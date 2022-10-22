Best way to store bananas

Store bananas away from direct heat and light for best ripening. Storing bananas in a sealed bag or near apples or tomatoes will cause much faster ripening. To hold ripe bananas for many days, store them in the refrigerator. In the fridge, the peel will turn unsightly dark, but the fruit inside will stay at peak ripeness. Unripe bananas placed in the refrigerator will never fully ripen.

