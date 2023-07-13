Cheyenne and Laramie County
Neighborhood Night Out
July 13, 5-8 p.m. The Cheyenne Police Department hosts a free annual block party in different locations throughout Cheyenne. Visit cheyennepd.org/Get-Involved/Cheyenne-Neighborhood-Night-Out for specific locations. Various locations, Cheyenne. afarkas@cheyennepd.org
Open Jam Night
July 13, 7 p.m. Free. Open for all skill levels of musicians ages 16 and up. Jam Night is a safe space for musicians to come learn and build their skills with likeminded individuals. Drums, amps and keys will be provided. Any other instruments will need to be brought with you. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
July 13-16; July 20-30; Aug. 3-6, 7 p.m. 2 p.m. shows on Sundays. Additional 9 p.m. performances on July 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 29. The long-running vaudeville homage returns for Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrations. A variety/comedy show with Old West themes. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
CultureX: The Culture Expo
July 13-16, various times. This annual festival is a haven of alternative arts with the 4-Ever West Tattoo Fest, Paint Slingers, live music, Capital City Car and Bike Club Show, Pinup Contest, Tattoo Rodeo and more. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne.
Positive Aging: “Top Gun: Maverick”
July 14, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Thirty years have passed since Maverick lost his flight partner, Goose. Maverick must now face some of the most gut-wrenching aspects of his personal and professional life as he aims to stay in the pilot’s seat for the United States Navy. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
July 14, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Alt-pop group 3OH!3 takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. They’re joined by Air Traffic Controller. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Oh like WOW @ Blue Raven
July 14, 6 p.m. The Blue Raven favorites bring their reggae/jazz stylings to the outdoor stage. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Monster Truck Nitro Tour
July 14-15, 7:30 p.m. See these incredible 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action. Intermountain Speedway, 4820 S. Greeley Hwy. 307-630-6574
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
July 14, 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
July 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This month’s theme is “Dino Day.” Look up at the museum’s “field of dinos” to see how tall (and small) some of your favorite dinosaurs were, explore a tunnel through time, meet experts from Fossil Butte National Monument and check out the brand new Prehistoric Wyoming exhibit. Plus, make dino-themed crafts, and “say cheese” in the photo booth. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Moody’s Rock Stop Ribbon Cutting and Block Party
July 15, 1-5 p.m. Ivan Moody, lead singer of Five Finger Death Punch, is throwing a block party to celebrate the opening of both his gas station and rehab facility in Cheyenne. Features live music and food trucks. Moody’s Rock Stop, 901 W. Pershing Blvd.
Tumbleweed Music Festival 2023
July 15, 2 p.m-midnight. Project Foreigner, a Foreigner tribute band, headlines this mini-festival at 9:30 p.m. The Buzz Brothers Band (7 p.m.), Avenue (4:30 p.m.) and Rusty Chaps (2 p.m.) will also play the festival. Jim Wilkinson performs throughout the day. The Tumbleweed, 4070 I-80 Service Road, Burns. 307-547-3660
Fridays on the Plaza — Extended
July 15, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. R&B singer IYAZ takes the stage for this special “Fridays” performance in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. He’s joined by Yun of Cali Swag District and Mann. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Ice Wars International
July 15, 7 p.m. $45-$95. The international ice fighting league will make its U.S. debut in Cheyenne. Similar to hockey fighting, competitors will take to the ice in the Outlaw Saloon for two, one-minute rounds of slugfest. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Hwy. 307-635-7552
Seeking Balance: Artists’ Book + Typographic Messages
July 16-Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. This year, University of Wyoming professor and coffee entrepreneur Kayla Clark welcomes makers ranging from book artists to letterpress printers to writers to graphic designers in assembling works for the annual Laramie County Library System Book Arts Exhibition. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Sunday Succulent Special
July 16, 1-3 p.m. $50. Hosted by interior horticulturist Kimberly Casaceli, you will pick, pot and plant from a variety of succulents to design your own botanical creation. All materials will be provided. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
LCMG Garden Walk
July 16, 1-5 p.m. Free. A group tour of gardens throughout Cheyenne, including several private residences and the Laramie County Library. Walk begins at 821 Maryland Court. 307-633-4383
Reggae Night @ Railspur
July 20, 5-9 p.m. Gene Clementson performs a blend of acoustic reggae and folk in this free, bi-monthly show. Railspur, 707 W. Lincolnway. 307-275-3449
CFD Western Art Show & Sale
July 21-Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 general admission. Western artists from around the United States are featured in this show, most prestigious local exhibit of the year. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Ongoing
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Michael Lemke: Tactile Ceramics
Through Aug. 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lemke, a ceramic artist who teaches at UNC-Greeley, and will have a free show throughout the summer while he conducts workshops in LCCC’s summer ceramics class. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Cheyenne Slow Roll
Every Wednesday through Aug. 23, 6 p.m. A bike-riding group with a different theme every week. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/CheyenneSlowRoll/) or website (cheyenneslowroll.org/events) to keep up on the different themes. Meet at Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 1705 Morrie Ave. CheyenneSlowRoll@gmail.com
Rita Lowell Photography
Through July 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Rita Lowell’s passion for photography started on a cross-country road trip with her family when she was 14. Since then, she has been living life through the lens of a camera. The focus of this exhibit is on Cheyenne and the magnificent time she’s had sharing some of her favorite photographs of the area and our amazing community. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 South Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
Through July 29, noon and 6 p.m. Performances at noon on Sundays. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Artists Guild
Through July 31. This month’s show features 50 artists focusing on the theme of “Wild Frontier Art.” Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
53rd Huck Finn Fishing Derby
July 15, registration at 7 a.m.; fishing at 8 a.m. Kids ages 13 and under can fish and prizes will be awarded for 4 different age groups: 5 and under, 6-7, 8-10, 11-13. Each group will have a prize for first fish caught, smallest fish, largest fish and first to reach the limit. LaPrele Park, 23rd and Spring Creek. 307-742-2379
Green House Laramie Showcase
July 17, 7 p.m. $15. Chaepter (Illinois), Yegarma (Laramie) and Angelus Errare (Laramie), fill the basement for a night of alt-rock. The Lair, 1108 E. Grand Ave. greenhouselaramie@gmail.com
4th Annual Eagle Classic Car and Bike Show
July 15, 10 a.m. Open to the public. A car show sponsored by the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club 3493. 126 East Lyon St., Laramie. 307-742-2473
Liquid Sky: Dark Side of the Moon
July 29, 7 p.m. $5. Enjoy the classic album from Pink Floyd in 5.1 surround sound as the 4K resolution planetarium sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns and movement with our cutting-edge music visualization software and live video jockey talent. University of Wyoming Planetarium, North 10th and East Fremont streets. 307-766-6506
Fort Collins, Colorado
MFA Thesis Exhibition 2023
Through July 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibition marks the culmination of a three-year degree program in the visual arts that fosters individual research and creative studio practice. Students in the program focus on a particular area of study and complete a mature body of work in their chosen field. Artwork is situated within the discourse of contemporary art practice. Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St. 970-491-1989
Bike Prom
July 15, 8 p.m. Treat yourself to some groovy tunes with DJ Specific Heat, followed by live music from headliner West Side Joe and the Men of Soul. It promises to be a loud-n-proud full-on dance party. Special guest Mayor Arndt will crown the Best Dressed, there will be silent auction items, a photo booth and more. You can also plan to join us at Odell Brewing at 5 p.m. to rally for a pre-party group bike ride to the Lyric where you’ll be greeted like the royalty that you are. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-484-7898
Orange Pulp
July 15, noon-4 p.m. $5 music cover; Vintage Village is free. A live music and vintage clothing event occurring every Saturday through Aug. 5. The Coast, 254 Linden St. 720-480-4222
X @ Washington’s
July 20, 7 p.m. $25. Legendary Los Angeles punk band, X, will perform. Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
Double Wide @ the Aggie
July 21, 8 p.m. A ‘90s country music party, courtesy of the best cover band in the business. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
New Worst Fest
July 22, 2 p.m. $20. A raucous and irreverent outdoor festival that music lovers of Northern Colorado enjoy during the summer. Get ready to rock, laugh, check out art from local vendors, enjoy some good food/drinks and hang. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-484-7898
Youth Lagoon @ The Aggie
July 28, 8 p.m. With whispers of country, Youth Lagoon’s latest album, “Heaven Is a Junkyard,” is mutant Americana in a world of love, drugs, storytelling, and miracles — held together by Powers’ voice and an upright piano. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Loveland, Colorado
Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo
Aug. 4-8, various times. 2023 marks the 140th Larimer County Fair and the 75th Larimer County PRCA Rodeo. Tickets and information available at treventscomplex.com/events/larimer-county-fair. Budweiser Events Center, 5290 Arena Circle. 970-619-4111
Denver
Craig Robinson @ Comedy Works
July 13-15, various times. Stand-up comedian Craig Robinson, best known for his role as Derryl Philbin on “The Office,” will perform several sets. Comedy Works, 5345 Landmark Place. 720-274-6800
Miss Rhythm — The Legend of Ruth Brown
July 13-Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. performances on Sundays. This intimate cabaret experience explores the life and times of R&B legend Ruth Brown through story and song, accompanied by a five-piece jazz band. The Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St. 303-893-4100
Colorado Is For Lovers Festival
July 22, 1 p.m. This year’s pop-punk lineup features Alkaline Trio, The Story So Far, PUP, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and more. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater, 6350, Greenwood Plaza Blvd. 303-220-7000
Tim Dillon @ Comedy Works
July 27-29, various times. Stand-up comedian Tim Dillon will perform several sets. Comedy Works, 5345 Landmark Place. 720-274-6800
Underground Music Showcase
July 28-30. A massive festival featuring underground artists from across the country, be they pop, punk, rock, folk, metal, rap or whatever genre. Various locations, Downtown Denver. hello@undergroundmusicshowcase.com
Parliament Funkadelic & George Clinton @ the Ogden
Aug. 2, 8 p.m. Recording both as Parliament and Funkadelic, George Clinton revolutionized R&B during the ’70s, twisting soul music into funk by adding influences from several late-’60s acid heroes: Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa and Sly Stone. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874
The National @ Mission Ballroom
Aug. 12, 8 p.m. Coming off their 2023 release, “First Two Pages of Frankenstein,” alt-rock band The National added a second show to their stop in Denver after the first date sold out. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street. 720-577-6884
Ghost Canyon Fest
Aug. 12-13, 6 p.m. Two days of noise, post and punk bands from around the block and country. Hi-Dive, 7 S. Broadway. 303-733-0230
To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135.