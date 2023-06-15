Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
June 15-16, 6 p.m.; June 17, noon. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
F.E. Warren Car Show
June 16, noon-4 p.m. $25 in advance, $30 the day of. The Best Father’s Day Bash car show features six categories — classic, truck, off road, sport compact, motorcycle and clunker. Trails’ End Club, enter through Gate 1, 4600 Randall Ave. 307-773-3694
Father’s Day BBQ class
June 16, 1-3 p.m. $35. Join Scott Aker and Isaiah Smith for a very tasteful demonstration of creative uses for herbs in the kitchen and your outdoor grill. You’ll learn how to prepare the herbal seasoning for grilled meats, how to make delicious herbal spreads for crackers and a refreshing herbal beverage. Samples of all recipes and take-home packets of herbs will be available, as well as tips on how to grow them. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Wyoming Brewers Festival
June 16-17, 5-10 p.m. A downtown brewers festival featuring breweries from Wyoming and the greater United States. A portion of the proceeds go toward preservation of the Cheyenne Depot. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-632-3905
Fridays on the Plaza
June 16, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Rock band Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. They’re joined by rock band The Trujillo Company. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
PRIDE Terrarium Workshop
June 16, 6-7:30 p.m. $40. BYOB. The shop is planting pride and watching love grow with this workshop. Come create your own living terrarium in a half-gallon apothecary jar. There will be lots of tiny plants and decorations to make a drag queen jealous. Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. Email sunshineplantco.wyo@gmail.com to sign up.
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
June 16, 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Freedom Day Celebration
June 17, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. A family friendly Juneteenth celebration featuring games, sports, pickle ball, food vendors and more. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Ames Avenue and Martin Luther King Court. Contact Stephan Latham at 307-256-8724
Civic Season Festival
June 17, 3-6 p.m. Free. Wyoming State Museum, along with a dozen other local and statewide organizations, will host a summertime celebration of who we are as a nation, how we got here and where we want to go next. Features live music, a live debate, and hear the stories of historic Wyomingites who inspire one young historian to be an active civic participant in our state. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Slice of History w/Kylie McCormick
June 17, 7-8:30 p.m. You might know that Wyoming is The Equality State, but do you know the history behind it? This event is a late-night exploration of history with Kylie McCormick, an emerging historian who loves snooping into the past to uncover meaningful stories. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Face Vocal Band @ The Lincoln
June 17, 7:30 p.m. Face Vocal Band is an internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado, that has been captivating audiences for over two decades with its infectious energy, punctuated by an endearing love of performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
June 17, 7:30 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
June 19-July 29, noon and 6 p.m. Performances at noon on Sundays. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
Summer Art Camp: Urban Sketching
June 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $15. Urban sketching is the art of capturing your personal vision of your immediate world and the places you travel to. This will be a walking course, where the workshop will start at the Creativity Center with brief instruction, then participants will head out around downtown Cheyenne to sketch. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Watercolor Painting
June 20, 6-8 p.m. A watercolor “paint and sip” event hosted by Flydragon Art Studio. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Cheyenne Civic Concert Band performance
June 20, 7 p.m. Free. The concerts are free and last about an hour. Bring the family and chairs to enjoy this outdoor concert presented by talented Cheyenne musicians. Brimmer Amphitheater, Lions Park, Carey and Eighth Avenue. cheyennecityband@gmail.com.
Primrose Rocks Alzheimer’s
June 21, 3-6 p.m. A charity event featuring live music, a kids area, vendors, a barbecue, dessert and refreshments. West parking lot, Primrose Retirement Community, 1530 Dorothy Lane. 307-634-1530
Open Mic Night @ Blue Raven
June 21, 7-10 p.m. Free. What amazing local talent will be performing in the taproom this time? No early signup required. Bring your instruments! Bring your voice! Bring your comedy or poem of choice! New artists performing all the time, and returning artists often bring new songs to the stage. Hosted by Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Sunshine Market
June 22, 4-7 p.m. A pop-up outdoor market brought to you by Sunshine Plant Co., Flydragon Art Studio and Tumbleweed Honey. Bring the whole family to check out local art, soaps, honey, jewelry, teas, clothing, baked goods and so much more. Featuring rotating local food truck. Parking lot of Flydragon Art Studio and Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Fridays on the Plaza
June 23, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Rock band Fastball takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. They’re joined by rock band The Blues Dogs. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Angelina’s Dream Foundation Cornhole Tournament
June 24, 8 a.m. Round-robin tournament with an upper and lower division, fundraising for the Angelina’s Dream Foundation, which strives to offer a beauty school scholarship in memory of Angelina Harrison. Teams can register by downloading the scoreholio app. Registration fees will be cash only day it tournament. Elks Lodge, 100 E. 17th St. admin@angelinasdreamfoundation.org
Superday 2023
June 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Superday is an annual celebration that kicks off July as National Parks and Recreation Month. It is hosted by the Cheyenne Community Recreation & Events Department to promote greater awareness of the value and availability of local recreation and leisure activities. South Lions Park, Carey Avenue and Eighth Avenue. 307-757-7166
Ali3nation Donation Invasion
June 24, noon. Join Wyoming Wave Studios for a rap showcase. All proceeds will go toward Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Ongoing
In the Garden @ Clay Paper Scissors
Through June 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. A collection of local and regional artwork inspired by and intended for the garden. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio. 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Printmakers & Printmaking Showcase
Through June 30, 11-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11-5 p.m. Friday (open till 8 p.m. during First Friday Artwalk) and Saturday. Join the Cheyenne Creativity Center for its June exhibition. Enjoy works of art from local and regional printmakers. Works include wood cut, linocut, monoprinting, and the intaglio families of etching, engraving, drypoint and mezzotint, lithography, and collagraph and more. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Rainbow Road Bar Crawl
June 16, 5 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Laramie Pridefest in celebrating Pride with an epic Rainbow Road Bar Crawl across downtown Laramie bars. Join Laramie Pridefest at Front Street Tavern, Coal Creek Tap, the Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, The Library, Crowbar & Grill and the Grounds, and indulge in their drink and food specials. Downtown Laramie. laramie.pridefest@gmail.com
37th Annual Chugwater Chili Cook-Off
June 17, 9 a.m. One of the largest events in southeast Wyoming. There will be a chili cook-off, a car show, live music, various contests and competitions, and a rodeo to close out the day. Various locations, Chugwater. chugwaterchilicookoff@gmail.com
Pride in the Park
June 17, noon-5 p.m. Laramie Pridefest invites residents and visitors of Laramie/Albany counties to join them in celebration of Pride Month 2023. This family friendly picnic event will have live performances, food (provided by Laramie PFLAG and local food trucks), free HIV testing from Laramie Reproductive Health, and tabling from local and statewide nonprofits and businesses. 1915 E. Rainbow Ave., Washington Park. laramie.pridefest@gmail.com
Summer Solstice Festival
June 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Join the museum for its annual Summer Solstice Celebration. Join talented teaching artists to create a community window mosaic, make a sun catcher, and learn about the art of cyanotypes There will be a walk-in camera obscura, a smoothie bike and solar telescopes to learn all about the sun. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive. 307-766-6622
Laramie Brewfest
July 8, 11:30 a.m. Enjoy the summer season in Laramie by relaxing in the heart of downtown while tasting and discovering the area’s craft brews. For the past 15 years, downtown Laramie’s Brewfest has been an annual summertime event that has hosted over 2,000 participants sampling beers, listening to live music and connecting with local vendors. Join the Laramie community in celebrating the awards and accomplishments of the seven local brewing companies southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado have come to cherish. South First Street, downtown Laramie. 307-760-3355
Laramie Jubilee Days Parade
July 8, 9:30 a.m. The purpose of the annual Laramie Jubilee Days Parade is to further the promotion and celebration of Wyoming’s statehood. All entrants will develop an entry that promotes the purpose and the theme of the Laramie Jubilee Days Parade. This year’s theme is “Wyoming’s Pioneering Spirit.” Albany County Fairgrounds, 301 S. Third St.
Fort Collins, Colorado
Bas Bleu Theatre presents “Grace”
June 16-18, 23-28, 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. performance on June 18. Grace is an eminent scientist committed to a view of the world without God, a view which puts her into direct conflict with her son Tom when he gives up his career as a successful lawyer to become an Episcopal priest. Bas Bleu Theatre Company, 401 Pine St. 970-498-8949
Drag at The Lyric
June 16, 9 p.m. $12-$15. Brazilian goddess Krisa Gonna is bringing to you a cast that’ll take you through a cinematographic journey — high-kick champion Liz Agna, the tantalizing Makèr Tuckit and burlesque icon Bang Bang Von Loola. There will be the usual movie-themed and group numbers, as well as games and movie trivia. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Patti Fiasco @ The Lyric
June 17, 7 p.m. $18-$22. Fort Collins-based The Patti Fiasco will perform, accompanied by Poet Laureate Ally Eden and Veronica May & Friends. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Fort Collins Pride Concert
June 17, 7 p.m. $32. Canyon Concert Ballet will celebrate Pride 2023 with a concert and gala showcasing the artistic talents of the LGBTQ+ community. An afterparty will be held in the Columbine Room at 9 p.m. The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Creative Writers Meetup and Writing Space
June 20, 5-6:30 p.m. Free. This creative writing group will have a space for writers to come together to work on upcoming projects, including word sprints, critiques and community. Hosted by Old Firehouse Books. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-484-7898
The Fort Showcase
June 22, 7:30 p.m. $10. Ages 21+. A recurring showcase of regional comedians. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
MFA Thesis Exhibition 2023
Through July 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibition marks the culmination of a three-year degree program in the visual arts that fosters individual research and creative studio practice. Students in the program focus on a particular area of study and complete a mature body of work in their chosen field. Artwork is situated within the discourse of contemporary art practice. Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St. 970-491-1989
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio @ The Gardens
June 24, 5 p.m. $36. An outdoor performance from the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio — or, as it is sometimes referred to, DLO3. The band specializes in the lost art of “feel-good music.” The precise sequence of music chosen by Delvon is unique in itself, as he creates an experience for each show based on the vibe and feel of that audience. The Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave. 970-416-2486
Jokechella
June 29, 7:30 p.m.; June 30, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; July 1, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 21+. Five full shows to choose from and over 50 comics performing. All shows can be bought individually for $15 each — or, if attending multiple shows, activate their promo code to receive discounts. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
Loveland, Colorado
One Sweet Summer: Bluegrass & Brews Festival
June 10, 6-10 p.m. In its third year, the city of Loveland is hosting a unique, two-day festival, featuring live music from a variety of bluegrass acts, session beers from downtown craft breweries and more. Foundry Plaza, 230 E. Third St.
32nd Annual Governor’s Art Show
Through June 11. $7. Recognized as one of the largest fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists, this year’s show introduces the public to 62 of Colorado’s top fine artists. Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave. 970-962-2410
Denver
We Are Here: The Drag Guide to Pride
June 15 and 16, 8 p.m. 21+. Brace yourself, Pride is coming — month-long journey of parties and parades. It’s a Drag-eat-Drag world out there, but fret not, friends! The House of L’Whor is proud to present your full-coverage survival guide. Meow Wolf Denver, Convergence Station, 1338 First St. 866-636-9969
Logic and Juicy J @ the Fillmore
June 19, 8 p.m. In an unlikely pairing, acclaimed rappers Logic and Juicy J team up for a unique combination of technical proficiency and hard-hitting southern rap. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St. 303-837-0360
Sam Morril: The Class Act Tour @ The Paramount
June 22, 7 and 9 p.m. Sam Morril is one of the fastest-rising stand-up comics in New York City and one of the best joke writers in the scene today. The Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 303-623-0106
”Have a Good Trip” Festival @ Mission Ballroom
June 22, 7:30 p.m. $74.50. The Flaming Lips, Eric Andre, Reggie Watts and more will gather at Mission Ballroom for a show curated by the team behind the Netflix documentary “Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics.” The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Fall Out Boy @ Fiddler’s Green
July 9, 6:30 p.m. Legendary pop-punk band Fall Out Boy will perform in Denver. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. 303-220-7000
Parliament Funkadelic & George Clinton @ the Ogden
Aug. 2, 8 p.m. Recording both as Parliament and Funkadelic, George Clinton revolutionized R&B during the ’70s, twisting soul music into funk by adding influences from several late-’60s acid heroes: Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa and Sly Stone. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874
