoux @ Mission Ballroom
May 6, 8 p.m. Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Wyoming-born Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. He will be joined by beloved Wyoming musician Ned LeDoux. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Lil Wayne @ the Fillmore
May 7, 8 p.m. Lil Wayne has rewritten the game and inked his own image into it since he first appeared on the scene. It is just the way he operates, and when he performs live, fans are always blown away by his polished rhymes and infectious beats. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St. 303-837-0360
To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135.