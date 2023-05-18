Top 10 DVD rentals at Cheyenne’s Redbox kiosks (May 8-14):
1. “Knock at the Cabin”
2. “Cocaine Bear”
3. “Champions”
4. “Plane (2023)”
5. “Supercell”
6. “Children of the Corn (2023)”
7. “Jesus Revolution”
8. “Magic Mikes Last Dance”
9. “Fear (2023)”
10. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks nationwide:
4. “Children of the Corn (2023)”
5. “Plane (2023)”
6. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”
7. “Supercell”
8. “Jesus Revolution”
9. “M3GAN”
10. “A Man Called Otto”
