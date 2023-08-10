Cheyenne and Laramie County
Positive Aging: “Nomadland”
Aug. 11, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Join the library for a viewing of “Nomadland” (R, 2020) starring Francis McDormand. Based on the book and live footage, McDormand portrays a woman entering her 60s living the increasingly common contemporary nomadic life. Along the way, she is mentored by seasoned nomads and forges unexpected connections with her fellow travelers. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
Aug. 11, opener at 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free. Reggae band Big Mountain takes the stage with support from local group the Josh Gonzales Band. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Cheyenne Arts Celebration
Aug. 12, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The annual Cheyenne Arts Celebration returns with headlining folk/blues artist Buffalo Nichols. Food trucks and visual art will be plentiful. South Lions Park. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Street Prints @ Cheyenne Arts Celebration
Aug. 12, 11 a.m. Cheyenne Makers + Creatives is hosting its fourth consecutive steamroller street prints event, this time at the Cheyenne Arts Celebration. South Lions Park. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Soulja Boy @ The Lincoln
Aug. 12, 8 p.m. Soulja Boy is an American rapper and record producer. He rose to prominence after his self-published debut single “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” peaked at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven non-consecutive weeks in 2007. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-269-6028
True Troupe presents “Lady Windermere’s Fan”
Aug. 12-13, 6 p.m. Free, donations accepted. The traveling theater group will perform the four-act comedy from Oscar Wilde. Cahill Park, Dell Range Blvd and Friendship Circle. truetroupe@gmail.com
Empowering Wyoming Artists
Aug. 15, 11 a.m. The arts have always played a pivotal role in Wyoming’s cultural heritage, and the Wyoming Arts Alliance has been committed to supporting artists and promoting creativity across the state for over 40 years. To further this mission, the alliance has teamed up with a number of renowned organizations known for their expertise in fostering business growth and entrepreneurial success, to present this exclusive webinar. To reserve your spot and receive the interactive webinar link, register through eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/.../empowering-wyoming-artists. You can also watch a passive livestream of the webinar at https://facebook.com/wyomingarts.
Open Mic Night @ Blue Raven
Aug. 16, 7-10 p.m. Free. What amazing local talent will be performing in the taproom this time? No early signup required. Bring your instruments! Bring your voice! Bring your comedy or poem of choice! New artists performing all the time, and returning artists often bring new songs to the stage. Hosted by Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Sit, Stay, Read!
Aug. 17, 4-5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Come in to the library and practice reading aloud to one of our community’s therapy dogs. Presented in partnership with The Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
All Jazzed Up
Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m. A free outdoor jazz concert hosted by K9’s 4 Mobility. Lions Park Amphitheater, Carey and Eighth avenues. 307-222-9597
Family Crafting
Aug. 18, 4-5:30 p.m. Gather your family and join us to decorate a picture frame to commemorate your favorite memories from the summer. Supplies will be provided, but please feel free to bring whatever materials you like. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
Aug. 18, opener at 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free. Local rap duo Vanteslayedit and Pocketbook Profit take the stage with support from local rap group No Love Gang & DJ45ive. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Cats on Mats
Aug. 19, 10-11 a.m. $20. Blossom Yoga will host a yoga class in the cat cafe. Catz N Coffee Connections, 615 W. 20th St. 307-369-4181
Rolling in Flavor
Aug. 19, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. A summer food truck festival featuring 10 different trucks. JC Penney parking lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. 307-274-7842
Artist Campout
Aug. 19, 3 p.m. to Aug. 20, 11 a.m. $100. This event is for any artist looking to explore their creativity through the inspiration of nature. This will be a fun summer camp vibe for artists to converse with like minds, enjoy the summer weather and be inspired by their natural surroundings. This campout event will include an art workshop, allotted time for artistic creation in the outdoors, as well as planned meals and free time. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. 307-222-4091
4th Annual Cars, Cigars & Guitars
Aug. 19, 3 p.m. $100. The premier charity Classic Car show in the Tri State region. Automotive enthusiasts celebrate the motoring lifestyle and improving the community along the way. Last year, the organization gave $50,000 to local charities. Frontier Park Exhibition Hall, 1312 W. 8th Street. tjoannides@halladaymotors.com
Miniature Golf Tournament
Aug. 20, 1-5 p.m. $30. Warm up your putter, grab a friend, and join the Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens for a Miniature Golf Tournament! Funds raise will go toward the 2023 Annual Appeal for enhancements to the Shane Smith Conservatory. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Open Mic Night @ Blue Raven
Aug. 23, 7-10 p.m. Free. What amazing local talent will be performing in the taproom this time? No early signup required. Bring your instruments! Bring your voice! Bring your comedy or poem of choice! New artists performing all the time, and returning artists often bring new songs to the stage. Hosted by Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Adult Science Night: Stargazing
Aug. 24, 7:30-9 p.m. Visit the library to see the beautiful events happening just above your head in the night sky. The group will gather at dusk to hear about the stars and planets that are starting to appear and gaze until closing time. If you have them, bring your own binoculars to use between turns at the library’s big telescope. If we have inclement weather or cloudy skies, this event will be canceled or rescheduled. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
Aug. 25, opener at 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free. Ten Sleep folk artist Jalan Crossland will take the stage with support from local folk artist Mason McTell. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Edge Fest 2023
Aug. 26, 4:30-10 p.m. ZZ Ward, Devon Cole, Lauren Ruth Ward and Emmy Meli will perform at this free outdoor music festival benefiting the West Edge District. Civic Commons Park, O’Neil Avenue and 20th Street. info@edgefest.com
Ongoing
Laramie County Fair
Through Aug. 12. The annual fair features a rodeo, mutton bustin’, pig wrestling, farmers market, food, demolition derby, petting zoo and much, much more. A true taste of local flair. The Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4670
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Cheyenne Slow Roll
Every Wednesday through Aug. 23, 6 p.m. A bike-riding group with a different theme every week. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/CheyenneSlowRoll/) or website (cheyenneslowroll.org/events) to keep up on the different themes. Meet at Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 1705 Morrie Ave. CheyenneSlowRoll@gmail.com
Cheyenne Artists Guild
Through Aug 31. This month’s show features 50 artists focusing on the theme of “Reflections and Shadows.” Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
CFD Western Art Show & Sale
Through Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 general admission. Western artists from around the United States are featured in this show, most prestigious local exhibit of the year. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Seeking Balance: Artists’ books + Typographic Messages
Through Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. University of Wyoming professor and coffee entrepreneur Kayla Clark welcomes makers ranging from book artists to letterpress printers to writers to graphic designers in assembling works for the annual Laramie County Library System Book Arts Exhibition. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Fermentation Festival + Art Cafe Grand Opening
Aug. 25, 5-9 p.m. $10. This year’s Fermentation Festival will be a unique experience with an intimate look at the 4th Street Studios grand opening of the new Art Café, featuring an art menu with upcoming art workshops and drop-in art. 4th Street Studios, 315 S. Fourth Street. info@sciencelovesart.org
University of Wyoming Football
Sept. 2, 5:30 p.m. The Cowboys take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first game of the season. War Memorial Stadium.
University of Wyoming Football
Sept. 8, 2 p.m. The Cowboys take on the Portland State Vikings in the second game of the season. War Memorial Stadium.
Wyoming Archaeology Fair
Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Wyoming Archaeology Fair showcases Wyoming’s rich cultural heritage from prehistory to the present day. It provides unique fun and hands-on learning experiences for all ages, including flint knapping, atlatl throwing, pottery making, hide painting, soapstone carving and more. Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road.
Higher Ground Fair
Sept. 15-17. The Higher Ground Fair celebrates rural Rocky Mountain living — the traditional to the innovative — with the goal of a better future for all of us. There will be animals, quilt shows, artisan marketplaces, outdoor living, presenters and speakers, llama and alpaca shows, social action, live music, a kids adventure zone, beer and wine garden, agriculture and ranching, food court, workshops and more. Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. info@highergroundfair.org
Jason Lenyer Buchanan & The Short Timers
Sept. 20, 6 p.m. The Laramie Public Art Coalition presents a live music performance from Cheyenne’s own The Short Timers. Hosted on “Laradise Lane.” Second Street, between Vision Clinic and Undercover Beds & Spas.
Fort Collins, Colorado
Exposed: A Storytelling Event
Aug. 22, 7 p.m. 21+. Curated stories born from a desire to shed light into the darkness. What society says we should hide, EXPOSED brings alive. Five storytellers take the stage to bear their souls. Their stories will take you through life’s toughest moments, allowing light to reach our darkest memories. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Bas Bleu Theatre presents “Native Gardens”
Sept. 8-Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; on 2:30 p.m. Sundays. $30. In the suburbs of Washington, D.C., high-powered lawyer Pablo Del Valle and his pregnant, doctoral candidate wife Tania, have just purchased their dream home. Next-door neighbors and long-time residents Frank and Virginia welcome them with open arms until Tania and Pablo set to work on building a fence and discover that their property line is 2 feet into Frank’s beloved garden. Bas Bleu Theatre, 401 Pine St. 970-498-8949
Loveland, Colorado
Candlelight Dinner Theater presents “The Little Mermaid”
Through Sept. 10, 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Additional 2 p.m. performances on Saturday and Sunday. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Tickets include dinner. Candlelight, 4747 Marketplace Drive. 970-744-3747
Denver
Miss Rhythm — The Legend of Ruth Brown
Through Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. performances on Sundays. This intimate cabaret experience explores the life and times of R&B legend Ruth Brown through story and song, accompanied by a five-piece jazz band. The Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St. 303-893-4100
The National @ Mission Ballroom
Aug. 12, 8 p.m. Coming off their 2023 release, “First Two Pages of Frankenstein,” alt-rock band The National added a second show to their stop in Denver after the first date sold out. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street. 720-577-6884
Ghost Canyon Fest
Aug. 12-13, 6 p.m. Two days of noise, post and punk bands from around the block and country. Hi-Dive, 7 S. Broadway. 303-733-0230
Cigarettes After Sex @ the Ogden
Aug. 21-22, 8 p.m. The daydream pop band will perform two nights in a row. Mission Ballroom, 4242 WynKoop St. 720-577-6884
Moneybagg Yo @ Mission Ballroom
Aug. 29, 7 p.m. Moneybagg Yo, hailing from Memphis, is a southern rapper known for his laid-back flow and heavy trap beats. Mission Ballroom, 4242 WynKoop St. 720-577-6884
King Krule @ the Ogden
Sept. 15, 9 p.m. The English singer, songwriter, rapper and producer returns to touring with his long-awaited 2023 release, “Space Heavy.” Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874
To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters