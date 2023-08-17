VanteSlayedIt & Pocketbook Prophet

VanteSlayedIt & Pocketbook Prophet will perform at Fridays on the Plaza on Aug. 18.

Cheyenne and Laramie County

Sit, Stay, Read!

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus