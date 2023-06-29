Cheyenne and Laramie County
Fridays on the Plaza
June 30, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Rapper Shwayze takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. He’s joined by DJ Channell. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Hell On Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner
June 30, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Military appreciation night. Mosey over to the rodeo arena to cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrels, bull riding and more. Enjoy the West’s favorite sport under the open sky with some of Wyoming’s finest competitors. Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
True Troupe presents “Americana”
June 30-July 2, 6:30 p.m. The local traveling theater will perform a musical trip through American history. Features songs from “Hamilton,” “1776” and “American Idiot.” LCCC Playhouse, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-278-9117
Movie Night with the Cats
June 30, 7 p.m. $10. An after-hours showing of Disney’s “That Darn Cat.” 10 seats available. Catz N Coffee Connections, 615 W. 20th St. 307-369-4181
Boys & Girls Club Basketball Camp
July 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $20. A basketball camp in partnership with the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team. Cheyenne’s South High School, 1213 W. Allison Road. 307-778-6674
Retirement Celebration Honoring Carey Hartmann
July 1, 10 a.m.-noon. After 42 incredible years of service, Carey Hartmann is retiring as Laramie County Library System’s County Librarian. This is a public reception honoring her storied career and celebrating her long-lasting impact on the organization. Enjoy public comments from community stakeholders including a reflective speech from Carey, live music, light refreshments, and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Wiley Roots Backyard BBQ
July 1, noon-6 p.m. Wiley Roots Brewing Co. is taking over the taps, with additional live music, food, games and BBQ in this red, white and blue 4th of July celebration. Railspur, 707 W. Lincolnway. 307-275-3449
USAF Academy Band Performance
July 2, 2 p.m. Free. The USAF Academy Band will present a free concert titled “The Sounds of Liberty” in honor of Independence Day. The concert will feature patriotic favorites and highlight the contributions of service members, both past and present, as well as include favorites in the genres of jazz, pop, classical and more. Lions Park Amphitheater, 4629 Lions Park Drive.
Fourth of July Party
July 4, 5-9:30 p.m. Free. A viewing party for the annual Fourth of July fireworks put on by the town of Pine Bluffs. Enjoy cocktails and pizza in the lawn. Pine Bluffs Distilling Tasting Room, 322 North Beech Street. 307-245-3000
Cheyenne Fourth of July Celebration
July 4, 9:35 p.m. Free. A fireworks show maximized for visibility from locations across the city. Enjoy the show from your own neighborhood or other open, flat areas if you can’t walk to Frontier Park. The grandstand is not open to the public. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and Laramie County School District 1 have offered their parking lots for those who wish to view the fireworks. Launched from Carey and Eighth Avenues. 307-778-7200
Ninth Annual Wyoming International Film Festival
July 5-9, various times. With 154 films from 22 countries, Wyoming’s flagship film festival continues to grow. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium and Pathfinder Building, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. contact@wyoiff.com
Cheyenne Friday ArtWalk
July 7, 5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne ArtWalk is a monthly event that highlights local galleries and studios on the first Friday of every month. Explore downtown and see the work of local creatives. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-222-4091
Fridays on the Plaza
July 7, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Rock musician Sam Tinnesz takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. He’s joined by Real Deal Music. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Local Music Showcase — DJs/EDM Producer Night
July 7, 7 p.m. The Lincoln’s new series features local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play with professional sound and lighting systems. This month’s installment features DJs and EDM artists. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Chillville
July 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The library invites children with sensory needs and their families to take advantage of Chillville. This special area will have items such as fidget devices, bubbles, a sound machine and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Paint with Pets
July 8, 1-3 p.m. $42. Paint and hang around cats in this partnered event with Flydragon Design Art Studio. Catz N Coffee Connections, 615 W. 20th St. 307-369-4181
Venom Inc. @ The Lincoln
July 8, 7 p.m. A seasoned and punishing heavy metal trio featuring former members of British black metal pioneers Venom, the band is credited as the original inventors and founders of Black Metal. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Women’s Connection
July 11, 9:30-11:30 a.m. $17. Brunch includes a talk by Cleta Elder, from Rock Springs Wyoming, who will speak about beauty and life challenges. Mike Kassel will also give a presentation on Strong Women in Wyoming History. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 West Fox Farm Road. Reserve a spot by calling Collette Johnson at 307-214-0874 before the event.
Purple Society
July 11, 6-7 p.m. Teens. Come and join fellow members of the LGBTQIA+ and Allies community. We will meet to chat about LGBTQIA+ related issues, interact with fun activities, and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support, and acceptance. All are welcome. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
July 13, 7 p.m. Free. Open for all skill levels of musicians ages 16 and up. Jam Night is a safe space for musicians to come learn and build their skills with likeminded individuals. Drums, amps and keys will be provided. Any other instruments will need to be brought with you. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
July 13-16; July 20-30; Aug. 3-6, 7 p.m. 2 p.m. shows on Sundays. Additional 9 p.m. performances on July 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 29. The long-running vaudeville homage returns for Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrations. A variety/comedy show with Old West themes. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
CultureX: The Culture Expo
July 13-16, various times. This annual festival is a haven of alternative arts with the 4-Ever West Tattoo Fest, Paint Slingers, live music, Capital City Car and Bike Club Show, Pinup Contest, Tattoo Rodeo and more. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne.
Positive Aging: “Top Gun: Maverick”
July 14, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Thirty years have passed since Maverick lost his flight partner, Goose. Maverick must now face some of the most gut-wrenching aspects of his personal and professional life as he aims to stay in the pilot’s seat for the United States Navy. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
July 14, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Alt-pop group 3OH!3 takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. They’re joined by Air Traffic Controller. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Monster Truck Nitro Tour
July 14-15, 7:30 p.m. See these incredible 10,000-pound, car crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action. Intermountain Speedway, 4820 S. Greeley Hwy. 307-630-6574
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
July 14, 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Ongoing
Printmakers & Printmaking Showcase
Through June 30, 11-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11-5 p.m. Friday (open till 8 p.m. during First Friday Artwalk) and Saturday. Join the Cheyenne Creativity Center for its June exhibition. Enjoy works of art from local and regional printmakers. Works include wood cut, linocut, monoprinting, and the intaglio families of etching, engraving, drypoint and mezzotint, lithography, and collagraph and more. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Rita Lowell Photography
Through July 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Rita Lowell’s passion for photography started on a cross-country road trip with her family when she was 14. Since then, she has been living life through the lens of a camera. The focus of this exhibit is on Cheyenne and the magnificent time she’s had sharing some of her favorite photographs of the area and our amazing community. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 South Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
Through July 29, noon and 6 p.m. Performances at noon on Sundays. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
42nd Annual Centennial Valley Art Show
July 1, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; July 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A group fine art exhibition and free public art show featuring original photography, paintings, pottery, stained glass, sculptures and more from over 20 local and regional artists from rural Southeast Wyoming, including the Centennial Valley and surrounding communities. Nici Self Museum, 2734 Highway 130. 307-298-0462
”Fire in the Sky” Fireworks Display
July 4, 10 p.m. This year’s display, presented by WyoTech, will have roughly 301 aerial shells. The city recommends viewing the show from nearby city parks. Find more information at cityoflaramie.org. Downtown Laramie.
Laramie Brewfest
July 8, 11:30 a.m. Enjoy the summer season in Laramie by relaxing in the heart of downtown while tasting and discovering the area’s craft brews. For the past 15 years, downtown Laramie’s Brewfest has been an annual summertime event that has hosted over 2,000 participants sampling beers, listening to live music and connecting with local vendors. Join the Laramie community in celebrating the awards and accomplishments of the seven local brewing companies southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado have come to cherish. South First Street, downtown Laramie. 307-760-3355
Laramie Jubilee Days Parade
July 8, 9:30 a.m. The purpose of the annual Laramie Jubilee Days Parade is to further the promotion and celebration of Wyoming’s statehood. All entrants will develop an entry that promotes the purpose and the theme of the Laramie Jubilee Days Parade. This year’s theme is “Wyoming’s Pioneering Spirit.” Albany County Fairgrounds, 301 S. Third St.
53rd Huck Finn Fishing Derby
July 14, registration at 7 a.m.; fishing at 8 a.m. Kids ages 13 and under can fish and prizes will be awarded for 4 different age groups: 5 and under, 6-7, 8-10, 11-13. Each group will have a prize for first fish caught, smallest fish, largest fish and first to reach the limit. LaPrele Park, 23rd and Spring Creek. 307-742-2379
4th Annual Eagle Classic Car and Bike Show
July 15, 10 a.m. Open to the public. A car show sponsored by the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club 3493. 126 East Lyon St., Laramie. 307-742-2473
Liquid Sky: Dark Side of the Moon
July 29, 7 p.m. $5. Enjoy the classic album from Pink Floyd in 5.1 surround sound as the 4K resolution planetarium sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns and movement with our cutting-edge music visualization software and live video jockey talent. University of Wyoming Planetarium, North 10th and East Fremont streets. 307-766-6506
Fort Collins, Colorado
Jokechella
June 29, 7:30 p.m.; June 30, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; July 1, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 21+. Five full shows to choose from and over 50 comics performing. All shows can be bought individually for $15 each — or, if attending multiple shows, activate their promo code to receive discounts. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
Los Lobos @ Washington’s
July 7, 7:30 p.m. The legendary band Los Lobos has sold millions of records, won prestigious awards and made fans around the world. But perhaps its most lasting impact will be how well its music embodies the idea of America as a cultural melting pot. Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
Bike Prom
July 15, 8 p.m. Treat yourself to some groovy tunes with DJ Specific Heat, followed by live music from headliner West Side Joe and the Men of Soul. It promises to be a loud-n-proud full-on dance party. Special guest Mayor Arndt will crown the Best Dressed, there will be silent auction items, a photo booth and more. You can also plan to join us at Odell Brewing at 5 p.m. to rally for a pre-party group bike ride to the Lyric where you’ll be greeted like the royalty that you are. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-484-7898
X @ Washington’s
July 20, 7 p.m. $25. Legendary Los Angeles punk band, X, will perform. Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
Double Wide @ the Aggie
July 21, 8 p.m. A ‘90s country music party, courtesy of the best cover band in the business. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
New Worst Fest
July 22, 2 p.m. $20. A raucous and irreverent outdoor festival that music lovers of Northern Colorado enjoy during the summer. Get ready to rock, laugh, check out art from local vendors, enjoy some good food/drinks and hang. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-484-7898
MFA Thesis Exhibition 2023
Through July 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibition marks the culmination of a three-year degree program in the visual arts that fosters individual research and creative studio practice. Students in the program focus on a particular area of study and complete a mature body of work in their chosen field. Artwork is situated within the discourse of contemporary art practice. Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St. 970-491-1989
Denver
Fall Out Boy @ Fiddler’s Green
July 9, 6:30 p.m. Legendary pop-punk band Fall Out Boy will perform in Denver. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. 303-220-7000
Craig Robinson @ Comedy Works
July 12-15, various times. Stand-up comedian Craig Robinson, best known for his role as Derryl Philbin on “The Office,” will perform several sets. Comedy Works, 5345 Landmark Place. 720-274-6800
Tim Dillon @ Comedy Works
July 27-29, various times. Stand-up comedian Tim Dillon will perform several sets. Comedy Works, 5345 Landmark Place. 720-274-6800
Underground Music Showcase
July 28-30. A massive festival featuring underground artists from across the country, be they pop, punk, rock, folk, metal, rap or whatever genre. Various locations, Downtown Denver. hello@undergroundmusicshowcase.com{/div}
To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135.