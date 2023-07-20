Cheyenne and Laramie County
Reggae Night @ Railspur
July 20, 5-9 p.m. Gene Clementson performs a blend of acoustic reggae and folk in this free, bi-monthly show. Railspur, 707 W. Lincolnway. 307-275-3449
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
July 20-30; Aug. 3-6, 7 p.m. 2 p.m. shows on Sundays. Additional 9 p.m. performances on July 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 29. The long-running vaudeville homage returns for Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrations. A variety/comedy show with Old West themes. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
CFD Western Art Show & Sale
July 21-Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 general admission. Western artists from around the United States are featured in this show, most prestigious local exhibit of the year. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Fridays on the Plaza
July 21, opener at 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free. Homegrown singer/songwriter Tris Munsick takes the stage with support from Cheyenne’s own Third Rail. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
FUMC CFD Parade Day Brunch
July 22, 25, 27, 29, 8-9:45 a.m; 10-11:30 a.m. The First United Methodist Church is offering a Grab N’ Go or Stay n’ Snack and have a coffee at the Doppio coffee truck. Choose from breakfast burritos, biscuits & gravy (Stay n’ Snack only), muffins & cinnamon rolls, pie, cookies and more. Cash and cards accepted. Enjoy live music and take a tour to learn the Church’s history while visit. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. Call FUMC at 307-632-1410.
Cowgirls of the West 2023 Annual Museum Fundraiser
July 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. An annual event for the local Cowgirls of the West Museum, featuring a silent auctions, raffle, brunch, fashion show and rodeo queens meet and greet. This year’s honored cowgirl is Mary Weppner. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-4994
Cheyenne Day Street Party @ Black Tooth
July 26, 12-9 p.m. A party in front of the brewery will fill the street with food trucks, a live band outside, games, a beer tent and plenty of seating and shade throughout the day. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Alf’s Meat Fest
July 26, noon-4 p.m. $12 per plate. Cheyenne Shrine Club is hosting a day of food and live music. Plates of pulled pork and shredded beef with a selection of sides. Alf’s Pub and Package, 1622 E. 19th St. 307-635-3171
Cheyenne Day Street Party @ Freedom’s Edge
July 26, 1-10 p.m. A party on 15th Street to celebrate Cheyenne Day, featuring a live music lineup, food trucks and local vendors. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Open Mic Night @ Blue Raven
July 26, 7-10 p.m. Free. What amazing local talent will be performing in the taproom this time? No early sign-up required. Bring your instruments! Bring your voice! Bring your comedy or poem of choice! New artists performing all the time, and returning artists often bring new songs to the stage. Hosted by Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Asleep At The Wheel @ The Lincoln
July 26, 7 p.m. Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson has been traversing the globe as an ambassador of Western swing music and introducing its irresistible sound to generation after generation. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Organ Concert @ St. Mary’s Cathedral
July 28, noon. A free organ concert performed by Issac Johnson, a PhD student at the University of Colorado. Cathedral of St. Mary, 2107 Capitol Ave. 307-635-9261
Fridays on the Plaza
July 28, opener at 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Fee. Alternative band Los Lonely Boys takes the stage with support from The Barlow. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Plant-A-Palooza
July 29, 3-6 p.m. Check out and shop with some of Cheyenne’s local plant vendors, participate in the free public plant swap, and see what free goodies our local horticultural groups bring with them too. You can expect to see Rooted in Cheyenne, the Prairie Garden Club and our DIY Terrarium Bar set up, as well. There will be two local food trucks set up throughout the day. Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Harry Potter’s Birthday
July 31, 1-6 p.m. Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff — names that have gone down in history (wait… you haven’t read Hogwarts, A History?). Join the library for its seventh annual Harry Potter’s Birthday celebration by going back to the very beginning with the Hogwarts Founders. Visit each of the Founders’ quarters, the Great Hall, the Three Broomsticks and more. Hunt for the Founders’ Relics, show off your Quidditch skills, and wear your best wizarding robes for the costume contest! Extra points to those who dress up in the theme. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real @ The Lincoln
Aug. 1, 8 p.m. Country singer/songwriter Lukas Nelson will perform. Besides being the son of country legend Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson has made a successful career forging his own sound. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-269-6028
Laramie County Fair
Aug. 2-12. The annual fair features a rodeo, mutton bustin’, pig wrestling, farmers market, food, demolition derby, petting zoo and much, much more. A true taste of local flair. The Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4670
Acoustic folk show @ Ernie November
Aug. 3, doors at 6 p.m. $10. Swedish folk singer Sofia Talvik will perform along with Laramie’s Shawn Hess and Cheyenne’s Mason McTell. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Drowning Pool w/ANTISAINT & HighDrox @ The Lincoln
Aug. 4, 8 p.m. A showcase of metal and hard rock acts, including Cheyenne’s own ANTISAINT. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-269-6028
Wonder & Whimsy Reception
Aug. 6, 1-3 p.m. Join local artist Tara Pappas in celebration of the opening of her new solo exhibition, “Wonder & Whimsy.” During the reception, Tara will be giving a talk about the inspiration behind her book “The Day Hike.” Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Arts Celebration
Aug. 12, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The annual Cheyenne Arts Celebration returns with headlining folk/blues artist Buffalo Nichols. Food trucks and visual art will be plentiful. South Lions Park. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Soulja Boy @ The Lincoln
Aug. 12, 8 p.m. Soulja Boy is an American rapper and record producer. He rose to prominence after his self-published debut single “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” peaked at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven non-consecutive weeks in 2007. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-269-6028
Ongoing
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney parking lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Michael Lemke: Tactile Ceramics
Through Aug. 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lemke, a ceramic artist who teaches at UNC-Greeley, and will have a free show throughout the summer while he conducts workshops in LCCC’s summer ceramics class. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Cheyenne Slow Roll
Every Wednesday through Aug. 23, 6 p.m. A bike-riding group with a different theme every week. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/CheyenneSlowRoll/) or website (cheyenneslowroll.org/events) to keep up on the different themes. Meet at Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 1705 Morrie Ave. CheyenneSlowRoll@gmail.com
Rita Lowell Photography
Through July 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Rita Lowell’s passion for photography started on a cross-country road trip with her family when she was 14. Since then, she has been living life through the lens of a camera. The focus of this exhibit is on Cheyenne and the magnificent time she’s had sharing some of her favorite photographs of the area and our amazing community. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 South Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
Through July 29, noon and 6 p.m. Performances at noon on Sundays. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Artists Guild
Through July 31. This month’s show features 50 artists focusing on the theme of “Wild Frontier Art.” Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Liquid Sky: Dark Side of the Moon
July 29, 7 p.m. $5. Enjoy the classic album from Pink Floyd in 5.1 surround sound as the 4K resolution planetarium sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns and movement with our cutting-edge music visualization software and live video jockey talent. University of Wyoming Planetarium, North 10th and East Fremont streets. 307-766-6506
Rendezvous 2023
Aug. 2-6. $45-$135. A five-day LGBTQ campout. The event provides a friendly, safe, LGBTQ-affirming environment for everyone from everywhere. Pitch a tent or bring an RV, and get ready for five days of making new friends while celebrating pride. Medicine Bow National Forest. info@WyomingEquality.org
Outlaw Trail Dinner & Show
Aug. 6, 4:30-8 p.m. $40. Experience Albany County’s storied past at a family friendly event. Witness true Wyoming gunslingers in their natural habitat (an Old West boardwalk), enjoy a flat-iron steak dinner reminiscent of what old chuckwagons served, and conclude the evening with live western music and learn a dance move or two taught by the University of Wyoming Cowboy Country Swing Club. Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. 307-745-6161
Fort Collins, Colorado
MFA Thesis Exhibition 2023
Through July 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibition marks the culmination of a three-year degree program in the visual arts that fosters individual research and creative studio practice. Students in the program focus on a particular area of study and complete a mature body of work in their chosen field. Artwork is situated within the discourse of contemporary art practice. Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St. 970-491-1989
X @ Washington’s
July 20, 7 p.m. $25. Legendary Los Angeles punk band, X, will perform. Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
Double Wide @ the Aggie
July 21, 8 p.m. A ‘90s country music party, courtesy of the best cover band in the business. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
New Worst Fest
July 22, 2 p.m. $20. A raucous and irreverent outdoor festival that music lovers of Northern Colorado enjoy during the summer. Get ready to rock, laugh, check out art from local vendors, enjoy some good food/drinks and hang. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-484-7898
Youth Lagoon @ The Aggie
July 28, 8 p.m. With whispers of country, Youth Lagoon’s latest album, “Heaven Is a Junkyard,” is mutant Americana in a world of love, drugs, storytelling, and miracles — held together by Powers’ voice and an upright piano. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Loveland, Colorado
Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo
Aug. 4-8, various times. 2023 marks the 140th Larimer County Fair and the 75th Larimer County PRCA Rodeo. Tickets and information available at treventscomplex.com/events/larimer-county-fair. Budweiser Events Center, 5290 Arena Circle. 970-619-4111
Denver
Craig Robinson @ Comedy Works
July 12-15, various times. Stand-up comedian Craig Robinson, best known for his role as Derryl Philbin on “The Office,” will perform several sets. Comedy Works, 5345 Landmark Place. 720-274-6800
Miss Rhythm — The Legend of Ruth Brown
July 12-Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. performances on Sundays. This intimate cabaret experience explores the life and times of R&B legend Ruth Brown through story and song, accompanied by a five-piece jazz band. The Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St. 303-893-4100
Colorado Is For Lovers Festival
July 22, 1 p.m. This year’s pop-punk lineup features Alkaline Trio, The Story So Far, PUP, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and more. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater, 6350, Greenwood Plaza Blvd. 303-220-7000
Tim Dillon @ Comedy Works
July 27-29, various times. Stand-up comedian Tim Dillon will perform several sets. Comedy Works, 5345 Landmark Place. 720-274-6800
Underground Music Showcase
July 28-30. A massive festival featuring underground artists from across the country, be they pop, punk, rock, folk, metal, rap or whatever genre. Various locations, Downtown Denver. hello@undergroundmusicshowcase.com
Parliament Funkadelic & George Clinton @ the Ogden
Aug. 2, 8 p.m. Recording both as Parliament and Funkadelic, George Clinton revolutionized R&B during the ’70s, twisting soul music into funk by adding influences from several late-’60s acid heroes: Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa and Sly Stone. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874
The National @ Mission Ballroom
Aug. 12, 8 p.m. Coming off their 2023 release, “First Two Pages of Frankenstein,” alt-rock band The National added a second show to their stop in Denver after the first date sold out. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street. 720-577-6884
Ghost Canyon Fest
Aug. 12-13, 6 p.m. Two days of noise, post and punk bands from around the block and country. Hi-Dive, 7 S. Broadway. 303-733-0230
