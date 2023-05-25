Cheyenne and Laramie County
Sunshine Market
May 25, 4-7 p.m. Introducing a pop-up outdoor market brought to you by Sunshine Plant Co., Flydragon Art Studio and Tumbleweed Honey. Bring the whole family to check out some amazing local art, soaps, honey, jewelry, teas, clothing, baked goods and so much more. Featuring rotating local food truck. Parking lot of Flydragon Art Studio and Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Positive Aging: ‘Mr. Holmes’
May 26, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Dementia and declining years are working against Sherlock Holmes as he recalls the final case that forced him to retire and retreat to the coast of Dover, England. A young apprentice joins Sherlock’s adventure. Ian McKellen stars. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Cheyenne ArtWalk
June 2, 5 p.m. A local art celebration occurring the first Friday of every month. Explore downtown and visit the different art galleries and breweries. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-222-4091
Fridays on the Plaza
June 2, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Indie rock band Welshly Arms kicks off the summer concert series. They’re joined by indie rock band Elektric Animals. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
‘The Outgoing Tide’ Benefit Performance
June 2, 7:30 p.m. CLTP and its production of “The Outgoing Tide” have been given the opportunity to represent our five-state region at the American Association of Community Theatre’s biennial festival for the nation’s community theaters. All funds will go toward travel expenses for cast and crew. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
2nd Annual ForMak 5k
June 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. A 5k fun run to raise money for the installation of appropriate traffic signs and lights at school crosswalks throughout Cheyenne. Lions Park, Carey and Eighth avenues. ForMak.307@gmail.com
Wyoming State Museum Family Day: Oregon Trail
June 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Join the Wyoming State Museum to learn about the people who immigrated on the trail in this month’s Family Day. The Oregon Trail brought 400,000 immigrants out West on a long, risky journey that made its way through Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming, Idaho and Oregon. The trail left its mark on our history, and you can even see real Oregon Trail wagon ruts in Wyoming today. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Pride Cheyenne Street Fair
June 3, noon-6 p.m. A downtown street fair featuring live music, vendors, community art, games and drinks. 15th Street, downtown Cheyenne. pridecheyennewyo@gmail.com
Silent Movies at the Atlas
June 3, 7 p.m.; June 4, 2 p.m. $12. The Historic Atlas theater will be showing the 1927 silent movie: “Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans” with musical accompaniment by Dave Neimann. The movie tells the story of a married farmer who falls under the spell of a visiting “city” girl. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Annual Blue Car Show
June 4, 10 a.m. A car show featuring food trucks, live music and local vendors. This year there are more categories for cars to compete in. Entries are $25 per vehicle. Blue Federal Credit Union, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd. 800-368-9328
Frontier Trampoline Park Car Show
June 4, 10 a.m. A car show that will feature food trucks, live music and local vendors. Registration is $10 per vehicle. Frontier Trampoline Park, 3501 E. Lincolnway Suite B. 307-650-5867
Cheyenne Civic Concert Band performance
June 6, 7 p.m. Free. The concerts are free and last about an hour. Bring the family and chairs to enjoy this outdoor concert presented by talented Cheyenne musicians. Brimmer Amphitheater, Lions Park, Carey and Eighth Avenue. cheyennecityband@gmail.com.
Open Jam Night
June 8, 7 p.m. Free. Open for all skill levels of musicians ages 16 and up. Jam Night is a safe space for musicians to come learn and build their skills with likeminded individuals. Drums, amps and keys will be provided. Any other instruments will need to be brought with you. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Arboretum Walk
June 9, 1-2 p.m. $10. Join author Jessica Friis and Director Scott Aker for a tour of the High Plains Arboretum. See some of the wonderful spring-blooming trees on the grounds and the historic greenhouse, head-house and lath house. High Plains Arboretum, 8301 Hildreth Road. 307-637-6458
Positive Aging: ‘The Woman King’
June 9, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Please join us for a viewing of “The Woman King” (PG-13, 2022) starring Viola Davis. Inspired by historical events in the Kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th and 19th centuries, warrior Nansica fights for her people’s freedom while grappling with her past. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Fridays on the Plaza
June 9, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Hard rock band Saliva takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. They’re joined by Crooked Jacks. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Hell On Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner
June 9, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Mosey over to the rodeo arena to cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrels, bull riding and more. Enjoy the West’s favorite sport under the open sky with some of Wyoming’s finest competitors. Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
Glow in the Dark Dodgeball
June 9, 6-7 p.m. The lights are out and the fun is on. Come and play Glow in the Dark Dodgeball at the library. Be sure to wear closed-toe shoes and clothing you can move around in. Spots are limited, so sign up at lclsonline.org/calendar today. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Cats on Mats
June 10, 9-10 a.m. $30. An hour yoga session with the resident cats, and some time to relax after. Coffee and tea available. Catz N Coffee Connections, 615 W. 20th Street. 307-369-4181
Our Lady of Peace Shrine Pilgrimage
June 10, 9 a.m. People will gather at the Our Lady of Peace Shrine for a special service and Mass, beginning at 10 a.m. Hamburgers and Hot Dogs will be served after Mass. Our Lady of Peace Shrine, I-80 exit 401. 307-631-4606
Burns Day 2023
June 10, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Burns Day is an outdoor family-friendly event that celebrates community spirit, music and fun. The event is held all throughout downtown Burns, making it the perfect setting for a day out with family and friends. The event features live music from a variety of bands, providing entertainment for everyone. Downtown Burns.
Fourth Annual Cornhole Tournament
June 10, 10:30 a.m. $75 per team, free for public. A tournament in support of Black Dog Animal Rescue. Features games, raffles, food trucks and drinks. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Curt Gowdy Little House Celebration
June 10, 11 a.m. A celebration will be held for Curt Gowdy State Park’s new Little House on the Park, the first of its kind in an American park system, which promises to be an educational, magical and important part of a child’s life now and in the future. The event will feature performances by the Cheyenne All City Children’s Chorus and Bob Mathews and the Cheyenne Fiddle Orchestra. Gov. Mark Gordon, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins and Laramie Mayor Brian Harrington, as well as a variety of other dignitaries are expected to attend a program scheduled for 1 p.m. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. 307-632-7946
Pride Cheyenne Pub Crawl 2023
June 10, noon. Join Pride Cheyenne for a pub crawl as locals migrate from one downtown establishment to another. Enjoy a few beverages and food trucks along the way. Crawl begins in Blacktooth Brewing Co. at noon. pridecheyennewyo@gmail.com
Oh, The Places We’ll Dance
June 10, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. En Avant Dance Studio, in collaboration with Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra present “Oh, the Places We’ll Dance.” Cheyenne area students perform a wide variety of dance styles including lyra/aerial hoop, Irish, jazz, tap, ballet, lyrical/contemporary, hip hop, modern, pointe and more. Cheyenne Civic Center, 520 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
African-American Genealogy Research Basics
June 10, 4-5:30 p.m. Conducting family history research on your African-American ancestors can be difficult. This class will give you some hints about where to search beyond standard genealogy resources. We will look into census records, Freedman’s Bank Records, military records, newspapers, DNA research and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Local Music Showcase — Metal Band Night
June 10, 7 p.m. The Lincoln’s new series features local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play with professional sound and lighting systems. This month’s installment features local metal bands. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Pink Paradise: A Drag Game Night
June 10, 7:30 p.m. $15. 18+. A drag game night hosted by Cheyenne Little Theatre Players. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artists Guild Show
Through May 31, 11:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. 10-4 p.m. Saturday. From bright days to stormy nights, and perfected dangers of swirl and churn of clouds. You can choose from a wide range of styles and color motifs. With a selection like this, your inner meteorologist will be identifying cloud types with all the gusto of a windstorm. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Wyoming Willow Woven Baskets
Through May 31, business hours. Laramie-based basket maker Kim Shaver is displaying her baskets through the end of the month, all of which are for sale. Blue Door Arts, 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Historic Bar Crawl
June 2, 4-7 p.m. $10. A wristband gets you free drinks and discounts at participating historic bars in Laramie, all while hearing from historians at each saloon. Explore our town’s antiquity at the following bars: Cowboy Saloon and Dancehall, San Luis Restaurant, Born in a Barn, Copper’s Corner, the Buckhorn, Front Street, Lovejoy’s, The Ranger, and Bud’s Bar. Presented by the Albany County Historic Preservation Board & Alliance for Historic Wyoming. Start at The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St. 307-286-4967
WyoTech Annual Car Show
June 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. All ages can enjoy the cool cars and food trucks on site at this annual car show. WyoTech, 1889 Venture Drive. 307-742-3776
Putt Putt Pub Crawl
June 3, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $25. The Putt Putt Pub Crawl will take over the finest mini-golf courses around town and give you the chance to enjoy an ice cold beverage while you play. Golf courses include Bonds Brewing, Buckhorn Bar, Accomplice Brewing Company, Laramie Lanes, Mulligans and Buds Bar.
Initiate @ the Ruffed Up Duck
June 6, 7 p.m. $10. This Southern California hardcore band has just recently announced its new full-length album and has been producing music since 2016. Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St. 307-745-5501
37th Annual Chugwater Chili Cook-Off
June 17, 9 a.m. One of the largest events in southeast Wyoming. There will be a chili cook-off, a car show, live music, various contests and competitions, and a rodeo to close out the day. Various locations, Chugwater. chugwaterchilicookoff@gmail.com
Fort Collins, Colorado
The Fort Showcase
Drag at The Lyric
May 26, 8:30 p.m. $15. Brazilian goddess Krisa Gonna is bringing to you a cast that’ll take you through a cinematographic journey — high kick champion Liz Agna, the tantalizing Makèr Tuckit and burlesque icon Bang Bang Von Loola. There will be the usual movie themed and group numbers, as well as games and movie trivia. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Meet Me At The Altar @ Washington’s
May 31, 7:30 p.m. Coming off their debut album, this band has reignited the genre with their refreshing mix of pop melodies, blazing guitar riffs and punk attitude. Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
David Cross @ the Aggie
June 3, 8 p.m. Emmy Award winner and two-time Grammy Award nominee David Cross will perform in Fort Collins as a part of his Worst Daddy In The World tour. Aggie Theater, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
The Fort Showcase
June 8, 7:30 p.m. $10. Ages 21+. A recurring showcase of regional comedians. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
Bas Bleu Theatre presents “Grace”
June 9-11, 16-18, 23-28, 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. performance on June 18. Grace is an eminent scientist committed to a view of the world without God, a view which puts her into direct conflict with her son Tom when he gives up his career as a successful lawyer to become an Episcopal priest. Bas Bleu Theatre Company, 401 Pine St. 970-498-8949
Taste of Fort Collins ‘23
June 10-11. $25 at the gate. A northern Colorado tradition, this two-day festival is a community celebration with family activities, food from local restaurants, entertainment, an eclectic display of fine artisans’ work and acclaimed musicians the All-American Rejects and Lil Jon. Washington Park, 301 Maple St.
Fort Collins Pride Concert
June 17, 7 p.m. $32. Canyon Concert Ballet will celebrate Pride 2023 with a concert and gala showcasing the artistic talents of the LGBTQ+ community. An afterparty will be held in the Columbine Room at 9 p.m. The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
MFA Thesis Exhibition 2023
Through July 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibition marks the culmination of a three-year degree program in the visual arts that fosters individual research and creative studio practice. Students in the program focus on a particular area of study and complete a mature body of work in their chosen field. Artwork is situated within the discourse of contemporary art practice. Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St. 970-491-1989
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio @ The Gardens
June 24, 5 p.m. $36. An outdoor performance from the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio — or, as it is sometimes referred to, DLO3. The band specializes in the lost art of “feel-good music.” The precise sequence of music chosen by Delvon is unique in itself, as he creates an experience for each show based on the vibe and feel of that audience. The Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave. 970-416-2486
Loveland, Colorado
32nd Annual Governor’s Art Show
Through June 11. $7. Recognized as one of the largest fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists, this year’s show introduces the public to 62 of Colorado’s top fine artists. Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave. 970-962-2410
Denver
We Are Here: The Drag Guide to Pride
June 15 and 16, 8 p.m. 21+. Brace yourself, Pride is coming — month-long journey of parties and parades. It’s a Drag-eat-Drag world out there, but fret not, friends! The House of L’Whor is proud to present your full-coverage survival guide. Meow Wolf Denver, Convergence Station, 1338 First St. 866-636-9969
Logic and Juicy J @ the Fillmore
June 19, 8 p.m. In an unlikely pairing, acclaimed rappers Logic and Juicy J team up for a unique combination of technical proficiency and hard-hitting southern rap. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St. 303-837-0360
Sam Morril: The Class Act Tour @ The Paramount
June 22, 7 and 9 p.m. Sam Morril is one of the fastest-rising stand-up comics in New York City and one of the best joke writers in the scene today. The Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 303-623-0106
To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135.